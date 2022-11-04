New York-born and bred designer Michael Kors has been a fixture on the fashion scene for four decades. Fresh from presenting his Spring/Summer ’23 collection on the NYFW runway, Kors, a former “Project Runway” judge known for his signature brand of all-American jet-set glamor and philanthropic work — his latest Watch Hunger Stop campaign, which aids the UN World Food Programme, stars model/actress Olivia Culpo — shares his go-to style and daily essentials.

Diptyque Candle Diptyque Candle Diptyque “I love the Jasmine and Baies scents. I bring them with me to make any hotel room feel like home.” $72 at Diptyque