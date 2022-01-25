Happy Aquarius season! Independent, friendly Aquarians are known for their inventiveness, free-spiritedness and inquisitive outlook on life. Creative, kind-hearted, wonderfully unique Aquarians are a joy to shop for.

“Aquarius is a sign that gains clarity by looking up things from 1,000,000 miles away,” Lisa Stardust, an astrologer and the author of “Saturn Return Survival Guide” and The Astrology Deck, says, “which is why it’s important for them to receive items that help them come to their own clarity and understanding.” A good book, meditation tools or a beautiful journal are perfect Aquarius gifts since they appeal to the Aquarian interest in self-exploration.

With birthdays from Jan. 20 to Feb. 18, the sign of Aquarius rules technology, space, astrology and the human collective. They’ll appreciate thoughtful, surprising gifts, and will especially love presents that support a small or local business or that give back in some way.

Terez Violet Porcelain & Bright Baroque Pajama Set Terez Aquarians are quirky to the extreme, which makes it super fun to pick out clothing and accessories for them — look for bright, unexpected patterns in blues like aquamarine and turquoise, white and purple, which are the signature color of the water bearer. $147 at Terez

BGFHome Crystal Lamp Amazon Color changing crystal lamps can set the mood of a room with just a tap. The Aquarius in your life will love having the power to create the exact vibe they want at any time. $39 $19 at Amazon

JollyKiddies Personalized Aquarius Journal Etsy Creative and thoughtful, Aquarians will always appreciate a new journal in which to jot down their many ideas, feelings and doodles. $22 at Etsy

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon As one of the most community-oriented signs, Aquarians are likely to be aware of their carbon footprint, and concerned with making considered decisions about their purchases, like investing in a smart notebook instead of a paper journal. $25 at Amazon

Brightworld Moon Lamp Etsy A decorative moon lamp will appeal to the Aquarian love of space, and of the planets. This lamp has 16 color settings and 4 to 12 hours of run time, and comes with a decorative display stand. $45 $25 at Amazon

Daysie Certified Organic Syrup, Trio Amazon When buying anything for an Aquarius, it's important to consider its origins. Organic and fair trade products, like Daysie's flavored syrup trio in Madagascar vanilla, salted caramel and coconut almond. $42 at Amazon

Bits and Pieces Indoor Water Lily Water Serenity Fountain Amazon The sigil of Aquarius is the water bearer, making gifts associated with water a thoughtful choice, like this indoor water feature that brings their signature element into their home. $45 at Amazon

Magic Hour Aquarius Visionary Goddess Tea Apothecary Jar Magic Hour Aquarians typically have a spiritual bent, and an affinity for alternative religions and spiritual practices, and you'll see that theme in products that are designed with this sign in mind, like Magic Hour's "Visionary Goddess" Aquarius tea blend. $66 at Magic Hour

LocalGalaxy Evolve Enamel Pin Etsy As a fixed air sign, Aquarians “are known for independent and unique thought, as those who think far outside of the box and somehow remain simultaneously of service to their community and also maintain their own opinions and beliefs,” says Stardust. Clothes and accessories that bear a social message while also looking cool are a great way to play to that trait. $10 at Etsy

Hay Glass Spoons Hay Anything that is a little unusual is likely to be a big hit with quirky Aquarians, like this set of pretty glass spoons. $45 $27 at Hay

The Astrology Deck: Your Guide to the Meanings and Myths of the Cosmos Etsy “Aquarius is the zodiac sign that represents astrology,” Stardust tells us, so any kind of astrology-related gift is a good bet. “They’ll enjoy receiving a present that helps them grow their interests in the field more,” Stardust says, which makes her guided astrology deck a perfect idea for the budding cartomantist in your life. $19 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Bearaby Cotton Napper Bearaby Oftentimes, Aquarians aren’t the best at expressing their emotions. They hide their feelings and cherish their alone time, so a weighted blanket like this one can feel like a comforting hug if they aren’t ready to open up to others yet. We rated this Bearaby Cotton Napper as one our favorite weighted blankets because it’s stylish and highly rated by purchasers. We’ve tested it and love that it doesn’t get overly hot like other options on the market. From $199 at Bearaby

Worldincensestore Amethyst Cluster Etsy Crystals, especially ones associated with a birthday boy or girl’s zodiac sign, are a nice gift — and this is particularly true of Aquarians. “They also love crystals,” Stardust says, “due to their unique sensibilities, especially amethyst, which is the birthstone of the month February, because it’s healing and protective.” From $12 at Etsy

Editor Favorite MasterClass Membership Masterclass This air sign is a lifelong learner. Even if they don’t want to be tied to a work or school schedule, new information is super exciting to them. That’s why a MasterClass subscription would make an excellent gift. From French pastry fundamentals to space exploration, your Aqua won’t know where to begin. From $15 per month at MasterClass

Crosley Voyager Bluetooth Portable Turntable Amazon “Aquarians prefer gifts that allow them to see the world from a different perspective,” Stardust says. She picked out this vintage-inspired turntable, which will allow the Aquarian to tune out the temporal and let their mind wander. From $64 at Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Target Along the same lines, Stardust recommends giving the Aquarius in your life a camera. “A camera or a record player is ideal for them,” she says, “because it allows them to connect with the world in their own personalized way that speaks to them only.” $75 at Amazon

Emily Klintworth Written in the Stars: Birth Chart Class Etsy The curious Aquarius will love this hourlong class, in which astrologer Emily Klintworth shows you how to chart your own astrological forecast. By the end of the session, you’ll have a detailed astrological guide to help you navigate the coming year. $60 at Uncommon Goods

ALaModeDecorStudio Retro Bedside Carafe Etsy Each zodiac sign is associated with a symbol, and the symbol of Aquarius is the water bearer (“Aquarius” is Latin for “water carrier” or “cup bearer”). “As the water-bearer of the zodiac,” Stardust says, “they’ll appreciate being given a mug or cup to keep their glass full of positivity at all times.” This carafe and cup set is perfect for use on a bedside table, because it’s equal parts practical and art. From $30 at Etsy

Affirmicious Aquarius Affirmation Cards Etsy As a Leo, I am personally very drawn to Aquarians (Leo and Aquarius are sister signs) and so I asked some of my favorite Aquarians what they might like to receive as a gift. “I do love anything witchy/spooky/spiritual as a gift,” one told me, “even if I never use the stuff I feel very seen. I love any gift of some special nice kooky thing I’d never justify buying myself but totally want.” $45 at Etsy

Brendan Lorber Fantasy Mapmaking: Chart a Life Story Etsy Classes and experiential gifts in general are a great idea for the Aquarius in your life. If an astrology class isn’t their vibe, this fantasy mapmaking course might fit the bill. $110 at Uncommon Goods

Urban Stems The Aquarius Etsy Urban Stems designed this birthday arrangement with bold hot pink, cream and purple accents. The mixed bouquet includes roses, aster and alstroemeria and you can add Sugarfina Champagne Bears to sweeten the pot. $80 at Urban Stems