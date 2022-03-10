This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Sleep, a week-long focus on everything you need to sleep better. We’ll be featuring new products and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new.
The best silk PJs are equally luxurious and unfussy, and make sleeping or even just lounging around feel much more fun. The right silk button-down or satin-blend nightgown can make an evening of Netflix and takeout that much more special, and a buttery soft silk robe could be the thing your evening — complete with a glass of wine and a dimly lit bubble bath — needs most.
Even more, some silk pajama sets are polished enough to wear outside of the house when it’s safe too. To avoid looking like you stepped out wearing the same thing you fell asleep in, look for a matching set in trend-forward colors like black or mint green. Then think about employing the half tuck — a styling trick where you tuck in only one side of your shirt, leaving the other to hang loose — for an insouciant vibe. To find out which silk pajamas are the best on the market, we asked the experts, including Chillhouse’s Cyndi Ramirez, as well as Fashionista market editor Dara Prant, for their favorites.
“I’m a live-in-pajamas kind of person, so I prioritize comfort and ease of care, especially when it comes to silk sets,” says Prant. “I’m not going to buy something that will require a regular trip to the dry cleaners. A good pair of silk pajamas will take you to bed and beyond — be it to the bodega or a coffee shop — and it will last longer than one season. “
Ahead, find a mix of silk camisoles, robes and pajama sets for women and men at every price point to seriously elevate your slumber.
Silk pajamas sets for women
Washable silk may sound like an oxymoron, but Lunya’s material is as easy to care for as it is to wear — and it’s a longtime editor favorite. Night-sweaters, take note: This set is thermo-regulating too.
“This mini dress from The Great Eros are cut to feel as though you’re wearing nothing at all,” says Neada Deters, founder of cult-favorite skin care brand Lesse.
“Eberjey’s super-smooth set has all the lovable properties of silk — it’s hypoallergenic and thermoregulating — but it’s machine-washable,” says Prant. “I wear it on repeat year-round because it’s so easy to throw in with my delicates — it’s luxury simplified.”
“Olivia Von Halle silk pajamas are like the designer bags of sleepwear,” says Prant. “They come with hefty price tags, but they feel special, and you want to wear them out. These are the chicest of silk nighties.”
Ramirez agrees, calling Von Halle, “the queen. She makes sleep look like the most fabulous thing on earth. Isn’t it?” She’s certainly not wrong. This set could double for day-wear too.
Lounging never looked so good with this lightweight, silk sleep dress. It's also great for looking pulled together during a work from home call without having to put on a pair of pants.
“I like to lounge and sleep in a simple slip dress, like this one from Silk Laundry. I just recommend sizing up for a less restrictive fit.”
“I’ve owned this washed georgette silk slip from Araks in black for a few years, but this chartreuse is such a beautiful hue,“ says Deters.
Affordable silk pajamas for women
Pair these silk jogging shorts with your favorite comfy tee for an ultra-relaxed look. With a elastic waistband, drawstring and pockets, these Club Monaco shorts are sporty and stylish.
This sleek v-neck slip comes in three colors and comes with adjustable straps so you can find the perfect fit.
Coscarelli accidentally bought these silk pajamas, which have more than 10,000 5-star reviews a few months back —“and I have zero regrets.”
Silk pajamas for men
Available in Navy and Kelp colorways, this Henley Top set thermoregulates to keep you cool year round and is machine washable for easy care when it needs a cleaning.
One reviewer says he “would give 10 stars if possible” to these lightweight, satin-silk pajamas.
Coscarelli bought this pair for her partner, “who very much values comfort over most things,” she says.
Ditto for these, says Coscarelli. “These offer a quick way for him to feel luxurious.”