Let’s be honest: All sneakers are not created equal. What some lack in style, others lack in comfort or true support. But as we head on our next adventure, walk around campus, commute to work or literally anything else, we simply will not settle for a shoe that leaves us with aching feet, stressed-out arches or even blisters.

“Having a comfortable shoe is very important to maintain a healthy body and posture,” explains James McMillian, head coach at Tone House, a workout studio in New York City. “The feet support our entire weight and our shoes absorb this impact as we walk. Comfy shoes also will help with your body alignment and in return it evenly distributes your body weight, relieving great pressure or pain on your joints.”

So to make it easy for you, we’ve done hours of research to find the most comfortable sneakers out there, especially because you’re likely shopping for them online. Ahead, find the most comfortable sneakers for men and women, according to reviews and our own experiences.

Deals Fest Exclusive Allbirds Tree Runners $105 $89.25 with code CNNDEALS at Allbirds Allbirds Tree Runners Allbirds “These sneakers are the most comfortable sneakers that I have ever worn,” writes one reviewer of the Allbirds Tree Runners. And we think these totally live up to the type — we tried them and found that the comfort, style and high-quality materials are unmatched to other sneakers on the market. Available in multiple colors, these are made with eucalyptus tree to be super lightweight and breezy. Even stylist and lifestyle blogger Liz Teich is a fan. She shares that “my husband and I wear their slip-on shoes as slippers around the house and I love taking the lace-up version on long walks to keep warm.”

From $220 at Athletic Propulsion Labs

Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Bliss Athletic Propulsion Labs

The Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Bliss sneakers are “lightweight shoes that slide on and off,” according to Charlee Atkins, founder of Le Sweat TV. “I have multiple pairs in various colors to match my mood. I often get asked if APLs are worth the price tag and my answer is yes! I wouldn’t do hard cardio in these, but I definitely wear my APLs to the gym and while doing my at-home workouts.” These are designed with the brand’s Propelium technology for maximum comfort that will last wear after wear.

From $119.98 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes Adidas

The Adidas NMD’s have long been a favorite comfy sneaker of ours for workouts, ahtleisure looks and everything in between. McMillian says that “not only are these shoes stylish, but they’re comfortable, they have a soft, stretchy knit structure and [what the brand calls] energy-returning Boost cushioning for all-day comfort. They’re also made with a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic.” They’re a top pick of Teich’s and the Underscored team’s too.

$139.99 at On

On Running Cloud 5 On

Anthony Crouchelli, a trainer at LiteBoxer and the brand’s director of talent, thinks these are some of the most comfortable sneakers on the market right now. These are designed to be an ultra-lightweight fully cushioned running shoe — with its breathable, antimicrobial mesh and CloudTec cushioned sole. The sneaker even features a speed-lacing system to help you slip the shoes on and off with ease. He recommends you look at the “comfortability level of the heel” and the “weight balance of the shoe” when picking a comfortable sneaker.

$159 at Nobull

Nobull Knit Runner Nobull

“This is a great lightweight, breathable shoe. [Its] stretch knit technology provides great cushioning. It has a clean look to the shoe that is great for everyday wear, especially with mixing with your outfits,” says McMillian. The Knit Runner is designed with a stretch knit sock-like construction that will move as you do, and midsole that will provide cushioning and durability. The shoes even have reflective laces if you need extra visibility.

$125 at Rothys

Rothys The Sneaker Rothys

“A friend recommended these shoes, and she was so right — comfortable, can wear with anything and easy to keep clean,” writes one reviewer of Rothy’s The Sneaker. It’s the casual slip-on sneaker you need, as they are knit from the brand’s signature thread — designed to hug the contours of your foot. Did we mention they’re eco-friendly too?

$575 at Neiman Marcus

Golden Goose Superstar Mixed Leather Low-Top Sneakers Neiman Marcus

“Golden Goose are my favorite for all-day wear because it has an orthopedic quality insole with plenty of cushion,” says Teich. “I wore them on a photo shoot; I stood for 13 hours straight and my feet were surprisingly fine after it! It’s a worthwhile investment piece and it’s a bonus that they’ve become somewhat of a status symbol.” You’ll easily be able to pair these with any outfit for a day of running errands, getting work done or running around with friends.

$105 at Nike

Nike Waffle One Nike

“I recently purchased a pair of Waffle Racers and they’re the comfiest Nike shoe I’ve ever worn,” stylist Neelo Noory told us in an interview. These feature a dual stacked midsole that provides extra cushioning while you walk. The Waffle One sneakers are totally cool enough to make a statement on their own.

