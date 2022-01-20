Everyone’s definition of sexy is different: For some, it means showing as much skin as possible. And for others, it just means feeling confident no matter what you’re wearing (or not). Still, regardless of your definition, Valentine’s Day lingerie should be whatever you feel your best in.

If you’re looking to invest in some new intimates for the occasion this year, rest assured there are tons of romantic options on the market no matter your style. And really, there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday than treating yourself to something nice — and the best lingerie for Valentine’s Day is the type that makes you feel, well, amazing.

Ahead, find ways to upgrade your lingerie drawer no matter your size, style, budget or relationship status. Want more ideas? Check out our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for him and gift ideas for her.

Editor Favorite Lively The Long-Lined Lace Bralette Lively From the creator of our favorite strapless bra, Lively, this Long-Line Bralette is the perfect pick if you’re not into lingerie but still want to feel sexy. One reviewer calls it “the trifecta,” thanks to its “comfort, beauty and support all in a bralette.” $45 at Lively

In Bloom by Jonquil Chemise Nordstrom Available in four colors, we adore this silky, lacy chemise with an ultra feminine design. It’s available in sizes XXS to XXL. 448 at Nordstrom

In Bloom by Jonquil Plunge Neck Lace Thong Teddy Nordstrom “This is such a sexy teddy that flatters women of different shapes and sizes,” says one reviewer, who calls out the adjustable back straps and the luxurious fabric. $48 at Nordstrom

In Bloom by Jonquil Lace & Satin Chemise Nordstrom Want something a little more satin than lace? This sweet chemise, also available in black and white, features lace across the bust, a racer back and full satin skirt. $42 at Nordstrom

Fleur du Mal Unisex Washable Silk Boxers Fleur du Mal Who says the girls get to have all the fun? These silk boxers which can of course be worn by anyone of any gender expression are available in pink, blue and black and are magically machine-washable too. $115 at Fleur du Mal

Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit Nordstrom Wrap yourself up like a present ready to be opened with this full lace bodysuit with satin ribbon detailing. It’s available in your standard white and black, but we love this midnight blue. $48 at Nordstrom

AnaOno Maggie Lacey Bralette AnaOno AnaOno is a loungewear and lingerie brand that focuses on chest-inclusive intimates, specifically for those who have undergone things like mastectomies, lumpectomies, implant reconstructions and more. We love this super-comfy bralette featuring hot pink and orange lace and mesh. $49 at AnaOno

Soire Confidence Molded Underwire Bra Cosabella If you’re looking for something sexy that you can wear long after V-Day, this is it. Plus, nearly 100 5-star reviews mean this bra is a crowd-pleaser. $78 at Cosabella

Oh La La Cheri Lace Underwire Teddy Nordstrom Want a bit more support in your Valentine’s Day lingerie? This teddy comes with underwire under the bust and some truly gorgeous lace detailing across the bust, shoulders and sides. $44 at Nordstrom

Skims Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong Skims Available in up to a size 4X, Skims’ breathable cotton thong is meant to sit high on the hips for a nostalgic, sexy vibe. $18 at Skims

Thirdlove Lace High Brief Thirdlove Reviewers say this high-waisted brief won’t ride up in the back — and that it’s “so comfortable, soft and smooth.” $28 at Thirdlove

Thirdlove 24/7 Lace Contour Plunge Bra Thirdlove If you’re looking for a bra that you can get major use out of even after Valentine’s Day is over, this Thirdlove style is it. (More than 2,700 5-star reviews agree.) $76 at Thridlove

Wolford Satin Garter Belt Wolford Wolford’s satin stocking garter belt is made from luxe-feeling laser-cut nylon with a touch of elastane for just the right amount of stretch. $95 at Wolford

Free People Night Out Blouson Brami Nordstrom This Free People top can be worn as a bra or a cami. Made with rich silk and adjustable straps, it's perfect for a night in or a night out. $48 at Nordstrom

Araks Cadel Slip Araks This gorgeous silk slip dress is the perfect antidote to uncomfortable lingerie. $385 at Araks