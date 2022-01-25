Happy Aquarius season! Independent, friendly Aquarians are known for their inventiveness, free-spiritedness and inquisitive outlook on life. Creative, kind-hearted, wonderfully unique Aquarians are a joy to shop for.
“Aquarius is a sign that gains clarity by looking up things from 1,000,000 miles away,” Lisa Stardust, an astrologer and the author of “Saturn Return Survival Guide” and The Astrology Deck, says, “which is why it’s important for them to receive items that help them come to their own clarity and understanding.” A good book, meditation tools or a beautiful journal are perfect Aquarius gifts since they appeal to the Aquarian interest in self-exploration.
With birthdays from Jan. 20 to Feb. 18, the sign of Aquarius rules technology, space, astrology and the human collective. They’ll appreciate thoughtful, surprising gifts, and will especially love presents that support a small or local business or that give back in some way.
Aquarians are quirky to the extreme, which makes it super fun to pick out clothing and accessories for them — look for bright, unexpected patterns in blues like aquamarine and turquoise, white and purple, which are the signature color of the water bearer.
Color changing crystal lamps can set the mood of a room with just a tap. The Aquarius in your life will love having the power to create the exact vibe they want at any time.
Creative and thoughtful, Aquarians will always appreciate a new journal in which to jot down their many ideas, feelings and doodles.
As one of the most community-oriented signs, Aquarians are likely to be aware of their carbon footprint, and concerned with making considered decisions about their purchases, like investing in a smart notebook instead of a paper journal.
A decorative moon lamp will appeal to the Aquarian love of space, and of the planets. This lamp has 16 color settings and 4 to 12 hours of run time, and comes with a decorative display stand.
When buying anything for an Aquarius, it's important to consider its origins. Organic and fair trade products, like Daysie's flavored syrup trio in Madagascar vanilla, salted caramel and coconut almond.
This collection of short stories is weird and wonderful, and deeply thought-provoking. If books had corresponding zodiac signs, this book would be an Aquarius.
The sigil of Aquarius is the water bearer, making gifts associated with water a thoughtful choice, like this indoor water feature that brings their signature element into their home.
Aquarians typically have a spiritual bent, and an affinity for alternative religions and spiritual practices, and you'll see that theme in products that are designed with this sign in mind, like Magic Hour's "Visionary Goddess" Aquarius tea blend.
As a fixed air sign, Aquarians “are known for independent and unique thought, as those who think far outside of the box and somehow remain simultaneously of service to their community and also maintain their own opinions and beliefs,” says Stardust. Clothes and accessories that bear a social message while also looking cool are a great way to play to that trait.
Anything that is a little unusual is likely to be a big hit with quirky Aquarians, like this set of pretty glass spoons.
Artsy and creative Aquarians will love Cratejoy's Adults & Crafts subscription box, which features a craft project for adults with all of the tools, materials and instructions included.
Aquarians, with their love of alternative spiritual practices, are likely to be drawn to astrology, like this pretty 1000-piece astrological jigsaw puzzle.
We're obsessed with this take on zodiac jewelry that incorporates gemstones and crystals into the design based on the recipient's specific birthday. The backside of the pendant can also be customized with their birthday, initials and zodiac glyph.
“Aquarius is the zodiac sign that represents astrology,” Stardust tells us, so any kind of astrology-related gift is a good bet. “They’ll enjoy receiving a present that helps them grow their interests in the field more,” Stardust says, which makes her guided astrology deck a perfect idea for the budding cartomantist in your life.
Oftentimes, Aquarians aren’t the best at expressing their emotions. They hide their feelings and cherish their alone time, so a weighted blanket like this one can feel like a comforting hug if they aren’t ready to open up to others yet. We rated this Bearaby Cotton Napper as one our favorite weighted blankets because it’s stylish and highly rated by purchasers. We’ve tested it and love that it doesn’t get overly hot like other options on the market.
Crystals, especially ones associated with a birthday boy or girl’s zodiac sign, are a nice gift — and this is particularly true of Aquarians. “They also love crystals,” Stardust says, “due to their unique sensibilities, especially amethyst, which is the birthstone of the month February, because it’s healing and protective.”
This air sign is a lifelong learner. Even if they don’t want to be tied to a work or school schedule, new information is super exciting to them. That’s why a MasterClass subscription would make an excellent gift. From French pastry fundamentals to space exploration, your Aqua won’t know where to begin.
“Aquarians prefer gifts that allow them to see the world from a different perspective,” Stardust says. She picked out this vintage-inspired turntable, which will allow the Aquarian to tune out the temporal and let their mind wander.
Along the same lines, Stardust recommends giving the Aquarius in your life a camera. “A camera or a record player is ideal for them,” she says, “because it allows them to connect with the world in their own personalized way that speaks to them only.”
The curious Aquarius will love this hourlong class, in which astrologer Emily Klintworth shows you how to chart your own astrological forecast. By the end of the session, you’ll have a detailed astrological guide to help you navigate the coming year.
Each zodiac sign is associated with a symbol, and the symbol of Aquarius is the water bearer (“Aquarius” is Latin for “water carrier” or “cup bearer”). “As the water-bearer of the zodiac,” Stardust says, “they’ll appreciate being given a mug or cup to keep their glass full of positivity at all times.” This carafe and cup set is perfect for use on a bedside table, because it’s equal parts practical and art.
As a Leo, I am personally very drawn to Aquarians (Leo and Aquarius are sister signs) and so I asked some of my favorite Aquarians what they might like to receive as a gift. “I do love anything witchy/spooky/spiritual as a gift,” one told me, “even if I never use the stuff I feel very seen. I love any gift of some special nice kooky thing I’d never justify buying myself but totally want.”
Books are a smart gift idea for almost anyone, but this is especially true of the curious Aquarius. Another Aquarius friend quipped that, “Linda Goodman’s Love Signs is my fun bible,” which makes sense, since Aquarius is the sign that rules astrology.
Classes and experiential gifts in general are a great idea for the Aquarius in your life. If an astrology class isn’t their vibe, this fantasy mapmaking course might fit the bill.
Urban Stems designed this birthday arrangement with bold hot pink, cream and purple accents. The mixed bouquet includes roses, aster and alstroemeria and you can add Sugarfina Champagne Bears to sweeten the pot.
“Their unique ability to create allows Aquarians to be the innovators of the zodiac, as they are always one step ahead of the latest trends,” Stardust says. A great journal, like this multi-colored Junque Journal that has lined, dotted and blank spaces, gives them space to jot down all their ideas and dreams.