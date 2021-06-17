Amazon

On a budget but still want to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day? We’ve got you covered. We’ve scoured Amazon for 35 fantastic Father’s Day gifts that ring up under $25, so you can find something special in time for the holiday on June 19.

From wallets to waffle makers, shop our list below to get a great gift for Dad at a great price. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite unique Father’s Day gifts, Nordstrom Father’s Day gifts and Target Father’s Day gifts.

Drill Brush Attachment

$18.95 $14.95 at Amazon

Drill Brush Power Scrubbers
Drill Brush Power Scrubbers
Drill Brush

Chances are high that Dad has a drill, and this tool set turns that device into a cleaning machine. If he's a bit of a neat freak and is itching to make that grout and those baseboards look brand new, this is the gift for him. It's a true Underscored reader favorite.

Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer

$22.99 at Amazon

Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer
Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer
Amazon

Vobaga's mug warmer features three temperature settings plus an auto shutoff function for safety. Its sleek, matte design will also look great on Dad's desk.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

$29.95 $14.95 at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
Amazon

For the most outdoorsy of outdoorsman you know, this portable water filter has a microfiltration system that removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). And at under $20, it's a no-brainer.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

$19.99 $8.48 at Amazon

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon

Give Dad some of the best sleep of his life with our pick for the best sleep mask of the year. It features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter our sleep position.

Juvale Plush Eyeglass Stand

$11.99 at Amazon

Juvale Plush Eyeglass Stand
Juvale Plush Eyeglass Stand
Amazon

The perfect solution for the dad who's constantly asking if you've seen his glasses anywhere.

Bees Knees Hot Honey

$14.99 at Amazon

Bees Knees Spicy Honey
Bees Knees Spicy Honey
Amazon

From pizza to biscuits to cheese and even ice cream, this is what he'll grab for if he's ever looking for a kick of spice in his food ... and a little sweetness.

Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill-in-the-Blank Journal

$13.99 at Amazon

Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill-in-the-Blank Journal
Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill-in-the-Blank Journal
Amazon

Don't worry if you're not good with words: this bestselling journal provides prompts that make it easy to tell Dad you care.

Marchway Floating Waterproof Dry Bag

$18.99 at Amazon

Marchway Floating Waterproof Dry Bag
Marchway Floating Waterproof Dry Bag
Amazon

Ripstop tarpaulin and welded seams make this dry bag the ideal accessory for boating, fishing and camping trips.

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light

$13.99 $12.55 at Amazon

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light
Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light
Amazon

We have to introduce you to this battery-operated light that clamps on to your umbrella poleand will illuminate your outdoor experience. With a price of just around 12 bucks, this is one outdoor accessory that’s a no-brainer. The light has three settings (dim, bright and super bright) and hooks that allow it to be hung anywhere, from camping tents to trees in your yard. It's one of our favorite Amazon outdoor furniture accessories.

Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press

$19.99 $13.18 at Amazon

Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press
Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press
Amazon

Cuisinart's top-rated press is great for adding grill marks, removing excess fats from meat and even making paninis.

Lavley I'd Rather Be Golfing Socks

$10.95 at Amazon

Lavley I'd Rather Be Golfing Socks
Lavley I'd Rather Be Golfing Socks
Amazon

For the dad who knows where his priorities lie.

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer

$17.99 $15.29 at Amazon

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer
Bagsmart Electronic Organizer
Amazon

Make sure all his tech stays organized with this rather genius cord organizer he can take wherever he goes.

Weenca Ice Cream Spoon

$13.95 at Amazon

Weenca Ice Cream Spoon
Weenca Ice Cream Spoon
Amazon

A laser-engraved, dishwasher-safe spoon for the dad who always has a scoop after dinner.

Bear Paws Original Meat Shredder Claws

$13.99 at Amazon

Bear Paws Original Meat Shredder Claws
Bear Paws Original Meat Shredder Claws
Amazon

A must have for the barbeque-loving dad, these melt-proof, dishwasher safe "claws" make it easier (and safer) to prepare pulled pork and other shredded meats.

Ticent Ice Cube Trays, Set of 2

$12.98 $11.98 at Amazon

Ticent Ice Cube Trays, Set of 2
Ticent Ice Cube Trays, Set of 2
Amazon

Giant ice cubes do more than make cocktails look fancy: they also take longer to melt, keeping drinks chilled without watering them down.

Sondiko Butane Torch

$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Sondiko Butane Torch
Sondiko Butane Torch
Amazon

For his next crème brûlée or BBQ adventure, this easy-to-use butane torch is a kitchen essential, and pretty exciting at that.

Asvine Matte Black Fountain Pen

$16.99 at Amazon

Asvine Matte Black Fountain Pen
Asvine Matte Black Fountain Pen
Amazon

Get Dad a sleek black fountain pen to jot down all his brilliant thoughts (or just the week's grocery list).

