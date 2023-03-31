underscored Spring Workout Clothing Lead
Nike

This article is part of Spring Fashion Month, where we’re breaking down your must-have fashion pieces for the next few months. From denim jackets to comfy sandals, we’re asking editors, influencers and experts about the go-to pieces they wear through spring and beyond.

Spring is officially here, bringing with it the perfect opportunity to update your athletic collection with a new piece (or two). For crushing all your workouts during this transitional season, layering your clothes and opting for lightweight, sweat-wicking pieces will help you stay comfortable as you exercise. “With the warmer weather coming around, I’m looking for something that’s light but can still provide some warmth at the same time,” says Dan Go, a fitness coach and the mind behind High Performance Founder.

It’s also the perfect time to incorporate brightly-colored matching sets into your wardrobe. “I love matching sets because they feel pulled together and make my life easy when getting ready,” says SoulCycle master instructor and the creator of Housework, Sydney Miller. “I prefer fun, bright colors because they put me in a good mood in the morning and I always choose sweat-wicking fabrics to get me through my workouts.”

Ahead, we spoke with four fitness professionals who shared some of their favorite spring workout gear.

Workout tops

Year of Ours Ribbed Gym Bra
Year of Ours Year of Ours Ribbed Gym Bra
Year of Ours

A go-to of Miller’s, this moisture-wicking ribbed racerback bra is available in six sizes and seven different colorways. “I love their fabric, fun colors and the fit holds me in during any jumping around I might do in class,” Miller says.

$72 at Year of Ours
Nike Swoosh Sports Bra
Nike Nike Swoosh Sports Bra
Nike

When picking out clothes for her workouts, breathability, comfort and versatility are top of the list for personal trainer and content creator Bonge Gumede. This Nike sports bra that features removable pads is a favorite of hers and is “easy to pair with different options,” she says.

$40 at Nike

Lululemon Dry Sense Long-Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon Lululemon Dry Sense Long Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon

“Long-sleeve workout shirts are usually my go-tos when I'm working out at the gym,” shares Go. A fan of these classic-cut, long-sleeve shirts, Go likes that they contour to his body and that, “the material absorbs sweat while allowing my skin to breathe.”

$88 at Lululemon
Rhone Swift Short Sleeve
underscored Rhone Rhone Swift Short Sleeve
Rhone

“They’re moisture wicking and lightweight, which is key for me,” Equinox Tier X trainer and founder of Vices Fitness Ideen Chelengar says. Aside from this T-shirt, Chelengar owns the Reign, which is also available as a long-sleeve top and the Vapor Training Short Sleeve, which comes in 14 different colors and is seamless. 


$74 at Rhone
Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Lace Up Back Top
Gymshark Camo Lace Up Back Top
Gymshark

Gumede says that she likes the crop tops she works out in to fit well, have removable padding and a cute design. This seamless, camo-print top from Gymshark is available in five different colors and features an adjustable lace-up back and raglan sleeves.

$50 at Gymshark
Luyaa Women's Workout Jacket
underscored Amazon Luyaa Women's Workout Jacket
Amazon

Gumede is also a fan of this full-zip, cropped athletic jacket which she describes as, “very flattering on the body and comfortable to wear during warm weather.”

From $29 at Amazon
Lululemon Fast and Free Short-Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon Fast & Free Short Sleeve
Lululemon

This lightweight and quick-drying T-shirt from Lululemon is “awesome for running,” says Chelengar.

$78 at Lululemon
Alo Yoga Wild Thing Bra
Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Wild Thing Bra
Alo Yoga

“It's low cut but holds everything in really nicely,” Miller says of this scoop-neck bra from Alo Yoga. A bestseller, this bra features four-way stretch, is designed to provide light support and can be worn on its own or layered.


$68 at Alo Yoga
Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Full Zip Hoodie
underscored Reigning Champ Reigning Champ Hoodies Lightweight Terry Full Zip Hoodie
Reigning Champ

“I'm a fan of Reigning Champ hoodies,” Go says. “I find that the quality of the material is one of the best out there and they are just comfortable to wear.” We like the look of this lightweight terry option which features a full-zip and has a slim-fit.

$170 at Reigning Champ

Workout bottoms

Gymshark Apex 7-Inch Hybrid Shorts
GymShark GymShark Apex 7-Inch Hybrid Shorts
Gymshark

When it comes to workout bottoms, Go likes these breathable 7-inch shorts from Gymshark because they are reasonably priced, hit at mid-length and show off his legs. “I would pair them with a long-sleeve dry sense shirt and barefoot shoes like Vivo Barefoot,” he says.

$46 at Gymshark
Lululemon License to Train Lined Short, 7 inches
Lululemon License to Train Lined Shorts
Lululemon

Go likes Lululemon’s License to Train Shorts for the same reason. Available in 5-inch or 7-inch lengths, these shorts can be bought lined or linerless. Chelengar is also a fan of these shorts.

