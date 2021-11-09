Whether you’re wearing an ugly Christmas sweater to the mall this holiday season, giving one as a gift or donning one for a good ol’ fashioned ugly sweater party, the process of finding an ugly sweater is one of the few holiday traditions that guarantees some laugh-out-loud moments. (Simply Google “ugly Christmas sweater” to find out for yourself.)

Luckily, there are a ton of options out there. From a garland-strung cardigan to an interactive beer pong sweater, we’ve found the best, funniest and yeah, appropriately ugliest Christmas sweaters on the market right now. Looking for gift ideas? Check out our favorite picks from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022, gifts for her, gifts for him and Nordstrom gifts.

Women’s ugly Christmas sweaters

$50 at Walmart

Mirror Ugliest Sweater Award Green Ugly Christmas Sweater Walmart

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which sweater’s the ugliest of them all? It just might be this one — given that it will reflect all the other ugly sweaters at your party. Available in sizes small to 3XL, it even comes with an attached “best sweater” award ribbon.

$50 at Amazon

Tipsy Elves Stocking Stuffer Ugly Christmas Sweater Amazon

Keep your hands free and your wine close with this hilarious sweater that’s available in XS to 2X.

$60 at Amazon

Tipsy Elves Gaudy Garland Ugly Christmas Cardigan Amazon

Garland? Check. Ornaments? Check. Jingle bells? Check! This V-neck cardigan, which comes in sizes XS to 2X, is also a little bit sexy. More to know: It’s available in plus sizes too

$40 at Amazon

Exlura Patterns Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater Amazon

If you’re looking for an ugly Christmas sweater that is actually kind of cute, this is it. Available in six wintry hues and patterns, the knit sweater has a loose cut and comes in size small to XXL.

Men’s ugly Christmas sweaters

$66 at Amazon

Mad Engine Star Wars Baby Yoda The Child Sweater Amazon

Think we left Baby Yoda in 2020? Think again. This rather adorable sweater comes with its own Baby Yoda plush, which you can wear in the front pocket. You can consider this one unisex too.

From $21 at Amazon

Blizzard Bay Men’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Llama Amazon

Llamas are definitely having a moment, which is exactly why you need one on your sweater this holiday season. Available in six hilarious patterns and colors — yes, there’s even a llama wearing a scarf and sunglasses — it comes in sizes small to 4XL.

$65 at Tipsy Elves

Tipsy Elves Cheer Pong Game Ugly Christmas Sweater Tipsy Elves

Who’s the life of the party? You are, thanks to this sweater that comes with a built-in game. Available in small to 4XL, this option is perfect for interactive, socially distant gatherings.

$36 at Amazon

U Look Ugly Today Men’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Hoodie Amazon

We’re just going to say it: This sweater is ridiculous. And it’s going to get you all the laughs this Christmas. We love that the hood — complete with antlers — will keep you warm, and the fact that it comes in sizes small to 2XL.

Couples’ ugly Christmas sweaters

From $27 at Amazon

Sixdaysox Hilarious Ugly Christmas Sweater for Women & Men Amazon

The holidays are more fun when we’re together — and matching! Take your coupledom to new heights with this nonsensical cats-flying-on-pizzas-in-outer-space sweatshirt, which comes in sizes small to XXL.

From $30 at Etsy

DenofSixCo Couples Christmas Sweater Etsy

Perfect for the couple that is simply torn on the ugly/matching Christmas look, this adorable set from Etsy clearly identifies who’s on board with the theme — and who’s not. Available in four colors and sizes S to 5X, these simple sweatshirts are guaranteed to look adorbs with jeans, sweatpants or pretty much anything you pair them with.

From $58 at Amazon

Tstars Store Xmas Nice & Naughty List Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt Set Amazon

Let’s face it: If ever there was a year where we’ve a little bit naughty and a little bit nice, it’s 2021, which is why this fuss-free couple’s sweatshirt set is the perfect tone for the holidays this year! Available in black, red and green, the set comes in sizes S to XXL, with the option to swap out sizes for each sweatshirt.

$50 at Amazon

Charmma Two-Person Knit Pullover Ugly Christmas Sweater Amazon

Ensure you never lose sight of each other with this hilarious, conjoined sweater that is the ultimate laugh-getter. One size only, the knit pullover comes in two patterns — a snowflake and reindeer option, and a Santa and Mrs. Claus version that just might earn itself a PG-13 rating.

Ugly Christmas sweater dresses

$65 at Tipsy Elves

Women’s Snowman Scarf Sweater Dress Tipsy Elves

It’s hard to imagine that an ugly Christmas sweater dress could be super cute, but somehow this snowman option from Tipsy Elves manages to do just that! We love the waist-cinching scarf, chic white sweater material and that mini length.

$65 at Tipsy Elves

Women’s Santa Sweater Dress Tipsy Elves

If Mrs. Claus is your vibe this year, we found just the dress for you. While the big white collar and black buttons are ultra-traditional, Tipsy Elves added in a mini-dress length and a sparkly belt to liven this number up.

Ugly Hanukkah sweaters

$60 at Tipsy Elves

Tipsy Elves Jewnicorn Sweater Amazon

Fear not, our Jewish friends can play the ugly Christmas sweater game too, and um, they just might win with this hilarious “Jewnicorn” option. Bright and loud, the sweater, which comes in sizes small to 3X, is anything but understated.

$33 at Amazon

Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Let's Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt Amazon

We love the vintage look and feel of this unisex sweatshirt — and the punny “Let’s get lit” message. Available in black, navy, royal blue and heather gray, the sweatshirt not only features a menorah but dreidels too! The brand has loads more that look similar with equally funny sayings like “Oy to the world” and “Challah at ya girl.”

$65 $20 at Tipsy Elves

The Lit Menorah Blazer With Tie Tipsy Elves

If he wants to get noticed this holiday season, this blazer and tie duo will do the trick. About as loud as loud gets, the jacket comes in sizes 36 to 52 and features more menorahs than we’ve ever seen. And don’t worry, matching pants can be purchased to complete the look.

From $17 at Amazon

Blizzard Bay Holiday Squad Ugly Christmas Sweater Amazon

The gang’s all here! Santa? Check. Rudolph? Accounted for. Rabbi? Oh yeah! Featuring a traditional holiday pattern, the sweater comes in sizes S to XL and is perfect for your cozy holiday gatherings this season.