Spring is officially here, bringing with it the perfect opportunity to update your athletic collection with a new piece (or two). For crushing all your workouts during this transitional season, layering your clothes and opting for lightweight, sweat-wicking pieces will help you stay comfortable as you exercise. “With the warmer weather coming around, I’m looking for something that’s light but can still provide some warmth at the same time,” says Dan Go, a fitness coach and the mind behind High Performance Founder.
It’s also the perfect time to incorporate brightly-colored matching sets into your wardrobe. “I love matching sets because they feel pulled together and make my life easy when getting ready,” says SoulCycle master instructor and the creator of Housework, Sydney Miller. “I prefer fun, bright colors because they put me in a good mood in the morning and I always choose sweat-wicking fabrics to get me through my workouts.”
Ahead, we spoke with four fitness professionals who shared some of their favorite spring workout gear.
Workout tops
A go-to of Miller’s, this moisture-wicking ribbed racerback bra is available in six sizes and seven different colorways. “I love their fabric, fun colors and the fit holds me in during any jumping around I might do in class,” Miller says.
When picking out clothes for her workouts, breathability, comfort and versatility are top of the list for personal trainer and content creator Bonge Gumede. This Nike sports bra that features removable pads is a favorite of hers and is “easy to pair with different options,” she says.
“Long-sleeve workout shirts are usually my go-tos when I'm working out at the gym,” shares Go. A fan of these classic-cut, long-sleeve shirts, Go likes that they contour to his body and that, “the material absorbs sweat while allowing my skin to breathe.”
“They’re moisture wicking and lightweight, which is key for me,” Equinox Tier X trainer and founder of Vices Fitness Ideen Chelengar says. Aside from this T-shirt, Chelengar owns the Reign, which is also available as a long-sleeve top and the Vapor Training Short Sleeve, which comes in 14 different colors and is seamless.
Gumede says that she likes the crop tops she works out in to fit well, have removable padding and a cute design. This seamless, camo-print top from Gymshark is available in five different colors and features an adjustable lace-up back and raglan sleeves.
Gumede is also a fan of this full-zip, cropped athletic jacket which she describes as, “very flattering on the body and comfortable to wear during warm weather.”
This lightweight and quick-drying T-shirt from Lululemon is “awesome for running,” says Chelengar.
“It's low cut but holds everything in really nicely,” Miller says of this scoop-neck bra from Alo Yoga. A bestseller, this bra features four-way stretch, is designed to provide light support and can be worn on its own or layered.
“I'm a fan of Reigning Champ hoodies,” Go says. “I find that the quality of the material is one of the best out there and they are just comfortable to wear.” We like the look of this lightweight terry option which features a full-zip and has a slim-fit.
Workout bottoms
When it comes to workout bottoms, Go likes these breathable 7-inch shorts from Gymshark because they are reasonably priced, hit at mid-length and show off his legs. “I would pair them with a long-sleeve dry sense shirt and barefoot shoes like Vivo Barefoot,” he says.
Go likes Lululemon’s License to Train Shorts for the same reason. Available in 5-inch or 7-inch lengths, these shorts can be bought lined or linerless. Chelengar is also a fan of these shorts.
These four-way stretch Alo Yoga leggings are a favorite of Miller, who says they are, “very high-waisted and flattering and the material is very smooth and body hugging.” To complete the look, Miller says she would pair these leggings with the Alo Yoga Wild Thing Bra.
Gumede loves these high-waisted yoga leggings thatshe says are great to wear during warm or cold weather and are comfortable to train in. “They are very lightweight and come in so many different colors,” she shares. For a look that would work both inside and outside the gym, Gumede says she would pair these bottoms with this bralette.
Other favorites of Gumede include these stretchy 3-inch shorts from Nike, these seamless high-waisted Alphalete Athletics shorts and these seamless, sweat-wicking Gymshark shorts.
Pants that have stretch to them is key for Chelengar, who likes these lightweight ASRV joggers with a tapered fit and four-way stretch; as well as the brand’s Tetra Lite Hybrid Joggers.
Go and Chelengar both like these Lululemon joggers, which are designed to be water-repellent and abrasion-resistant and feature secure pockets that will keep your belongings safe.
Gumede likes to opt for seamless compression shorts that she finds flattering on her body and not too restrictive on her stomach. “They hardly roll up when training,” she says. “They are breathable and comfortable to train in and look really good.” These stretchy shorts from NVGTN are available in 17 different colors, five different sizes and are designed from a mix of nylon and spandex.
These shorts, which are available in six different colors and two different lengths, are designed for training and have a classic-tapered fit. Other favorites of Chelengar include the brand’s Bowline shorts and the brand’s ABC joggers.
Miller likes these high-waisted, moisture-wicking leggings from Year of Ours. To complete the look, Miller says she would pair these bottoms with the brand’s ribbed gym bra.
Workout shoes
Gumede says flat shoes are best when weightlifting as “they provide great stability and grip on the floor.” She also adds that it’s important for her to find shoes that fit comfortably — especially [around] the toes and shoes that look good, which is why she’s a fan of these Converse high tops.
“I also carry my Nike Air Max as these are very comfortable to train in and the light material makes them breathable and comfortable,” Gumede says. “You can easily pair them with athleisure to wear outside the gym too.”
“I'm a big fan of Vivobarefoot shoes,” says Go. “I find that most running/training shoes have a narrow box when it comes to the toes. Vivobarefoot has a wider box, which allows my toes to spread evenly making my feet stronger,” he says. “They also look good.”
“They are the most ‘barefoot’ shoes in the sense that they don’t add too much structure, are flexible, lightweight and have a wide toe box,” Chelengar says of the brand’s shoes. He also wears the brand’s Primus Asanas, which are made from natural materials and are available in two different colors.
Chelengar shares that he wears these flexible sneakers casually, around the gym and on the rare occasion — to lift. “Flux Footwear are doing a cool job bridging the gap between classic sneakers and barefoot shoes," he says.