$88 at Lululemon
Alo Yoga ⅞ High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo Yoga Alo Yoga ⅞ High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo Yoga

These four-way stretch Alo Yoga leggings are a favorite of Miller, who says they are, “very high-waisted and flattering and the material is very smooth and body hugging.” To complete the look, Miller says she would pair these leggings with the Alo Yoga Wild Thing Bra.

$128 at Alo Yoga
Oner Active Effortless Seamless Leggings
underscored Oner Active Oner Active Effortless Seamless Leggings
Oner Active

Gumede loves these high-waisted yoga leggings thatshe says are great to wear during warm or cold weather and are comfortable to train in. “They are very lightweight and come in so many different colors,” she shares. For a look that would work both inside and outside the gym, Gumede says she would pair these bottoms with this bralette.

$55 at Oner Active
Nike Pro 3-Inch Shorts
Nike Nike Pro 3-Inch Shorts
Nike

Other favorites of Gumede include these stretchy 3-inch shorts from Nike, these seamless high-waisted Alphalete Athletics shorts and these seamless, sweat-wicking Gymshark shorts.

$30 at Nike
ASRV Tetra Light Cargo High Rib Jogger
underscored ASRV ASRV Tetra Light Cargo High Rib Jogger
ASRV

Pants that have stretch to them is key for Chelengar, who likes these lightweight ASRV joggers with a tapered fit and four-way stretch; as well as the brand’s Tetra Lite Hybrid Joggers.

$158 at ASRV
Lululemon License to Train Jogger
Lululemon Lululemon License to Train Jogger
Lululemon

Go and Chelengar both like these Lululemon joggers, which are designed to be water-repellent and abrasion-resistant and feature secure pockets that will keep your belongings safe.

$128 at Lululemon
NVGTN Contour Seamless Shorts
underscored NVGTN NVGTN Contour Seamless Shorts
NVGTN

Gumede likes to opt for seamless compression shorts that she finds flattering on her body and not too restrictive on her stomach. “They hardly roll up when training,” she says. “They are breathable and comfortable to train in and look really good.” These stretchy shorts from NVGTN are available in 17 different colors, five different sizes and are designed from a mix of nylon and spandex. 

$30 at NVGTN
Lululemon T.H.E. Linerless Short, 7 Inches
Lululemon T.H.E. Linerless Short, 7 Inches
Lululemon

These shorts, which are available in six different colors and two different lengths, are designed for training and have a classic-tapered fit. Other favorites of Chelengar include the brand’s Bowline shorts and the brand’s ABC joggers.

$68 at Lululemon
Year of Ours Ribbed Veronica Legging
Year of Ours Year of Ours Ribbed Veronica Legging
Year of Ours

Miller likes these high-waisted, moisture-wicking leggings from Year of Ours. To complete the look, Miller says she would pair these bottoms with the brand’s ribbed gym bra.

$125 at Year of Ours

Workout shoes

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic
underscored Converse Converse All Star High Top Chuck Taylor
Converse

Gumede says flat shoes are best when weightlifting as “they provide great stability and grip on the floor.” She also adds that it’s important for her to find shoes that fit comfortably — especially [around] the toes and shoes that look good, which is why she’s a fan of these Converse high tops.

$65 at Converse
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Nike Air Max 270
Nike

“I also carry my Nike Air Max as these are very comfortable to train in and the light material makes them breathable and comfortable,” Gumede says. “You can easily pair them with athleisure to wear outside the gym too.”

$160 at Nike
Vivobarefoot Primus Lite All Weather
underscored Vivobarefoot Primus Lite All Weather
Vivobarefoot

“I'm a big fan of Vivobarefoot shoes,” says Go. “I find that most running/training shoes have a narrow box when it comes to the toes. Vivobarefoot has a wider box, which allows my toes to spread evenly making my feet stronger,” he says. “They also look good.”

$170 at Vivobarefoot
Nike Women's Air Zoom SuperRep 3
Nike Nike Women's Air Zoom SuperRep 3 Premium
Nike

“I am a HUGE fan of the Nike SuperReps and have been wearing them since they launched,” Miller says. “They are specially made for HIIT workouts and I feel like I get a lot of bounce and support from them.”


As for socks, Miller says, “I've been loving Bombas Quarter Ribbed Socks.” Not only are they soft, Miller points out but, “for petite women these hit just at the right height.”

$120 From $80 at Nike

Vivobarefoot Primus Lite Knit
underscored Vivobarefoot Vivobarefoot Primus Lite Knit
Vivobarefoot

“They are the most ‘barefoot’ shoes in the sense that they don’t add too much structure, are flexible, lightweight and have a wide toe box,” Chelengar says of the brand’s shoes. He also wears the brand’s Primus Asanas, which are made from natural materials and are available in two different colors.

$170 at Vivobarefoot
Flux Footwear Adapt Trainer
underscored Flux Footwear Flux Footwear Adapt Trainer
Flux Footwear

Chelengar shares that he wears these flexible sneakers casually, around the gym and on the rare occasion — to lift. “Flux Footwear are doing a cool job bridging the gap between classic sneakers and barefoot shoes," he says.

$130 at Flux Footwear