On a budget but still want to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day? We’ve got you covered. We’ve scoured Amazon for 35 fantastic Father’s Day gifts that ring up under $25, so you can find something special in time for the holiday on June 19.

From wallets to waffle makers, shop our list below to get a great gift for Dad at a great price. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite unique Father’s Day gifts, Nordstrom Father’s Day gifts and Target Father’s Day gifts.

Drill Brush Attachment $18.95 $14.95 at Amazon Drill Brush Power Scrubbers Drill Brush Chances are high that Dad has a drill, and this tool set turns that device into a cleaning machine. If he's a bit of a neat freak and is itching to make that grout and those baseboards look brand new, this is the gift for him. It's a true Underscored reader favorite.

Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer $22.99 at Amazon Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon Vobaga's mug warmer features three temperature settings plus an auto shutoff function for safety. Its sleek, matte design will also look great on Dad's desk.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $29.95 $14.95 at Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon For the most outdoorsy of outdoorsman you know, this portable water filter has a microfiltration system that removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). And at under $20, it's a no-brainer.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 $8.48 at Amazon Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Amazon Give Dad some of the best sleep of his life with our pick for the best sleep mask of the year. It features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter our sleep position.

Juvale Plush Eyeglass Stand $11.99 at Amazon Juvale Plush Eyeglass Stand Amazon The perfect solution for the dad who's constantly asking if you've seen his glasses anywhere.

Bees Knees Hot Honey $14.99 at Amazon Bees Knees Spicy Honey Amazon From pizza to biscuits to cheese and even ice cream, this is what he'll grab for if he's ever looking for a kick of spice in his food ... and a little sweetness.

Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill-in-the-Blank Journal $13.99 at Amazon Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill-in-the-Blank Journal Amazon Don't worry if you're not good with words: this bestselling journal provides prompts that make it easy to tell Dad you care.

Marchway Floating Waterproof Dry Bag $18.99 at Amazon Marchway Floating Waterproof Dry Bag Amazon Ripstop tarpaulin and welded seams make this dry bag the ideal accessory for boating, fishing and camping trips.

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light $13.99 $12.55 at Amazon Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light Amazon We have to introduce you to this battery-operated light that clamps on to your umbrella poleand will illuminate your outdoor experience. With a price of just around 12 bucks, this is one outdoor accessory that’s a no-brainer. The light has three settings (dim, bright and super bright) and hooks that allow it to be hung anywhere, from camping tents to trees in your yard. It's one of our favorite Amazon outdoor furniture accessories.

Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press $19.99 $13.18 at Amazon Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press Amazon Cuisinart's top-rated press is great for adding grill marks, removing excess fats from meat and even making paninis.

Lavley I'd Rather Be Golfing Socks $10.95 at Amazon Lavley I'd Rather Be Golfing Socks Amazon For the dad who knows where his priorities lie.

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer $17.99 $15.29 at Amazon Bagsmart Electronic Organizer Amazon Make sure all his tech stays organized with this rather genius cord organizer he can take wherever he goes.

Weenca Ice Cream Spoon $13.95 at Amazon Weenca Ice Cream Spoon Amazon A laser-engraved, dishwasher-safe spoon for the dad who always has a scoop after dinner.

Bear Paws Original Meat Shredder Claws $13.99 at Amazon Bear Paws Original Meat Shredder Claws Amazon A must have for the barbeque-loving dad, these melt-proof, dishwasher safe "claws" make it easier (and safer) to prepare pulled pork and other shredded meats.

Ticent Ice Cube Trays, Set of 2 $12.98 $11.98 at Amazon Ticent Ice Cube Trays, Set of 2 Amazon Giant ice cubes do more than make cocktails look fancy: they also take longer to melt, keeping drinks chilled without watering them down.

Sondiko Butane Torch $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon Sondiko Butane Torch Amazon For his next crème brûlée or BBQ adventure, this easy-to-use butane torch is a kitchen essential, and pretty exciting at that.

