New York-born and bred designer Michael Kors has been a fixture on the fashion scene for four decades. Fresh from presenting his Spring/Summer ’23 collection on the NYFW runway, Kors, a former “Project Runway” judge known for his signature brand of all-American jet-set glamor and philanthropic work — his latest Watch Hunger Stop campaign, which aids the UN World Food Programme, stars model/actress Olivia Culpo — shares his go-to style and daily essentials.
“It’s every blonde’s best friend.”
“I must have close to 100 pairs. For me, they’re the ultimate in jet-set glamor and a necessity after red-eye flights.”
“I love a slightly oversized watch on everyone. Not many things are utilitarian and glamorous at the same time.”
“An everyday essential to keep the lips hydrated that still feels luxurious. I love it for long flights.”
“Give me a little time in the sun and sand, and I’m happy.”
“It can be dressed up, dressed down, and works anywhere in the world. I like classic black or navy."
“My passport is my favorite essential. For me, travel is the ultimate inspiration. I’m so excited that we’re able to explore the world again.”
“I love the Jasmine and Baies scents. I bring them with me to make any hotel room feel like home.”
“When I’m in the office, I always have one on hand for editing and sketching.”
“On my coffee table and in the office, you’ll find white peonies. They are understated and elegant — one of my favorite combinations.” Unfortunately, peony season has come and gone. But, you can still find flower arrangements for peony lovers at Urban Stems