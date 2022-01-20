vdaylingerielead
Everyone’s definition of sexy is different: For some, it means showing as much skin as possible. And for others, it just means feeling confident no matter what you’re wearing (or not). Still, regardless of your definition, Valentine’s Day lingerie should be whatever you feel your best in.

If you’re looking to invest in some new intimates for the occasion this year, rest assured there are tons of romantic options on the market no matter your style. And really, there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday than treating yourself to something nice — and the best lingerie for Valentine’s Day is the type that makes you feel, well, amazing.

Ahead, find ways to upgrade your lingerie drawer no matter your size, style, budget or relationship status. Want more ideas? Check out our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for him and gift ideas for her.

Editor Favorite

Lively The Long-Lined Lace Bralette

From the creator of our favorite strapless bra, Lively, this Long-Line Bralette is the perfect pick if you’re not into lingerie but still want to feel sexy. One reviewer calls it “the trifecta,” thanks to its “comfort, beauty and support all in a bralette.”

$45 at Lively

Oh La La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong

Reviewers call this babydoll chemise, which runs true to size, “well made and surprisingly comfy to wear.” Another says it made her “feel super confident and sexy.” It’s available in plus sizes as well, and standard Valentine’s Day colors like red and black but also purple, blue, green and more.

$46 at Nordstrom
Editor Favorite

Cuup The Balconette

One of our favorite bra brands for busts of all sizes, Cuup has a fantastic array of comfortable and just-a-little-sexy bras. With a size range that spans from 30A to 38H, this mesh balconette style is romantic and comes in tons of poppy colors (and even a cheetah print).

From $68 at Cuup

In Bloom by Jonquil Chemise

Available in four colors, we adore this silky, lacy chemise with an ultra feminine design. It’s available in sizes XXS to XXL.

448 at Nordstrom

In Bloom by Jonquil Plunge Neck Lace Thong Teddy

“This is such a sexy teddy that flatters women of different shapes and sizes,” says one reviewer, who calls out the adjustable back straps and the luxurious fabric.

$48 at Nordstrom

In Bloom by Jonquil Lace & Satin Chemise

Want something a little more satin than lace? This sweet chemise, also available in black and white, features lace across the bust, a racer back and full satin skirt.

$42 at Nordstrom

Fleur du Mal Unisex Washable Silk Boxers

Who says the girls get to have all the fun? These silk boxers which can of course be worn by anyone of any gender expression are available in pink, blue and black and are magically machine-washable too.

$115 at Fleur du Mal

Mapale Plus-Size Make Your Move Teddy

A deep-V teddy is one certain way to get in the mood.

$35 at Walmart

Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit

Wrap yourself up like a present ready to be opened with this full lace bodysuit with satin ribbon detailing. It’s available in your standard white and black, but we love this midnight blue.

$48 at Nordstrom

AnaOno Maggie Lacey Bralette

AnaOno is a loungewear and lingerie brand that focuses on chest-inclusive intimates, specifically for those who have undergone things like mastectomies, lumpectomies, implant reconstructions and more. We love this super-comfy bralette featuring hot pink and orange lace and mesh.

$49 at AnaOno

Skims Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra

An update to the traditional triangle bralette, this iteration from Skims comes in sizes XXS through 4X.

$52 at Skims

Soire Confidence Molded Underwire Bra

If you’re looking for something sexy that you can wear long after V-Day, this is it. Plus, nearly 100 5-star reviews mean this bra is a crowd-pleaser.

$78 at Cosabella

Savage x Fenty Rebel Cherub Satin Sleep Top

Another less traditional option, this pretty satin sleep top features a cute rose pin on the lapel, and has not only matching pants but a matching jock strap too.

From $35 at Savage x Fenty
Editor Favorite

Pepper Classic All You Bra

Our favorite bra brand for smaller busts just launched this Valentine’s Day-inspired red collection that’s got firey red bras in AA, A and B cup sizes.

$55 at Pepper

Oh La La Cheri Lace Underwire Teddy

Want a bit more support in your Valentine’s Day lingerie? This teddy comes with underwire under the bust and some truly gorgeous lace detailing across the bust, shoulders and sides.

$44 at Nordstrom

Savage x Fenty Run 2 You Mesh Tank

Lingerie you can easily wear outdoors too, this adorable tank features a big red heart. Just imagine how cute it'd be with a pair of jeans.

From $26 at Savage x Fenty

Skims Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong

Available in up to a size 4X, Skims’ breathable cotton thong is meant to sit high on the hips for a nostalgic, sexy vibe.

$18 at Skims

The Lace High-Waist Bikini

Give your go-to undies a lacy upgrade with this affordable high-waisted style from Lively.

$15 at Lively

Thirdlove Lace High Brief

Reviewers say this high-waisted brief won’t ride up in the back — and that it’s “so comfortable, soft and smooth.”

$28 at Thirdlove

Thirdlove 24/7 Lace Contour Plunge Bra

If you’re looking for a bra that you can get major use out of even after Valentine’s Day is over, this Thirdlove style is it. (More than 2,700 5-star reviews agree.)

$76 at Thridlove

Parade Re:Play High-Rise Brief

The sheer side panels on these high-waisted briefs offer the perfect amount of peekaboo coverage. Go ahead and pair it with the Mesh Plunge Bralette.

$12 at Parade

Wolford Satin Garter Belt

Wolford’s satin stocking garter belt is made from luxe-feeling laser-cut nylon with a touch of elastane for just the right amount of stretch.

$95 at Wolford

B’Tempted by Wacoal Lace Kiss Chemise

Looking for something with a little more coverage? This wine-color chemise’s elegant lace design offers a touch of sheer sophistication.

From $30 at Bare Necessities

Free People Night Out Blouson Brami

This Free People top can be worn as a bra or a cami. Made with rich silk and adjustable straps, it's perfect for a night in or a night out.

$48 at Nordstrom

Araks Cadel Slip

This gorgeous silk slip dress is the perfect antidote to uncomfortable lingerie.

$385 at Araks

Billie Bikini in Black

This high-cut brief from Canadian designer Mary Young is sexy and comfortable all at once.

$46 $34 at Mary Young

Parade After Hours Layered Mesh Bodysuit

A silky mesh bodysuit can certainly moonlight as lingerie. This one also comes with peakaboo cutouts to show just a touch of skin.

$42 at Parade

Pour Moi After Hours Cage Longline

Sold as a separates, this bra and panties combo is just about as sexy as they come.

$59 for Top at Bare Necessities $33 for Bottoms at Bare Necessities

Agent Provocateur Dioni Full Brief

If you want just a bit more coverage, this crisscross lace brief is the perfect compromise.

$460 at Agent Provocateur