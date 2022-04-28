On a budget but still want to get Mom something thoughtful for Mother’s Day? Never fear: we’ve scoured Amazon to find the best affordable gifts for the woman of the hour. Every product on our list rings in at under $25, so you can make Mom feel special without stressing about the bill.

$15.99 at Amazon

Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Amazon

Zulay’s handheld frother whips up perfect foam at the press of a button, making it ideal for the mom who never skips her morning latte. The frother is also great for whisking matcha powder.

$29.99 $12.98 at Amazon

Zisson Professional Nail Care Kit with Travel Case Amazon

With clippers, a cuticle trimmer, nail file and more, this kit comes with everything Mom needs to keep her mani looking fresh between salon trips. The rose gold travel case means she can easily take her tools on the go too.

$19.99 at Amazon

Benevolence LA Beach Blanket Amazon

These soft, stylish blankets are fantastic for lounging at the beach, picnicking in the park and even doing yoga. Each blanket is handmade by artisans in Mexico from 100% recycled materials, so this is a gift you can feel good about giving.

From $14.99 at Amazon

Crazy Lady Women’s Cross Band Fuzzy Flippers Amazon

Plush slippers are a must for lounging around the house. We love that this top-rated pair features an open-toed design, which means they won’t feel too warm when summer rolls around.

$35.25 $24.95 at Amazon

Thena Calming Bath Soak Amazon

Gift the stressed-out mom Thena’s soothing bath soak, featuring a relaxing blend of manuka honey, chamomile, lavender and oatmeal.

$23.99 at Amazon

Venture Pal Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle Amazon

Venture Pal’s bestselling water bottle will motivate Mom to hydrate throughout the day.

$22.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Smyrna Original Turkish Hand Towels, Set of 2 Amazon

Spruce up the bathroom with these 100% cotton Turkish towels, which are known for being ultra absorbent and for getting softer after every wash.

$26.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Amazon

Bagsmart’s generously sized, thoughtfully organized toiletry bag has enough room for all the essentials (and then some). The 360-degree hook also means you can easily hang it up in any hotel bathroom.

$24.99 at Amazon

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler Amazon

Get the mom who has four cups a day Bean Box’s Gourmet Coffee Sampler, which contains four pouches of single-origin beans (your choice of whole or freshly ground). Each box also comes with tasting notes and brewing tips.

$16.95 at Amazon

Apace Living Loose Leaf Tea Infuser, 2-Pack Amazon

For the mom who prefers tea, these versatile stainless steel strainers can brew a single cup or a whole pot at once. The ultra fine holes prevent any debris from seeping through, and the set also comes with a small scoop and convenient drip tray.

$17.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Chichic Cat Refrigerator Magnets Amazon

This six-pack of chunky feline magnets is perfect for the mom who’s fully embraced her inner cat lady…

$14.84 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Plush Dog Bed Amazon

…While this soft, machine-washable bed is perfect for the mom whose dog is her favorite child.

$15.95 $8.99 at Amazon

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel Amazon

With its ultra-sharp stainless steel blade and protective grip, this nifty cutter wheel is the ultimate pizza-night accessory.

$22 at Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon

Laneige’s beloved mask uses vitamin C and berry-derived antioxidants to intensely hydrate lips overnight.

$29.95 $17.95 at Amazon

MoValues Jade Roller and Gua Sha Facial Tools Amazon

Upgrade mom’s self-care rituals with this jade roller and gua sha set. Both tools are made from cooling Brazilian quartz and can help with lymphatic drainage and muscle relaxation.

$18.50 at Amazon

Weleda Skin Food Amazon

With chamomile, calendula and pansy extract, Weleda’s plant-rich cream is famous for its ability to intensely hydrate and nourish rough, dry skin.

$19.90 $13.99 at Amazon

Popco Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon

Make family movie nights even better with this microwavable popcorn popper. The silicone bowl comes with a lid and built-in handles, and its even heat distribution means there will be fewer unpopped kernels left at the bottom.

$27.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Stori Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Amazon

These clear, stackable drawers are perfect for the mom with who’s reached Sephora VIB status.

$12.60 at Amazon

Stasher Reusable Sandwich Bag Amazon

We love Stasher’s incredibly versatile bags, which are made from food-grade silicone and a worthy replacement for all the plastic bags in Mom’s kitchen.

$22.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Skydeer Women's Gardening Globes Amazon

For the mom with a green thumb, these protective gloves are made from soft deerskin leather and feature double foam padding on the palms.

$13 at Amazon

Lovepop 3D Mother's Day Card Amazon

Surprise Mom with this stunning pop-up card, which opens to reveal a 3D basket of paper flowers (accompanied, of course, by a sweet message from you!).

$19.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Sojos Retro Round Sunglasses Amazon

Sojo’s chic sunnies get top marks from reviewers for offering quality and style at an extremely reasonable price point.

$8.99 at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 Amazon

Upgrade Mom’s sleep with these bestselling silky pillowcases, known for being gentler on skin and hair than regular cotton.

$18.95 at Amazon

CoCo Benjamin Hand-Poured Soy Candle Amazon

This chic candle comes in a huge variety of scents, from basil, lime and mandarin to cotton blossom. Customers praise its long-lasting scent and beautiful decorative jar.

$13.49 $12.60 at Amazon

Host Wine Cooling Cup Amazon

Host’s insulated cup keeps white, rosé and red wines at the perfect sipping temperature for much longer than a regular glass.

$13.99 at Amazon

Hotcool Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Amazon

Get Mom excited to start traveling again with Hotcool’s passport and vaccine card holder, which will keep her important documents safe and organized on the go. The holder also includes slots for credit cards, boarding passes and a small pen.

$21.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Fleece Blanket Amazon

This velvety throw features a stylish waffle weave and comes in 21 color options, so you can match it to Mom’s decor.

$23.77 $20.33 at Amazon

Gaiam Essentials Extra Thick Yoga Mat Amazon

Gaiam’s extra-thick mat can help reduce stress on joints, and it also features textured ridges for added stability. Add in the under-$25 price tag, and it’s no wonder this mat boasts more than 23,000 5-star ratings and we named it the best thick yoga mat on the market.

$13.98 $9.98 an Amazon

WantGor Corduroy Tote Bag Amazon

This tote’s large capacity makes it a great companion for everything from grocery shopping to trips to the beach. Its corduroy fabric, offered in eight colors, is also a lovely twist on the standard canvas often found in totes.

$24.99 $21.95 at Amazon

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon

An excellent gift for the mom who works too hard, this bestselling acupressure set soothes back and neck pain by reducing muscle tension, massaging pressure points and boosting circulation.

$14.98 $13.78 at Amazon

Majestic Pure Dead Sea Mud Mask Amazon

This top-rated mask promises to deep clean pores and reveal refreshed, glowy skin in minutes.

$17.99 at Amazon

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Amazon

This elegant velvet box will keep mom’s jewelry safe and tangle-free on the go.

$9.99 $7.98 at Amazon

Heeta Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon

A quick massage with this hand-held scalp brush doesn’t just feel good: it can also help boost circulation and soothe dry, itchy skin.

$29.97 $16.97 at Amazon

Royal Craft Wood Store Bamboo Cheese and Charcuterie Board Amazon

Your favorite hostess deserves a beautiful bamboo charcuterie board for her next party.

$18.97 $17.67 at Amazon

My Favorite Child Gave Me This Mug Amazon

This ceramic mug is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, meaning Mom can use it all day every day to remember how things stand.