CNN —

Spirit Halloween is the Halloween superstore. Whether you’re looking for the hottest new costume, the scariest animatronic figures or lights to illuminate a pathway, Spirit Halloween has it all.

But with an inventory that massive, treasures are easy to miss. So we combed through the entire store, leaving no (grave)stone unturned, to find the spookiest, creepiest and downright scariest things at Spirit Halloween, from costumes and makeup to lighting and decorations. Check out more indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations here.

Halloween costumes

$59.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Draculaura Costume - Monster High Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween introduced a new suite of Monster High costumes for 2022, including Draculaura. The costume kit includes a dress, necklace, boot covers and lace cuffs.

$59.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Top Gun Maverick Jumpsuit Costume Deluxe Spirit Halloween

“Top Gun” costumes are perennial favorites, but with the release of “Top Gun: Maverick” in 2022, there’s sure to be a big revival of Maverick, Goose and Charlie costumes this year. Spirit Halloween has the officially licensed “Top Gun” costume, which comes with a flight suit and cap.

Adult Mirabel Dress Costume - Disney Encanto Spirit Halloween

Another new option for 2022 are Spirit Halloween’s “Encanto” costumes. In addition to the Mirabel costume for adults, there are versions for kids and for toddlers, as well as Bruno costumes for kids and adults.

$49.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Sam Costume - Trick ‘r Treat Spirit Halloween

The Sam costume is one of Spirit Halloween’s creepiest new looks for 2022. The officially licensed Sam costume features a one-piece jumpsuit and a hooded mask; a burlap trick-or-treat sack is sold separately.

$49.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Eleven Dress Costume - Stranger Things Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween has loads of costumes from your favorite binge-worthy TV show. Big “Stranger Things” fan? You’ll want to know about this Eleven dress costume. If Eleven isn’t your vibe, check out all the “Stranger Things” costume options that Spirit Halloween has to offer.

$54.99 at Spirit Halloween

Rip Wheeler Costume Kit - Yellowstone Spirit Halloween

“Yellowstone” is a massive hit with a massively devoted following. If you want to get in touch with your inner Rip this Halloween — and who wouldn’t?!? — this Rip Wheeler costume kit is for you. If you identify more as a Kayce than a Rip, there are more “Yellowstone” costumes to choose from.

$59.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Ted Lasso Track Suit Costume Spirit Halloween

This Ted Lasso is another new TV-inspired costume idea for Halloween 2022. Want to make it a group costume? There’s a full line of Ted Lasso costumes to choose from.

$39.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bag Costume Spirit Halloween

The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bag costume takes everyone’s favorite super-spicy snack and turns it into a dashing outfit. Spirit Halloween has a whole section devoted to Cheetos, which the snack enthusiast in your life will want to know about.

$59.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Chicken Rings Costume - White Castle Spirit Halloween

If Cheetos aren’t your bag, Spirit Halloween has plenty of other food options, including officially licensed White Castle costumes. You can choose from these delicious-looking chicken rings, or go for a classic slider. Or order both and make your couples costume a combo deal meal!

$24.99 at Spirit Halloween

Baby Faux Fur Lil' Raccoon Costume Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween isn’t just for adults; it also offers loads of infant, toddler and kids’ costumes. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but this Lil’ Racoon costume for babies is so cute we could melt.

$89.99 at Spirit Halloween

Kids Peacock Costume Spirit Halloween

It’s a little on the pricey side, to be sure, but this kids’ peacock costume is beautiful. The set comes with a dress, feathered back piece and headband; the back piece attaches to the dress with Velcro strip, allowing you to remove it if it becomes annoying or irritating to your little peacock.

$39.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Scooby Doo Union Suit Spirit Halloween

Pajama costumes solve two major Halloween costume problems: They are comfortable, and they are warm. If you’re over spending the entire night hobbling around in painful high heels or adjusting a heavy, bulky costume, a onesie-style costume will be a welcome relief. And if you know you’ll be outdoors in the cold, these PJ costumes like this Scooby Doo union suit will keep you from catching a chill.

See Spirit Halloween’s entire collection of pajama costumes.

$39.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Box Of Wine Costume Spirit Halloween

The wine lover in your life needs to know about this box of wine costume. Why? Because it is an absolutely hilarious costume, and that’s more than enough to make it one of the best things we found at Spirit Halloween!

Halloween accessories

$6.99 at Spirit Halloween

Vampire Nails Spirit Halloween

There are plenty of ways to show your Halloween spirit without sporting a full costume. Press-on nails, which have come a long way since the ’80s, are a great way to add a bit of spooky flair to your look.

$6.99 at Spirit Halloween

Black Spider Lace Hand Chain Spirit Halloween

Accessories for the hands don’t just stop at fanciful nails — hand chains are a striking way to gussy up your paws. We love the high gothic vibe of this Victorian-inspired hand chain designed to look like a spiderweb.

$21.99 at Spirit Halloween

Sequin Pineapple Bra Spirit Halloween

Macabre motifs aren’t the only way to go on Halloween, of course — there are loads of brightly colored, high-spirited costumes and accessories to choose from. We love the pizzazz of this sequined pineapple bra, with its exuberant fronds flocking the shoulders, so much that we would consider wearing it for a day at the beach!

$29.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Unicorn Poncho Spirit Halloween

Hooded ponchos are a great way to show your Halloween spirit without going full dress-up. They’re also a great choice for the person who’s on trick-or-treat duty because they’re easy to slip on over street clothes for an instant costume, and they’ll keep you warm when you open the front door to greet little witches and goblins.

$12.99 at Spirit Halloween

Avocado Hat Spirit Halloween

Look, this avocado hat is just plain funny, and that’s good enough for us!

