This article is part of Spring Fashion Month, where we’re breaking down your must-have fashion pieces for the next few months. From denim jackets to comfy sandals, we’re asking editors, influencers and experts about the go-to pieces they wear through spring and beyond.

Spring has officially sprung, meaning there’s no better time than now to get a jump start on your wardrobe. As the season gears up, we’ll be trading in our heavy coats, chunky sweaters and boots for flouncy dresses, lightweight blazers and sandals. But revamping your closet doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Luckily, if you’re in the market for spring’s biggest trends at budget-friendly prices, Nordstrom has you covered.

With thousands of incredible items to choose from, finding the season’s must-have items can be time consuming, so we caught up with Kate Bellman, Nordstrom’s managing fashion editor, who gave us some advice on what trends and styles to look for.

According to Bellman, this season’s biggest trends include freshened-up tailoring with silhouettes that “ease towards relaxed shapes” including full-length trousers, soft blazers and statement shirting. Romantic dresses and details including “pretty lace, chiffon and pleats” and “floral prints in pretty palettes” are another top trend. “Crochet, fringe and embroidery in captivating colors” give way to a new “crafty chic” style, too. Lastly, “cutout tops, shirred dresses, strappy sandals, plunging necklines and mini hemlines” are some of spring’s sexiest trends, Bellman says.

With all this in mind, we picked out more of the trendiest $100 and under clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories that we could find from Nordstrom that are sure to take you through the season in major style without breaking the bank.

Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls Nordstrom These Free People overalls are a great piece for transitioning between seasons. While the light wash denim is classic for spring, the full body fit makes it a great layering piece if you're still dressing to fight off some winter cold fronts. $98 at Nordstrom

Free People Opal Swing Denim Jacket Nordstrom If your spring days still tend to be on the colder side, denim jackets are a great layering piece for spring. Grab this oversized and slouchy-fit jean jacket in a warm golden or a bright ecru shade $98 at Nordstrom

Madewell Resin Swirl Statement Ring Nordstrom Playful jewelry is an easy way to add personality to any outfit. For some hand drama, try a statement ring, like this neutral-toned swirl one. $26 at Nordstrom

English Factory Stripe Colorblock Button-Up Shirt Nordstrom What’s better than one bold color this spring? Many! Wear this colorblocked button up open or closed for an instant spring lift to your favorite basic tank and jeans. $90 at Nordstrom

Amy Lynn Crochet Lace Balloon Sleeve Blouse Nordstrom For a crossover between spring’s romantic and crafty trends, try this crochet lace blouse. It’s complete with balloon sleeves and a high neck silhouette that will look beautiful paired with everything from jeans and trousers to maxi skirts and shorts. $85 at Nordstrom

ASTR The Label Tie Back Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Nordstrom Amp up the flirt factor on your next vacation, date night or weekend adventure with this gorgeous puff sleeve midi dress. Choose from soft lavender or chic black. $99 at Nordstrom

Open Edit Drawstring Wide Leg Pants Nordstrom On-trend, works for any occasion and super comfy? You’ll definitely hit the jackpot for spring with these flowy wide leg pants. $49 at Nordstrom

Marc Fisher LTD Dallyn Ankle Tie Sandal Nordstrom With a structured heel and minimal laces, these ankle-tie sandals from Marc Fisher are what spring dreams are made of. Choose from three neutral shades and an eye-catching yellow hue. $150 $90 at Nordstrom

Open Edit Oversize Curve Hem Blazer Nordstrom An oversized blazer is an absolute must-have this spring. We especially love this style with its relaxed, curved hem and bright spring color options. $79 at Nordstrom

Steve Madden Nikki Faux Leather Crossbody Clutch Nordstrom This handbag can be used as a crossbody or clutch, but no matter how you wear it, it’s bound to amp up your look. $54 at Nordstrom

Deepa Gurnani Isha Tassel Drop Earrings Nordstrom Add a pop of color and drama to any outfit with these tassel drop earrings, which come in four crisp shades. $60 at Nordstrom

Steve Madden Nadia Stripe Twist Front Long Sleeve Shirtdress Nordstrom Whether you need a new dress for the office or for a picnic in the park, this long shirt dress is a great option. The uplifting blue and white colorway has a flattering waistline twist for an effortless and chic spring look. $79 at Nordstrom

Lisa Vicky Zany Loafer Nordstrom If you're not quite ready for to commit to open toe shoes, these low stacked loafers come in six neutral shades. With a simple gold metal detail, these shoes are casual enough for daily wear but more sophisticated than other go-to slip ons. $100 at Nordstrom

Open Edit Asymmetric Satin Midi Skirt Nordstrom Want to be more sleek this spring? This satin midi skirt has a fluttery asymmetric hem and a thigh-high slit for an easy-breezy but polished look. $59 at Nordstrom

Madewell Whisper Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt Nordstrom Sometimes, keeping it clean and simple is the best option. If your wardrobe is in need of some fresh basics, check out this crewneck tee from Madewell, which looks great with an array of jeans, shorts or skirts. $20 at Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Lugged Platform Clog Nordstrom Slip on these platform clogs and slip out the door. The chunky lug platform gives lift to those who need it, while monochrome colors retain a streamlined look. Snag these clogs in seven shades from sea salt and taupe to bright green and red. $60 at Nordstrom

Quay Australia Call The Shots 48mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses Nordstrom A good pair of sunnies are not only fashionable but functional. These cat-eye sunglasses from Quay Australia come in five cool shades for a modern look with maximum durability. $65 at Nordstrom

Free People Mika Peplum Tank Nordstrom Romantic and feminine without too much frill, this peplum tank is made of 100% cotton and has a stretchy fit for added comfort. $68 at Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Rib Pull-On Organic Cotton Blend Pencil Skirt Nordstrom Made of soft and airy organic cotton-blend yarn, this ribbed Treasure & Bond pencil skirt is great for layering under light jackets and blazers or pairing with your favorite graphic tee and sneakers. $49 at Nordstrom

Outdoor Voices Cross Back Tennis Dress Nordstrom If you're a fan of functional fashion, this Outdoor Voices Tennis Dress is comfy enough for your active day-to-day but cute enough to wear for brunch, picnics or daily errands. $100 at Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Nitro Sandal Nordstrom Prepping for that spring vacay? These woven raffia sandals would pair great with an elevated party dress or more casual daytime look. $100 at Nordstrom