This article is part of Spring Fashion Month, where we’re breaking down your must-have fashion pieces for the next few months. From denim jackets to comfy sandals, we’re asking editors, influencers and experts about the go-to pieces they wear through spring and beyond.

Spring is officially here, bringing with it the perfect opportunity to update your athletic collection with a new piece (or two). For crushing all your workouts during this transitional season, layering your clothes and opting for lightweight, sweat-wicking pieces will help you stay comfortable as you exercise. “With the warmer weather coming around, I’m looking for something that’s light but can still provide some warmth at the same time,” says Dan Go, a fitness coach and the mind behind High Performance Founder.

It’s also the perfect time to incorporate brightly-colored matching sets into your wardrobe. “I love matching sets because they feel pulled together and make my life easy when getting ready,” says SoulCycle master instructor and the creator of Housework, Sydney Miller. “I prefer fun, bright colors because they put me in a good mood in the morning and I always choose sweat-wicking fabrics to get me through my workouts.”

Ahead, we spoke with four fitness professionals who shared some of their favorite spring workout gear.

Workout tops

Year of Ours Ribbed Gym Bra Year of Ours A go-to of Miller’s, this moisture-wicking ribbed racerback bra is available in six sizes and seven different colorways. “I love their fabric, fun colors and the fit holds me in during any jumping around I might do in class,” Miller says. $72 at Year of Ours

Nike Swoosh Sports Bra Nike When picking out clothes for her workouts, breathability, comfort and versatility are top of the list for personal trainer and content creator Bonge Gumede. This Nike sports bra that features removable pads is a favorite of hers and is “easy to pair with different options,” she says. $40 at Nike

Lululemon Dry Sense Long-Sleeve Shirt Lululemon “Long-sleeve workout shirts are usually my go-tos when I'm working out at the gym,” shares Go. A fan of these classic-cut, long-sleeve shirts, Go likes that they contour to his body and that, “the material absorbs sweat while allowing my skin to breathe.” $88 at Lululemon

Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Lace Up Back Top Gymshark Gumede says that she likes the crop tops she works out in to fit well, have removable padding and a cute design. This seamless, camo-print top from Gymshark is available in five different colors and features an adjustable lace-up back and raglan sleeves. $50 at Gymshark

Luyaa Women's Workout Jacket Amazon Gumede is also a fan of this full-zip, cropped athletic jacket which she describes as, “very flattering on the body and comfortable to wear during warm weather.” From $29 at Amazon

Alo Yoga Wild Thing Bra Alo Yoga “It's low cut but holds everything in really nicely,” Miller says of this scoop-neck bra from Alo Yoga. A bestseller, this bra features four-way stretch, is designed to provide light support and can be worn on its own or layered.

$68 at Alo Yoga

Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Full Zip Hoodie Reigning Champ “I'm a fan of Reigning Champ hoodies,” Go says. “I find that the quality of the material is one of the best out there and they are just comfortable to wear.” We like the look of this lightweight terry option which features a full-zip and has a slim-fit. $170 at Reigning Champ

Workout bottoms

Oner Active Effortless Seamless Leggings Oner Active Gumede loves these high-waisted yoga leggings thatshe says are great to wear during warm or cold weather and are comfortable to train in. “They are very lightweight and come in so many different colors,” she shares. For a look that would work both inside and outside the gym, Gumede says she would pair these bottoms with this bralette. $55 at Oner Active

Lululemon License to Train Jogger Lululemon Go and Chelengar both like these Lululemon joggers, which are designed to be water-repellent and abrasion-resistant and feature secure pockets that will keep your belongings safe. $128 at Lululemon

NVGTN Contour Seamless Shorts NVGTN Gumede likes to opt for seamless compression shorts that she finds flattering on her body and not too restrictive on her stomach. “They hardly roll up when training,” she says. “They are breathable and comfortable to train in and look really good.” These stretchy shorts from NVGTN are available in 17 different colors, five different sizes and are designed from a mix of nylon and spandex. $30 at NVGTN

Workout shoes

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic Converse Gumede says flat shoes are best when weightlifting as “they provide great stability and grip on the floor.” She also adds that it’s important for her to find shoes that fit comfortably — especially [around] the toes and shoes that look good, which is why she’s a fan of these Converse high tops. $65 at Converse

Nike Air Max 270 Nike “I also carry my Nike Air Max as these are very comfortable to train in and the light material makes them breathable and comfortable,” Gumede says. “You can easily pair them with athleisure to wear outside the gym too.” $160 at Nike

Nike Women's Air Zoom SuperRep 3 Nike “I am a HUGE fan of the Nike SuperReps and have been wearing them since they launched,” Miller says. “They are specially made for HIIT workouts and I feel like I get a lot of bounce and support from them.”

As for socks, Miller says, “I've been loving Bombas Quarter Ribbed Socks.” Not only are they soft, Miller points out but, “for petite women these hit just at the right height.” $120 From $80 at Nike

