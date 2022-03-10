This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Sleep, a week-long focus on everything you need to sleep better. We’ll be featuring new products and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new.

The best silk PJs are equally luxurious and unfussy, and make sleeping or even just lounging around feel much more fun. The right silk button-down or satin-blend nightgown can make an evening of Netflix and takeout that much more special, and a buttery soft silk robe could be the thing your evening — complete with a glass of wine and a dimly lit bubble bath — needs most.

Even more, some silk pajama sets are polished enough to wear outside of the house when it’s safe too. To avoid looking like you stepped out wearing the same thing you fell asleep in, look for a matching set in trend-forward colors like black or mint green. Then think about employing the half tuck — a styling trick where you tuck in only one side of your shirt, leaving the other to hang loose — for an insouciant vibe. To find out which silk pajamas are the best on the market, we asked the experts, including Chillhouse’s Cyndi Ramirez, as well as Fashionista market editor Dara Prant, for their favorites.

“I’m a live-in-pajamas kind of person, so I prioritize comfort and ease of care, especially when it comes to silk sets,” says Prant. “I’m not going to buy something that will require a regular trip to the dry cleaners. A good pair of silk pajamas will take you to bed and beyond — be it to the bodega or a coffee shop — and it will last longer than one season. “

Ahead, find a mix of silk camisoles, robes and pajama sets for women and men at every price point to seriously elevate your slumber.

Silk pajamas sets for women

Lunya Washable Set Sam Fuller Washable silk may sound like an oxymoron, but Lunya’s material is as easy to care for as it is to wear — and it’s a longtime editor favorite. Night-sweaters, take note: This set is thermo-regulating too.

And, you can take 15% off orders of $100 or more when you use our CNN exclusive code FOR-CNNSLEEP15 at checkout through March 18. $188 at Lunya

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Long PJ Set Eberjey “Eberjey’s super-smooth set has all the lovable properties of silk — it’s hypoallergenic and thermoregulating — but it’s machine-washable,” says Prant. “I wear it on repeat year-round because it’s so easy to throw in with my delicates — it’s luxury simplified.” $298 at Eberjay

Olivia Von Halle Lila Bohème-Print Silk-Satin Pajamas Matches Fashion “Olivia Von Halle silk pajamas are like the designer bags of sleepwear,” says Prant. “They come with hefty price tags, but they feel special, and you want to wear them out. These are the chicest of silk nighties.” From $550 at Matches Fashion

Cozy Earth Serenity Silk Classic Long Sleeve Sleep Dress Cozy Earth Lounging never looked so good with this lightweight, silk sleep dress. It's also great for looking pulled together during a work from home call without having to put on a pair of pants.

Score 35% off sitewide at Cozy Earth with code CNNSLEEP through March 18. $370 at Cozy Earth

Silk Laundry 90s Slip Dress Silk Laundry “I like to lounge and sleep in a simple slip dress, like this one from Silk Laundry. I just recommend sizing up for a less restrictive fit.” $275 at Silk Laundry

Araks Cadel Slip Araks “I’ve owned this washed georgette silk slip from Araks in black for a few years, but this chartreuse is such a beautiful hue,“ says Deters. $385 at Arkas

Affordable silk pajamas for women

Club Monaco Silk Jogging Shorts Club Monaco Pair these silk jogging shorts with your favorite comfy tee for an ultra-relaxed look. With a elastic waistband, drawstring and pockets, these Club Monaco shorts are sporty and stylish. $130 $99 at Club Monaco

Intimissimi Silk Slip Intimissimi This sleek v-neck slip comes in three colors and comes with adjustable straps so you can find the perfect fit. $89 at Intimissimi

Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Amazon Coscarelli accidentally bought these silk pajamas, which have more than 10,000 5-star reviews a few months back —“and I have zero regrets.” $30 at Amazon

Silk pajamas for men