$150 $119.95 at Brooks

Brooks Glycerin 19 Brooks Running

Certified personal trainer and Equinox fitness instructor Amanda Katz’s shoe of choice is the Brooks Glycerin 19. “I’m a big advocate of wearing a running sneaker! I even recycle old running shoes for my daily walking,” shares Katz. “With this in mind, I test a shoe based on my foot’s fit. I personally need a neutral base with soft cushioning. My arch is very low, so a little stability in the shoe goes a long way.” These are designed with the brand’s DNA Loft cushioning underfoot and soft lining all around for your softest running shoe yet.

$125 at Macys

Kenneth Cole Kam Lace-Up Sneakers Macy's

“If you are looking for a basic white sneaker, the Kam is the way to go!” says celebrity stylist Erin Noël. “I have owned several pairs myself, and I always order them for jobs that require a basic white sneaker. This one is affordable, and checks all my boxes for style and comfort.” These are a great everyday sneaker to wear again and again, especially at an affordable price tag.

From $190 at Adidas

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Adidas

Another Adidas pick by Teich are the Ultraboost 21 sneakers. “Adidas Boost are my go-to athletic sneaker and feel like walking on clouds. The best part is that they’re one of the few running sneakers that I actually don’t mind paired with items that aren’t for the gym!” she says. These are designed with weight, cushioning and responsiveness in mind for a sneaker that’ll fit like a glove.

$210 at Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Nike

McMillian shares that the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit shoes are “made from at least 50% recycled content by weight. This shoe is breathable and feels light, you will feel like you have on socks, which is great for a comfortable everyday shoe.” Nike describes these as “bouncy and buoyant,” which is reflective in both the visual and performance aspects of the sneaker. The futuristic style is paired with the brand’s VaporMax Air technology to literally put a spring in your step.

From $89 at Naturalizer

Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneaker Naturalizer

“This shoe is so comfortable, easy on and off, super cute and just a great overall shoe,” writes one reviewer of the Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneaker that’s designed with versatility and all-day comfort in mind. These are available in a variety of fabrics and colors, in medium or wide widths and even contour technology for your best fit yet. The brand itself is known for its selection of ultra-comfortable shoes, so you know you’re choosing a sneaker thoughtfully crafted to your feet. Who knows? These might become your new fav daily wear or travel shoe.

$110 at Nordstrom

Ugg Sammy Slip-On Sneaker Nordstrom

“These are the best sneakers I’ve owned. They are cute and very comfortable,” writes one reviewer of the Ugg Sammy Slip-On Sneaker. “I wear them to work and on the weekends with no blisters.” Available in five colors, these slip-ons are designed with a memory foam footbed as well as elastic-gore insets, which make them easy to put on and wander around in.

$295 at Nordstrom

Koio Capri Triple White Koio

“Obsessed with mine. Quality, comfort and style are all there,” writes one reviewer of the Koio Capri sneakers. They add that these “will definitely be [their] go-to brand for sneakers from now on.” We especially love the Triple White colorway — although there are 33 others available too — for a pair of sneakers you can throw on without thought. They feature a suede heel counter and margom rubber sole that will treat your feet well.

$129 at Atoms

Atoms Model 000 Atoms

“These shoes are so comfortable whether I’m wearing them for work or walking/longboarding on my days off,” writes one reviewer who is a health care provider who notoriously spends a lot of time on their feet. Available in four colors, the Atoms Model 000 is made with a removable insole, antimicrobial copper lining and shoe laces meant to be tied just once (to easily slip on and off). Even better is that these are offered in quarter sizes to help you find your optimal fit.

Dr. Scholl’s All In Renew Sneaker Dr. Scholl’s

These casual and comfy lace-up sneakers are built to resist stains from water, dirt and oil. Plus, if you’re looking for a pair of sustainable shoes, these are a great pick since they’re crafted from linings made of recycled bottles and eco-conscious fabric.

From $74.80 at Amazon

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker Nordstrom

If you’re in the market for shoes you can wear back to the office or to a more dressy event, consider the Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneakers. One reviewer writes that these have a “great fit, [are] comfortable [and] goes well with jeans or even with dress slacks and a blazer.” These are designed with a trio of the brand’s GrandFoam cushioning, GrandOS Energy Foam and an Ortholite footbed.