Whether it’s your first year of marriage or you’ve been by one another’s side for multiple decades, each wedding anniversary is a major milestone that deserves to be celebrated. What you may not know is that, traditionally, each anniversary year is denoted by a specific gift, beginning with simple and affordable materials — like paper for the first anniversary — and gradually increasing in significance as the years go on.

If you’re in the market for an anniversary gift for your significant other, parents or friends, we created a guide to all of the traditional wedding anniversary gifts by year, as well as our top gift picks for each landmark occasion.

1st anniversary gifts: Paper

Paper gifts are believed to be a symbol of a blank slate and the start of a new life together. Usually, gifts for the first anniversary are made from paper as it is a relatively affordable material that is meant to reflect the beginning stages of a lifelong relationship. Handwritten cards, personalized journals and even cookbooks are a perfect nod to this tradition.

From $1.25 at Artifact Uprising

Artifact Uprising Folded Photo Cards Artifact Uprising

A handwritten note is the perfect way to express just how much you love your significant other on this momentous first anniversary, and what better way to do so than on a customized card?

$21.39 at Etsy

Filterity Wedding Vows Printable Wall Art Etsy

Relive the magic of exchanging your wedding vows by making them into a frameable work of art that can be admired for years to come.

$130 at Uncommon Goods

The Personalized Anniversary Journal. Uncommon Goods

Record your most memorable moments from your first through your 60th anniversary with this personalized journal. It’s complete with photo pages, envelopes for mementos and more.

5th anniversary gifts: Wood

As a celebration of strength and durability, couples traditionally give one another something made of wood for their fifth anniversary. Just like a tree, making it halfway to a decade is a sign of putting down strong eternal roots. Opt for a personalized cutting board to use while cooking together, a luxe wooden tray for the bath or a classic wooden cornhole set for the backyard.

From $39 at Etsy

CircleCityDesignCo Personalized Cutting Board Etsy

Whether you use it while cooking together or as a charcuterie serving board for date night, this personalized cutting board is a perfect wooden gift for any food lovers.

From $59 at Pottery Barn

Modern Rustic Serving Tray Pottery Barn

This handmade acacia wood tray is not only gorgeous, but it’s great for using in the bath, as a cheese board or on display as home decor.

$107.99 at Target

Trademark Games Hey! Play! Official-Sized Cornhole Game Target

If you and your S.O. enjoy some friendly competition, opt for a wooden cornhole set like this one that’s easy to transport, set up and store.

10th anniversary gifts: Tin or aluminum

Reaching a decade-long anniversary is no easy feat! Commemorate it with something made out of tin or aluminum, which symbolizes strength and resilience. Choose from unique gifts like a map of the stars from your wedding night printed on tin, a monogrammed silver-hued serving tray or a fun pair of date night dice.

$17.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Tin Date Night Dice Amazon

Add some spontaneity to your date nights with these fun tin date night-themed dice. Roll a mix of 36 different date night ideas including movie nights, a visit to a new town, cooking for one another and more.

Mark & Graham Mariposa Classic Medium Aluminum Serving Tray Mark & Graham

Made from 100% recycled aluminum, this beautiful serving tray can also be monogrammed for a special and personalized touch.

$119 at Etsy

DifferentMaps Tin Star Map Etsy

Mark the location of your most cherished time together with this ultra-cool and customizable star map that’s printed on a beautiful brushed aluminum sheet.

15th anniversary gifts: Crystal

Delicate yet sturdy, crystal symbolizes clarity and transparency. Toast to this milestone anniversary with a beautiful set of crystal champagne flutes, set the ambiance for a romantic dinner with a stately pair of candlesticks or frame a favorite wedding photo in a sparkling crystal picture frame.

Tiffany & Co. Square Candlestick. Tiffany & Co.

Timeless and elegant, this crystal candlestick from Tiffany & Co. is a romantic piece that’s sure to be admired for years to come.

