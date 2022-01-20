Everyone’s definition of sexy is different: For some, it means showing as much skin as possible. And for others, it just means feeling confident no matter what you’re wearing (or not). Still, regardless of your definition, Valentine’s Day lingerie should be whatever you feel your best in.
If you’re looking to invest in some new intimates for the occasion this year, rest assured there are tons of romantic options on the market no matter your style. And really, there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday than treating yourself to something nice — and the best lingerie for Valentine’s Day is the type that makes you feel, well, amazing.
Ahead, find ways to upgrade your lingerie drawer no matter your size, style, budget or relationship status. Want more ideas? Check out our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for him and gift ideas for her.
From the creator of our favorite strapless bra, Lively, this Long-Line Bralette is the perfect pick if you’re not into lingerie but still want to feel sexy. One reviewer calls it “the trifecta,” thanks to its “comfort, beauty and support all in a bralette.”
Reviewers call this babydoll chemise, which runs true to size, “well made and surprisingly comfy to wear.” Another says it made her “feel super confident and sexy.” It’s available in plus sizes as well, and standard Valentine’s Day colors like red and black but also purple, blue, green and more.
One of our favorite bra brands for busts of all sizes, Cuup has a fantastic array of comfortable and just-a-little-sexy bras. With a size range that spans from 30A to 38H, this mesh balconette style is romantic and comes in tons of poppy colors (and even a cheetah print).
Available in four colors, we adore this silky, lacy chemise with an ultra feminine design. It’s available in sizes XXS to XXL.
“This is such a sexy teddy that flatters women of different shapes and sizes,” says one reviewer, who calls out the adjustable back straps and the luxurious fabric.
Want something a little more satin than lace? This sweet chemise, also available in black and white, features lace across the bust, a racer back and full satin skirt.
Who says the girls get to have all the fun? These silk boxers which can of course be worn by anyone of any gender expression are available in pink, blue and black and are magically machine-washable too.
A deep-V teddy is one certain way to get in the mood.
Wrap yourself up like a present ready to be opened with this full lace bodysuit with satin ribbon detailing. It’s available in your standard white and black, but we love this midnight blue.
AnaOno is a loungewear and lingerie brand that focuses on chest-inclusive intimates, specifically for those who have undergone things like mastectomies, lumpectomies, implant reconstructions and more. We love this super-comfy bralette featuring hot pink and orange lace and mesh.
An update to the traditional triangle bralette, this iteration from Skims comes in sizes XXS through 4X.
If you’re looking for something sexy that you can wear long after V-Day, this is it. Plus, nearly 100 5-star reviews mean this bra is a crowd-pleaser.
Another less traditional option, this pretty satin sleep top features a cute rose pin on the lapel, and has not only matching pants but a matching jock strap too.
Our favorite bra brand for smaller busts just launched this Valentine’s Day-inspired red collection that’s got firey red bras in AA, A and B cup sizes.
Want a bit more support in your Valentine’s Day lingerie? This teddy comes with underwire under the bust and some truly gorgeous lace detailing across the bust, shoulders and sides.
Lingerie you can easily wear outdoors too, this adorable tank features a big red heart. Just imagine how cute it'd be with a pair of jeans.
Available in up to a size 4X, Skims’ breathable cotton thong is meant to sit high on the hips for a nostalgic, sexy vibe.
Give your go-to undies a lacy upgrade with this affordable high-waisted style from Lively.
Reviewers say this high-waisted brief won’t ride up in the back — and that it’s “so comfortable, soft and smooth.”
If you’re looking for a bra that you can get major use out of even after Valentine’s Day is over, this Thirdlove style is it. (More than 2,700 5-star reviews agree.)
The sheer side panels on these high-waisted briefs offer the perfect amount of peekaboo coverage. Go ahead and pair it with the Mesh Plunge Bralette.
Wolford’s satin stocking garter belt is made from luxe-feeling laser-cut nylon with a touch of elastane for just the right amount of stretch.
Looking for something with a little more coverage? This wine-color chemise’s elegant lace design offers a touch of sheer sophistication.
This Free People top can be worn as a bra or a cami. Made with rich silk and adjustable straps, it's perfect for a night in or a night out.
This gorgeous silk slip dress is the perfect antidote to uncomfortable lingerie.
This high-cut brief from Canadian designer Mary Young is sexy and comfortable all at once.
A silky mesh bodysuit can certainly moonlight as lingerie. This one also comes with peakaboo cutouts to show just a touch of skin.
Sold as a separates, this bra and panties combo is just about as sexy as they come.
If you want just a bit more coverage, this crisscross lace brief is the perfect compromise.