$9.99 at Spirit Halloween

Roman Bendable Snake Headband Spirit Halloween

Fanciful headwear is honestly irresistible at any time of the year, but Halloween provides the perfect excuse to invest in some ornamentation for your luscious locks. The best part about this Roman snake headband is that when you’re not sporting it to complete a toga ensemble, you can put it on to freak out the ophidiophobic person in your life.

Halloween decorations

$299.99 at Spirit Halloween

6-Foot Lord Raven Animatronic Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween has a bunch of new animatronic Halloween decorations for 2022, including this 6-foot Lord Raven, which is perfect for the person who really, really hates their neighbors and wants to ensure they do not sleep a wink for the entire month of October!

$249.99 at Spirit Halloween

6-Foot Bog Zombie Animatronic Spirit Halloween

Another new animatronic offering from Spirit Halloween is this 6-foot Bog Zombie, featuring yellow LED light-up eyes and a moving mouth that emits zombie moans and swamp noises.

$149.99 at Spirit Halloween

3-Foot Bag O’ Bones Animatronic Spirit Halloween

If you’re looking for something a little smaller — and a little friendlier! — this 3-foot animatronic skeleton pops out of the burlap sack he was abandoned in.

$9.99 at Spirit Halloween

6.5-Foot Bloody Shredded Fabric Spirit Halloween

This bloody shredded fabric piece is a great way to add instant spookiness to a doorway, window or tablescape. And at under $10, it’s also a budget-friendly option to add a bit of Halloween spirit to your home without breaking the bank.

$21.99 at Spirit Halloween

The Haunted Mansion Doormat Spirit Halloween

Doormats are another option for adding some Halloween flair to your home without a lot of money or effort. This year, Spirit Hallowen has a suite of Disney’s Haunted Mansion decor, including this “Our Tour Begins Here” doormat.

$99.99 at Spirit Halloween

Evil Pumpkins Single Door Cover Spirit Halloween

Transform your garage door with Spirit Halloween’s Evil Pumpkin Single Door Cover. The menacing evil pumpkins design is printed on durable material that’s easy to set up, and that allows the garage door to remain fully functional while the door cover is attached.

$179.99 at Spirit Halloween

Reaper Graveyard Garage Double Door Cover Spirit Halloween

For a different look, this garage door cover mimics the look of a spooky graveyard by the light of the full moon.

$19.99 at Spirit Halloween

5-Foot Body Bag Prop Spirit Halloween

Okay real talk: This body bag prop is so realistic looking that you probably won’t want to put it outdoors, because you will end up with ceaseless visits from law enforcement checking on the call they got about a discarded body on your lawn.

$79.99 at Spirit Halloween

Fogging Skull Pile Spirit Halloween

This fogging skull pile is basically four effects in one. You’ve got the pile of skulls, the lights that illuminate the eye sockets, haunting sounds that emit from the skulls and, of course, the fog. Oh? You’d like your fog to be scented? Well, sure, Spirit Halloween has got you covered: Would you prefer the Mildew Fog Scent ($4.99) or the Pumpkin Spice Fog Scent ($4.99)?

$29.99 at Spirit Halloween

10-Foot Light-Up Green Spiderweb Spirit Halloween

A giant glowing spiderweb is perfect for people who love the look of exterior holiday lights but don’t want all the work that goes with stringing them up.

$24.99 at Spirit Halloween

Whirl-A-Motion LED Green Spiders Projection Spot Light Spirit Halloween

If you’re going to go big and install a giant cobweb over your entryway, why not go even bigger and project a clutter of spiders onto the front of the house too? This LED projector will cast green spiders on any surface, and is designed for both indoor or outdoor use.

$32.99 at Spirit Halloween

LED Creepy Lantern Pathway Markers Spirit Halloween

Illuminated pathway markers aren’t just decorative — they also serve an important function by adding more light to create a safer walkway for ghosts and goblins of all ages. This set of three purple and black lanterns features a spiderweb and spider motif that will light up your walkway in the spookiest fashion.

$16.99 at Spirit Halloween

Mystic Arts Crystal Trinket Dish Spirit Halloween

Turn small spaces into your home into Halloween hidey-holes by adding mystical touches to your decor. This geode crystal-effect trinket dish can be used on a tablescape or in a powder room to hold a bar of guest soap.

$19.99 at Spirit Halloween

The Haunted Mansion Candle Holders 3 Pack Spirit Halloween

Votive candle holders are another way to add a big splash of Halloween flair to a small space. If you’ll be lighting up the votives in a space that will be largely unattended, like a guest bathroom, opt for flameless votive candles rather than the wax version to prevent a fire.

$19.99 at Spirit Halloween

Ouija Board Party Pack Spirit Halloween

This ouija board party set includes two sets of premium paper plates, two sets of paper napkins and a set of premium paper cups featuring the unmistakable Ouija board motif. These are perfect for a casual Halloween gathering at home or for wrapping up homemade treats to share with friends and family.

$9.99 at Spirit Halloween

Damask Gothic Noir Pillar Candle Spirit Halloween

To be honest, more than a few of us would display this luxe-looking black-and-red gothic-style pillar candle year-round. These are a great addition to a spooky mantlepiece display or to light up a Halloween-themed dinner party table.

$279.99 at Spirit Halloween

6 Ft. Grim Animatronic Spirit Halloween

It’s not the most expensive animatronic item Spirit Halloween offers, but this 6-foot skeleton takes the giant skeleton trend up a notch by adding movement and sound to the pile of bones.

$299.99 at Spirit Halloween

6.2-Foot Harvester of Souls Animatronic Spirit Halloween

This attention-seeking monster has a message for lost children, “Look at me, just as all the others have. Now that I have you, your soul will be mine … FOREVER …*creepy laugh*” so if your goal this Halloween is to terrify the neighborhood, look no further!