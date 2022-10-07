It’s officially fall, which means it’s finally time to make your house cozy and grab anything and everything pumpkin spice. And while you’re picking apples or reading your favorite book, you’ll probably be bundled up in a sweater. If you’re looking to restock your closet with cozy hoodies, cardigans and turtlenecks this season, it’s the perfect time to nab some sustainable sweaters to replace your old ones.

It’s no secret fast fashion is bad for the planet, but looking for fashion brands that are actually sustainable can be hard. That’s why we talked to sustainability experts to help you find the best low-impact sweaters that will keep you cozy this fall.

What makes a sweater sustainable?

It’s not too difficult to find a sweater made from eco-friendly or recycled materials, as most brands large and small are leaning into sustainability. Where it does get difficult is when you take a more holistic look at the sustainability of your sweater. “A sustainable sweater is one that is made with BOTH its human and planetary impact in mind,” says Katrina Caspelich, director of marketing for Remake, a nonprofit fighting to end fast fashion. “This means that the company that produces the sweater treats its workers fairly AND uses earth-friendly materials — not one or the other. To be truly sustainable, companies must support the wellbeing of the individual worker and the environment.”

However, figuring out if a brand embodies these values is difficult, which is why Caspelich says research is key. On top of figuring out what materials the sweater is made of, she encourages shoppers to ask the following questions, “Is their supply chain traceable? If so, do they disclose where their suppliers are located? Not just country, but addresses? Are they paying living wages and ensuring safe conditions for their garment workers? What kind of volume do they produce? How do they address waste? Do they have an active Extended Producer Responsibility policy? What is it? (financial, physical, or both?)”

Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater

How to find sustainable sweaters

To navigate the wide world of sustainable sweaters, we asked for some shopping tips from Caspelich and Elizabeth Cline, author of “The Conscious Closet: The Revolutionary Guide to Looking Good While Doing Good.” Cline says to start off by looking for a cashmere, wool or alpaca sweater since they’ll last longer than their cotton and synthetic counterparts.

“There’s a growing number of options in the sustainable sweater space. There’s of course the option to buy a timeless cashmere, wool or alpaca sweater that’ll last a lifetime (or find one in a secondhand shop),” says Cline. “There are also a growing number of brands making wool, cotton, or cashmere sweaters more sustainably using what’s known as regenerative agricultural practices that store carbon in the soil. So look for that word, ‘regenerative.’”

If you don’t want to spend as much money on a sweater, Cline says opting for a cotton sweater with certified organic cotton is a good option, and recycled polyester sweaters are typically made from plastic bottles which diverts waste from landfills. However, Cline says to be wary of these recycled polyester sweaters as they release microplastics.

To help narrow down the field, Cline says to keep an eye out for certifications that can help you identify sustainable brands. “In terms of certifications, you might look for Climate Beneficial Wool or certified organic cotton like GOTS-certified,” she says. “Some of the certifications that address animal welfare include the Responsible Wool Standard and Responsible Alpaca Standard. For recycled content, likewise, you might look for the Recycled [Claim] Standard.”

However, Cline warns that these certifications, while helpful, are imperfect. “Third-party certifications are not fail-proof, as textile supply chains are complex and complete visibility is challenging,” Cline says. “Still, in general, there’s a correlation between companies that are using third-party certified products and those that try to abide by sustainable practices throughout their business so I still think third-party certifications are a yellow light to feel more confident when you shop.”

Caspelich has a few more tips to help you buy and wear sweaters sustainably this fall:

• Limit your shopping: The most sustainable shopping you can do is no shopping at all. Think of fun, new ways to style your already-owned sweaters and consider swapping clothes with friends if you’re in need of a fall closet refresh.

Shop pre-loved pieces: Opt for secondhand clothing first on sites like Opt for secondhand clothing first on sites like ThredUp or The RealReal and in-person at local thrift stores. There’s also a cool new browser extension called Beni which makes it super easy for you to find secondhand alternatives to the items you like when shopping online.

• Remember to #WearYourValues: Support brands whose values align with yours — recognize your purchasing power!

• Learn about greenwashing: With the popularization of the word “sustainable,” some brands use marketing techniques to appear eco-friendly and trendy while not actually upholding those practices. Make informed decisions by investigating before you buy.

If you need more help finding sustainable sweaters worth your money, check out sites like Remake and Good on You, which do the research into sustainability and impact for you. You can browse approved brands on their sites or search for your favorites.

