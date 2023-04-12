This article is part of our series Battle of the Brands, in which we compare category-leading products to their counterparts to determine which are actually worth your money.

You can’t shop for the best shapewear without coming across Skims. Pieces from the Kim Kardashian-founded brand are known to be high-quality and include size-inclusive underwear, bras, cozy loungewear and innovative swimwear with Skims Swim.

Though there’s a frenzy that comes with each new Skims collection drop and restock, this brand isn’t the only bodysuit in town. Amazon’s REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit, which looks incredibly similar to Skims Essential Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit, has garnered a quieter cult-like following.

Since it’s less than half the price of Skims, I had to test the REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit to see if it is, indeed, a suitable alternative.

Skims vs. Amazon bodysuit at a glance

Skims Essential Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit Lauren Levy/CNN Underscored This stretchy and buttery soft bodysuit fits true to size and is ultra-thin. We found that it’s worth the money if you have sensitive skin (there’s no tag) or plan to wear this basic bodysuit often and make it a staple in your wardrobe. $68 at Skims

REORIA Women’s Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Tank Tops Lauren Levy/CNN Underscored The fit might seem off from the photos but it’s worth a try in person as it does a completely fine job as a comfortable base layer that you can dress up or down — and also comes in a wide range of 24 color options adding some versatility compared to Skims’ three color options. $27 at Amazon

Quick comparison

Fit

Lauren Levy/CNN Underscored

It’s one thing for these bodysuits to look similar tucked into a pair of jeans — but don’t underestimate the power of a well-fitting bodysuit, which a photo won’t capture.

Amazon’s lookalike version has a much longer cut crotch compared to the Skims bodysuit and, personally, I don’t have extra height in my southern region. However, with this substantial bunch of extra material, it could in theory make for a more comfortable (but potentially less seamless) thong fit for some. For reference, I’m 5’3” and, for me, let’s just say this bodysuit wasn’t closely skimming my lower torso, but that’s up to personal preference.

For the Skims’ go-round, it was more true to size with a traditional seamless thong fit. It also has some stretch in the material, which I will go into further detail later, but adds to the appeal — although this is not shapewear it does fit with the slightest touch of smoothing compression. But the Skims Essential Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit has a small neck, so be warned — and strategic — if you put makeup on first or risk getting some down the front.

Material

Lauren Levy/CNN Underscored

Amazon’s Racer Back bodysuit is 75% nylon and 25% spandex, which is very soft and perfectly fine. It just isn’t as buttery soft and full of stretch as Skims’ 95% nylon and 5% spandex fabric. That extra 20% nylon definitely makes a difference you can feel — and melt into.

To try and help make up for this, Amazon’s lookalike version is double-lined. It also comes in a wide range of 24 options from neutrals to vibrant hues. The second layer is also to help ensure the chest area isn’t see-through, since neither Skims’ nor this style has a built-in bra, and this thoughtful detail would be more significant during testing of a lighter color.

Skims’ material not only felt great on my skin but also looked great. The fabric’s single layer is super thin and smoothes, stretches and compresses without the added slight extra bulk from the second layer. Plus, it was also somewhat more sweat- and wrinkle-resistant. However, the Skims bodysuit only comes in three subdued colors (and one of them is a limited edition).

But remember that potential makeup hazard I mentioned above? Thanks to Skims’ material, if there are any makeup or deodorant mishaps, they easily wipe away with a quick dap of cold water. Similar accidents are a bit more stubborn to remove with spot cleaning from Amazon’s version.

Details and quality

Skims Bodysuit Lauren Levy/CNN Underscored

Skims does not have a tag in the back, so it avoids any potential itch for those with sensitive skin as well as seeing the stitching from the back. Although Amazon’s bodysuit does have a tag (though it didn’t bother me), it got around the visible stitching thanks to the second double layer.

But one thing about that “double lining” — only the front is completely double lined, not the back. The back has a second layer but it only goes halfway down and it’s left open, so your arm can get caught when you go to put it on if you aren’t on the lookout.

But overall, these were both very comfortable to wear as sleek fitted base layers.

REORIA Bodysuit Lauren Levy/CNN Underscored

Bottom line

With anything to do with Skims, there tends to be some excitement. And given just how buttery soft and super thin this bodysuit is, I see why people are obsessed (besides the Kardashian factor). But it’s equally easy to see how the Halter Neck Bodysuit is coming in hot on Amazon.

Ultimately, it comes down to how often you plan on wearing it and what type of color palette you’re shopping for. If you’re looking for a neutral staple that you plan on wearing often as a base layer for cardigans and blazers, I would invest in the Skims bodysuit as the next basic wardrobe that you can dress up or down.

But if you don’t plan to wear it often or would rather spend the money you could get from one Skims and get two colorful ones from Amazon, I wouldn’t hesitate to give this viral lookalike version a try.