$169.80 $153.75 at Amazon

Waterford Lismore Diamond Crystal Picture Frame Nordstrom

This diamond-cut crystal picture frame is a stunning way to display your most cherished moments together.

$380 at Swarovski

Swarovski Crystalline Toasting Flutes Swarovski

Raise a glass to 15 wondrous years with a dazzling pair of crystal Champagne flutes.

20th anniversary gifts: China

Just like a marriage, china represents the beautifully delicate and fragile nature of being in love. Take this opportunity to refresh your kitchenware with an elegant bone china dinnerware set, a stylish salad bowl or a vintage-inspired teapot.

Wedgwood Butterfly Bloom Tea for One Williams Sonoma

This beautiful vintage-inspired piece is a teapot, tea cup and saucer all in one. Crafted from bone china and decorated with 24-karat gold accents, it’s just as pretty as it is useful.

$119.99 at Target

Noritake Brocato 5-Piece Place Setting Target

You can’t go wrong giving your S.O. a stunning bone china dinnerware set. We especially love the delicate floral design and platinum accents of this Noritake set that are both timeless and chic.

Kate Spade New York Charlotte Street 3-Piece Salad Set Bed Bath & Beyond

For something equally as elegant but better suited for everyday use, opt for this chic striped salad bowl with wooden serving spoons from Kate Spade. It’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe too.

25th anniversary gifts: Silver

The 25-year mark is traditionally known as the “silver anniversary” and signified by the brilliance and shine of this precious metal. Opt for a timeless piece of jewelry — like a pair of silver hoop earrings or tie clip — or a sleek and modern picture frame.

$85 at Nordstrom

David Donahue Sterling Silver Tie Clip Nordstrom

A sterling silver tie clip is polished and classy, and will go with any suit already in his closet.

From $65 at Nordstrom

Kate Spade New York South Street 5 x 7 Picture Frame Nordstrom

Showcase your favorite photo with this silver-hued wavy picture frame.

$42 at BaubleBar

BaubleBar Dalilah Medium Hoops BaubleBar

Nothing is more timeless than a pair of hoop earrings, and these Dalilah Medium Hoops are lightweight, dainty and gorgeous for dressing up or down.

30th anniversary gifts: Pearls

The 30th anniversary is represented by pearls. Just like a love lasting three decades, pearls are a rare and hidden beauty. Jewelry, such as an ethically sourced pearl ring or set of cuff links, is always a wonderful gift idea. For something more modern, opt for a mother-of-pearl decorative tray.

$150 at Aurate

Aurate Venus Organic Pearl Gold Ring Aurate

This unique pearl ring is ethically sourced and crafted with 100% recycled gold. Wear it on its own or stack it with your other favorite rings.

$99.50 at Nordstrom

Cufflinks, Inc. Mother-of-Pearl Cuff Link and Stud Set Nordstrom

A pair of mother-of-pearl cuff links and matching shirt studs will automatically add a dapper feel to any suit or tux.

$118 at Anthropologie

Terrain Mother-of-Pearl Inlay Tray Anthropologie

This mother-of-pearl floral tray will look gorgeous displayed in a bathroom, entryway, kitchen or on your bedside table.

35th anniversary gifts: Coral

Coral — like the kind you find at the bottom of the sea — represents longevity and strength, and takes years to form. It’s no wonder that this stone is a traditional symbol for 35 years of marriage. If coral-patterned home decor is not your S.O.’s style, go for a cozy blanket, a pretty vase or a piece of jewelry in a coral hue instead.

$47 at Etsy

Honeycomb Studio Coral + Gold Bud Vase, Set of 3 Etsy

Add a pretty pop of color to any room with these coral and gold hand-shaped porcelain vases.

From $22.99 at Amazon

Dissa Flannel Blanket With Pom-Pom Fringe Amazon

Cozy up together for movie night in this super-soft pom-pom and fringe flannel blanket.

From $115 at Nordstrom

Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet Nordstrom

A grown-up friendship bracelet is made even better with a diamond for your 35th anniversary.