Asvine Matte Black Fountain Pen $16.99 at Amazon Asvine Matte Black Fountain Pen Amazon Get Dad a sleek black fountain pen to jot down all his brilliant thoughts (or just the week's grocery list).

Honest Amish Beard Balm $19.50 $11.43 at Amazon Honest Amish Beard Balm Amazon Gift the bearded Dad this top-rated conditioning balm, made from organic ingredients designed to soften coarse hairs while soothing dry, itchy skin.

Kona Safe/Clean Bristle-Free Grill Brush $20.46 at Amazon Kona Safe/Clean Bristle-Free Grill Brush Amazon Our favorite grill brush is safe, durable and effective. It's also a gift Dad will get use out of all summer long.

Cranach Pen Multitool $17.59 $11.88 at Amazon Cranach Pen Multitool Amazon This humble pen is actually six tools in one: ruler, level, flathead screwdriver, phillips screwdriver and stylus. It's the perfect gift for the dad who always likes to be prepared.

Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Variety Pack $22 at Amazon Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Variety Pack Amazon Take family movie nights to the next level with three varieties of popcorn kernels and five different seasonings. Make things even more special by letting Dad choose the flick.

The Book of Terribly Awesome Dad Jokes $7.95 at Amazon The Book of Terribly Awesome Dad Jokes Amazon A gift that's sure to make Dad smile (and you cringe).

D-Ice Kebab Grilling Basket Set $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon D-Ice Kebab Grilling Basket Set Amazon These nonstick baskets will help Dad avoid one of the major perils of making shish kebabs: small bits of food falling between the grill grates.

Dash Deluxe Mini Waffle Maker $16.99 at Amazon Dash Deluxe Mini Waffle Maker Amazon Make Father's Day breakfast special with Dash's bestselling mini waffle maker. Even heating guarantees perfect waffles every time, and the nonstick surface is a breeze to clean.

Northwind Personalized Leather Keychain $10.95 at Amazon Northwind Personalized Leather Keychain Amazon These elegant keychains are handcrafted from genuine leather, making them look much more expensive than they are.

Host Freezer Pint Glass $15.99 $10.86 at Amazon Host Freezer Pint Glass Amazon Host's bestselling pint glass is insulated with a freezable gel that'll keep Dad's beer frosty for hours.

Will Well Adjustable Bib Apron $11.99 $9.99 at Amazon Will Well Adjustable Bib Apron Amazon With two convenient pockets and stain-resistant fabric, this apron is great for everything from grilling to gardening.

Rak Magnetic Wristband $19.99 at Amazon Rak Magnetic Wristband Amazon Gift the ultimate handyman this magnetic wristband, which makes it easy to keep track of washers, screws, drill bits and more.

Amazon Essentials Men's Slippers From $21.99 at Amazon Amazon Essentials Men's Slippers Amazon With their memory foam insoles and anti-slip rubber bottoms, these comfy slippers are great for both shuffling around the house and stepping out to grab the morning paper.

Dream Master LED Magnetic Pickup Tool $29.99 $14.98 at Amazon Dream Master LED Magnetic Pickup Tool Amazon Make Dad's life easier with this pickup tool, featuring a magnetic head that'll grab dropped screws, bolts, paperclips and more. Its extendable stem and flexible neck also light hard to reach places.

Moleskine Classic Hard Cover Notebook $20.64 $15.06 at Amazon Moleskine Classic Hard Cover Notebook Amazon Moleskine notebooks are classics for a reason: their high-quality paper is a joy to write on, while their elastic closures, slim profiles and durable covers make them great for travel or commuting.

Adidas Men's Relaxed Fit Strapback Hat $26 $20.03 at Amazon Adidas Men's Relaxed Fit Strapback Hat Amazon Adidas's classic hat comes in a huge range of colors, meaning you're sure to find one to suit Dad's style.

Wittsy Glassware Mug $18.99 $17.87 at Amazon Wittsy Glassware Mug Amazon A gift to remind Dad of the way things stand.

Truff Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce $14.99 at Amazon Truff Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce Amazon This gourmet hot sauce is infused with black truffle oil and perfect for the spice-loving dad.