Honest Amish Beard Balm

$19.50 $11.43 at Amazon

Honest Amish Beard Balm
Honest Amish Beard Balm
Amazon

Gift the bearded Dad this top-rated conditioning balm, made from organic ingredients designed to soften coarse hairs while soothing dry, itchy skin.

Kona Safe/Clean Bristle-Free Grill Brush

$20.46 at Amazon

Kona Safe/Clean Bristle-Free Grill Brush
Kona Safe/Clean Bristle-Free Grill Brush
Amazon

Our favorite grill brush is safe, durable and effective. It's also a gift Dad will get use out of all summer long.

Cranach Pen Multitool

$17.59 $11.88 at Amazon

Cranach Pen Multitool
Cranach Pen Multitool
Amazon

This humble pen is actually six tools in one: ruler, level, flathead screwdriver, phillips screwdriver and stylus. It's the perfect gift for the dad who always likes to be prepared.

Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Variety Pack

$22 at Amazon

Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Variety Pack
Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Variety Pack
Amazon

Take family movie nights to the next level with three varieties of popcorn kernels and five different seasonings. Make things even more special by letting Dad choose the flick.

The Book of Terribly Awesome Dad Jokes

$7.95 at Amazon

The Book of Terribly Awesome Dad Jokes
The Book of Terribly Awesome Dad Jokes
Amazon

A gift that's sure to make Dad smile (and you cringe).

D-Ice Kebab Grilling Basket Set

$29.99 $24.99 at Amazon

D-Ice Kebab Grilling Basket Set
D-Ice Kebab Grilling Basket Set
Amazon

These nonstick baskets will help Dad avoid one of the major perils of making shish kebabs: small bits of food falling between the grill grates.

Dash Deluxe Mini Waffle Maker

$16.99 at Amazon

Dash Deluxe Mini Waffle Maker
Dash Deluxe Mini Waffle Maker
Amazon

Make Father's Day breakfast special with Dash's bestselling mini waffle maker. Even heating guarantees perfect waffles every time, and the nonstick surface is a breeze to clean.

Northwind Personalized Leather Keychain

$10.95 at Amazon

Northwind Personalized Leather Keychain
Northwind Personalized Leather Keychain
Amazon

These elegant keychains are handcrafted from genuine leather, making them look much more expensive than they are.

Host Freezer Pint Glass

$15.99 $10.86 at Amazon

Host Freezer Pint Glass
Host Freezer Pint Glass
Amazon

Host's bestselling pint glass is insulated with a freezable gel that'll keep Dad's beer frosty for hours.

Will Well Adjustable Bib Apron

$11.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Will Well Adjustable Bib Apron
Will Well Adjustable Bib Apron
Amazon

With two convenient pockets and stain-resistant fabric, this apron is great for everything from grilling to gardening.

Rak Magnetic Wristband

$19.99 at Amazon

Rak Magnetic Wristband
Rak Magnetic Wristband
Amazon

Gift the ultimate handyman this magnetic wristband, which makes it easy to keep track of washers, screws, drill bits and more.

Amazon Essentials Men's Slippers

From $21.99 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Slippers
Amazon Essentials Men's Slippers
Amazon

With their memory foam insoles and anti-slip rubber bottoms, these comfy slippers are great for both shuffling around the house and stepping out to grab the morning paper.

Dream Master LED Magnetic Pickup Tool

$29.99 $14.98 at Amazon

Dream Master LED Magnetic Pickup Tool
Dream Master LED Magnetic Pickup Tool
Amazon

Make Dad's life easier with this pickup tool, featuring a magnetic head that'll grab dropped screws, bolts, paperclips and more. Its extendable stem and flexible neck also light hard to reach places.

Moleskine Classic Hard Cover Notebook

$20.64 $15.06 at Amazon

Moleskine Classic Hard Cover Notebook
Moleskine Classic Hard Cover Notebook
Amazon

Moleskine notebooks are classics for a reason: their high-quality paper is a joy to write on, while their elastic closures, slim profiles and durable covers make them great for travel or commuting.

Adidas Men's Relaxed Fit Strapback Hat

$26 $20.03 at Amazon

Adidas Men's Relaxed Fit Strapback Hat
Adidas Men's Relaxed Fit Strapback Hat
Amazon

Adidas's classic hat comes in a huge range of colors, meaning you're sure to find one to suit Dad's style.

Wittsy Glassware Mug

$18.99 $17.87 at Amazon

Wittsy Glassware Mug
Wittsy Glassware Mug
Amazon

A gift to remind Dad of the way things stand.

Truff Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce

$14.99 at Amazon

Truff Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce
Truff Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce
Amazon

This gourmet hot sauce is infused with black truffle oil and perfect for the spice-loving dad.

Zitahli Bifold Wallet

$34.97 $25.77 at Amazon

Zitahli Bifold Wallet
Zitahli Bifold Wallet
Amazon

Upgrade Dad's flimsy wallet with this sleek bifold model, featuring slots for 12 cards, a money clip and RFID-blocking technology for added security.