Caspelich also says that while sustainable sweaters are more expensive than fast fashion alternatives, they’re made to last for years, especially when you take good care of them. “If we’re able to limit the amount of clothing we purchase yearly, investing in long-lasting, well-made garments rather than fast fashion garments that quickly show their wear, it’s possible that more of us will be able to purchase higher quality items from sustainable brands even if we are limited to a tighter budget,” she says. To keep your sweaters lasting as long as they can, Caspelich and Cline echo the importance of washing them correctly and sustainably. Cline says to only wash your sweater when it really needs it and consider hand washing and laying it flat out to dry to cut back on energy and water consumption.

All of these tips can help you find a sweater that’s more sustainable than what might be in your closet, but Cline emphasizes that no sweater is completely sustainable. “Just keep in mind, there’s no such thing as a perfectly green product,” Cline says. “Everything we buy has an environmental impact and every material has tradeoffs. You still have to think about what you value most and make choices from there.”

Best sustainable sweaters

Patagonia Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover $129 at Patagonia Patagonia Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover Patagonia is one of the most dedicated brands to sustainability on the planet, and makes this sweater with 100% recycled polyester. It’s also Fair Trade Certified sewn, which means the workers who made it “earned a premium for their labor.”

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater $158 at Reformation Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater Caspelich recommends this cashmere sweater from Reformation and says, “It’s super comfy and stretchy which is always nice to have in a sweater.” It’s crafted from 90% recycled and 10% virgin cashmere, which, according to Reformation, has 87% less of the carbon impact than a traditional cashmere sweater.

Everlane The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt $78 at Everlane Everlane The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt If you’ve started drinking water out of a reusable water bottle, you’ll appreciate this sweater, which is made from recycled polyester derived from 32 plastic bottles.

Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater $75 at Naadam Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater One of the most affordable cashmere sweaters on the market, the Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater is made from 100% Mongolian cashmere. You can read more about Naadam’s cashmere and sustainability efforts here.

Mara Hoffman Juliana Sweater $425 at Mara Hoffman Mara Hoffman Juliana Sweater This sweater from Mara Hoffman has an oversized fit and is one of Caspelich’s faves. “[Its] collared, button neckline and oversized ribbed body adds a classic yet modern look to any outfit,” she says. The sweater is made from 100% USA Climate Beneficial Wool, meaning the production of the wool is actually carbon-positive.

Everlane Alpaca V-Neck Cropped Cardigan $125 at Everlane Everlane Alpaca V-Neck Cropped Cardigan “I love this cardigan because it is super flattering,” says Caspelich. “Not to mention it’s prickle-free and doesn’t pill… truly a sign of a long-lasting closet staple.” With a blend of alpaca yarn, recycled nylon and Merino wool, this sweater gives you the benefits of durable materials such as alpaca and wool, while the recycled nylon blend helps keep its price down.

Patagonia Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket $149 at Patagonia Patagonia Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket A timeless staple, this Patagonia sweater fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester and looks great wherever you are, whether you’re on the trail or at the brewery.

Eileen Fisher Plaited Cotton and Recycled Cashmere Sweater $298 at Eileen Fisher Eileen Fisher Plaited Cotton and Recycled Cashmere Sweater Another sweater recommended by Caspelich, this Eileen Fisher piece is made from a blend of recycled cashmere and organic cotton.

Coyuchi Women's Dillon Organic French Terry Cardigan $98 at Coyuchi Coyuchi Women's Dillon Organic French Terry Cardigan This cardigan is made with 100% GOTS-certified organic and Fair Trade Certified cotton. Plus, it’s manufactured in a factory that recycles 90% of its wastewater.

Naadam Recycled Cashmere Ribbed Henley $225 at Naadam Naadam Recycled Cashmere Ribbed Henley Naadam’s recycled cashmere pieces are made with a 70/30 ratio of recycled-to-virgin cashmere, recycling scraps from its own factories. Plus, the recycled materials are certified by the Global Recycled Standard.

Christy Dawn Dylan Jacket $378 at Christy Dawn Christy Dawn Dylan Jacket Made from alpaca yarn, Caspelich says she loves how soft and timeless this jacket from Christy Dawn is.

Reformation Ana Cashmere Tank and Cardi Set $268 at Reformation Reformation Cashmere Tank and Cardi Set Caspelich recommends looking for versatile sweaters that you’ll wear all the time and points to this cashmere set from Reformation thanks to its super soft material. It’s made with 90% recycled cashmere and 10% virgin cashmere and comes in three colors.

Everlane The Track Half-Zip $78 at Everlane Everlane The Track Half-Zip Made with 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, this sweatshirt is an easy, everyday layer perfect for any fall activity. Plus, it comes in four colors and sizes XXS to XXXL.

Eileen Fisher Merino Jersey Turtleneck in Regenerative Wool $278 at Eileen Fisher Eileen Fisher Merino Jersey Turtleneck in Regenerative Wool This elegant turtleneck from Eileen Fisher is crafted with 100% Merino wool which has achieved the Responsible Wool Standard certification.