40th anniversary gifts: Ruby

Rubies are glamorous, opulent and the traditional gemstone for a 40th anniversary. They’re also known as symbols of protection, wisdom and beauty. Treat your spouse to a luxuriously delicious-smelling candle in a ruby-hued glass jar. Or for something a bit more extravagant, a pair of ruby baguette stud earrings or a ruby and diamond ring are sure to hit the mark.

From $20 at Sephora

Voluspa Goji & Tarocco Orange Glass Jar Candle Amazon

Not only does this Voluspa candle smell like a delicious mix of mango, orange and goji berry, but its vibrant ruby-hued glass jar makes for a beautiful piece of home decor.

From $199 at Catbird NYC

Jennie Kwon Ruby Baguette Stud Catbird

Set in 14-karat yellow gold, this ruby baguette stud is perfect for mixing and matching.

$690 $448.50 at Blue Nile

Blue Nile Baguette Ruby and Diamond Pavé Stacking Ring Blue Nile

A ruby baguette that’s surrounded by pavé diamonds and set in 14-karat rose gold certainly says “I love you.”

45th anniversary gifts: Sapphire

The 45-year marriage is denoted by sapphire. This stunning gemstone is believed to represent wisdom, faith and long-lasting love. Opt for a sapphire-adorned necklace, chronograph watch with a sapphire crystal face or a sapphire-hued glass vase.

From $78 at Mejuri

Mejuri Floating Sapphire Necklace Mejuri

If traditional blue sapphires aren’t for you, this sparkling white sapphire necklace from Mejuri is a beautiful alternative.

$395 at Nordstrom

Tissot Chrono XL Collection Chronograph Bracelet Watch, 45mm Nordstrom

This Tissot watch is classic and sporty, and the domed sapphire crystal face makes it a perfectly subtle way to include sapphire in a 45th anniversary gift.

$70 at Nordstrom

LSA Rotunda Vase Nordstrom

If you’re in the market for something sapphire that’s not a gemstone or jewelry, this blue mouth-blown glass vase is bold, eye-catching and a beautiful pop of color in any space.

50th anniversary gifts: Gold

The golden anniversary! Prosperity, strength and wisdom are all symbolized by this gleaming metal. Commemorate half a century together with a personalized ornament that will serve as a sentimental reminder year after year, a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses for a fashion-loving spouse or a classic signet ring that may even become a family heirloom in years to come.

From $37.95 at Etsy

Susabellas 50th Anniversary Ornament Etsy

Remember this milestone anniversary for years to come with a personalized holiday ornament.

From $163 at Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses Ray-Ban

A classic pair of gold-rimmed Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses is chic and timeless, and will go with just about every outfit.

$398 at Catbird

Leo Black Small Heirloom Signet Ring Catbird

Personalize this classic pinky-sized signet ring with your S.O.’s initial. They’re sure to think of you each and every time they wear it.

60th anniversary gifts: Diamond

Sixty years is undoubtedly the most special anniversary and one that should be celebrated in a big way. We’re talking invincible, unbreakable and shimmering diamonds of all shapes and sizes, including a sparkling diamond pendant necklace, a pair of luminous diamond stud earrings and a set of diamond-cut tumblers to toast to your never-ending love.

$500 at Aurate

Aurate Medium Diamond Pendant Necklace Aurate

Commemorate reaching 60 blissful years together with an exquisite brilliant-cut diamond necklace that’s perfect for everyday wear.

Waterford Lismore Connoisseur Diamond Tumblers, Set of 4 Nordstrom

Pour one out in a stunning diamond-cut crystal tumbler in honor of this mega milestone. This set of four handcrafted glasses is ideal for whiskey or bourbon lovers.

$495 $331.65 at Nordstrom

Dana Rebecca Designs Alexa Jordyn Triple Row Diamond Stud Earrings Nordstrom

What’s better than one glistening diamond? Three rows of diamonds, of course. These stud earrings feature nine pavé-set diamonds in 14-karat gold.