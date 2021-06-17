On a budget but still want to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day? We’ve got you covered. We’ve scoured Amazon for 35 fantastic Father’s Day gifts that ring up under $25, so you can find something special in time for the holiday on June 19.
From wallets to waffle makers, shop our list below to get a great gift for Dad at a great price. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite unique Father’s Day gifts, Nordstrom Father’s Day gifts and Target Father’s Day gifts.
$18.95 $14.95 at Amazon
Chances are high that Dad has a drill, and this tool set turns that device into a cleaning machine. If he's a bit of a neat freak and is itching to make that grout and those baseboards look brand new, this is the gift for him. It's a true Underscored reader favorite.
$22.99 at Amazon
Vobaga's mug warmer features three temperature settings plus an auto shutoff function for safety. Its sleek, matte design will also look great on Dad's desk.
$29.95 $14.95 at Amazon
For the most outdoorsy of outdoorsman you know, this portable water filter has a microfiltration system that removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). And at under $20, it's a no-brainer.
$19.99 $8.48 at Amazon
Give Dad some of the best sleep of his life with our pick for the best sleep mask of the year. It features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter our sleep position.
$11.99 at Amazon
The perfect solution for the dad who's constantly asking if you've seen his glasses anywhere.
$14.99 at Amazon
From pizza to biscuits to cheese and even ice cream, this is what he'll grab for if he's ever looking for a kick of spice in his food ... and a little sweetness.
$13.99 at Amazon
Don't worry if you're not good with words: this bestselling journal provides prompts that make it easy to tell Dad you care.
$18.99 at Amazon
Ripstop tarpaulin and welded seams make this dry bag the ideal accessory for boating, fishing and camping trips.
$13.99 $12.55 at Amazon
We have to introduce you to this battery-operated light that clamps on to your umbrella poleand will illuminate your outdoor experience. With a price of just around 12 bucks, this is one outdoor accessory that’s a no-brainer. The light has three settings (dim, bright and super bright) and hooks that allow it to be hung anywhere, from camping tents to trees in your yard. It's one of our favorite Amazon outdoor furniture accessories.
$19.99 $13.18 at Amazon
Cuisinart's top-rated press is great for adding grill marks, removing excess fats from meat and even making paninis.
$10.95 at Amazon
For the dad who knows where his priorities lie.
$17.99 $15.29 at Amazon
Make sure all his tech stays organized with this rather genius cord organizer he can take wherever he goes.
$13.95 at Amazon
A laser-engraved, dishwasher-safe spoon for the dad who always has a scoop after dinner.
$13.99 at Amazon
A must have for the barbeque-loving dad, these melt-proof, dishwasher safe "claws" make it easier (and safer) to prepare pulled pork and other shredded meats.
$12.98 $11.98 at Amazon
Giant ice cubes do more than make cocktails look fancy: they also take longer to melt, keeping drinks chilled without watering them down.
$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
For his next crème brûlée or BBQ adventure, this easy-to-use butane torch is a kitchen essential, and pretty exciting at that.
$16.99 at Amazon
Get Dad a sleek black fountain pen to jot down all his brilliant thoughts (or just the week's grocery list).
$19.50 $11.43 at Amazon
Gift the bearded Dad this top-rated conditioning balm, made from organic ingredients designed to soften coarse hairs while soothing dry, itchy skin.
$20.46 at Amazon
Our favorite grill brush is safe, durable and effective. It's also a gift Dad will get use out of all summer long.
$17.59 $11.88 at Amazon
This humble pen is actually six tools in one: ruler, level, flathead screwdriver, phillips screwdriver and stylus. It's the perfect gift for the dad who always likes to be prepared.
$22 at Amazon
Take family movie nights to the next level with three varieties of popcorn kernels and five different seasonings. Make things even more special by letting Dad choose the flick.
$7.95 at Amazon
A gift that's sure to make Dad smile (and you cringe).
$29.99 $24.99 at Amazon
These nonstick baskets will help Dad avoid one of the major perils of making shish kebabs: small bits of food falling between the grill grates.
$16.99 at Amazon
Make Father's Day breakfast special with Dash's bestselling mini waffle maker. Even heating guarantees perfect waffles every time, and the nonstick surface is a breeze to clean.
$10.95 at Amazon
These elegant keychains are handcrafted from genuine leather, making them look much more expensive than they are.
$15.99 $10.86 at Amazon
Host's bestselling pint glass is insulated with a freezable gel that'll keep Dad's beer frosty for hours.
$11.99 $9.99 at Amazon
With two convenient pockets and stain-resistant fabric, this apron is great for everything from grilling to gardening.
$19.99 at Amazon
Gift the ultimate handyman this magnetic wristband, which makes it easy to keep track of washers, screws, drill bits and more.
From $21.99 at Amazon
With their memory foam insoles and anti-slip rubber bottoms, these comfy slippers are great for both shuffling around the house and stepping out to grab the morning paper.
$29.99 $14.98 at Amazon
Make Dad's life easier with this pickup tool, featuring a magnetic head that'll grab dropped screws, bolts, paperclips and more. Its extendable stem and flexible neck also light hard to reach places.
$20.64 $15.06 at Amazon
Moleskine notebooks are classics for a reason: their high-quality paper is a joy to write on, while their elastic closures, slim profiles and durable covers make them great for travel or commuting.
$26 $20.03 at Amazon
Adidas's classic hat comes in a huge range of colors, meaning you're sure to find one to suit Dad's style.
$18.99 $17.87 at Amazon
A gift to remind Dad of the way things stand.
$14.99 at Amazon
This gourmet hot sauce is infused with black truffle oil and perfect for the spice-loving dad.
$34.97 $25.77 at Amazon
Upgrade Dad's flimsy wallet with this sleek bifold model, featuring slots for 12 cards, a money clip and RFID-blocking technology for added security.