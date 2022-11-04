Michael-Kors_lead-image_cnnu.jpg
New York-born and bred designer Michael Kors has been a fixture on the fashion scene for four decades. Fresh from presenting his Spring/Summer ’23 collection on the NYFW runway, Kors, a former “Project Runway” judge known for his signature brand of all-American jet-set glamor and philanthropic work — his latest Watch Hunger Stop campaign, which aids the UN World Food Programme, stars model/actress Olivia Culpo — shares his go-to style and daily essentials.

Klorane Chamomile Shampoo
Amazon

“It’s every blonde’s best friend.”

$22 at Amazon
RayBan Aviator Sunglasses
Raybans

“I must have close to 100 pairs. For me, they’re the ultimate in jet-set glamor and a necessity after red-eye flights.”

From $130 at RayBans

Michael Kors Silver Chronograph Watch
Michael Kors

“I love a slightly oversized watch on everyone. Not many things are utilitarian and glamorous at the same time.”

$250 $149 at Michael Kors
La Mer The Lip Balm
La Mer

“An everyday essential to keep the lips hydrated that still feels luxurious. I love it for long flights.”

$75 at La Mer
Birdwell Board Shorts
Birdwell

“Give me a little time in the sun and sand, and I’m happy.”

$100 at Birdwell
Michael Kors Ribbed Cashmere Sweater
Michael Kors

“It can be dressed up, dressed down, and works anywhere in the world. I like classic black or navy."

$890 at Michael Kors

Michael Kors Men’s Passport Wallet and Luggage Tag
Michael Kors

“My passport is my favorite essential. For me, travel is the ultimate inspiration. I’m so excited that we’re able to explore the world again.”

From $119 at Michael Kors

Diptyque Candle
Diptyque

“I love the Jasmine and Baies scents. I bring them with me to make any hotel room feel like home.”

$72 at Diptyque
Black Sharpie
Amazon

“When I’m in the office, I always have one on hand for editing and sketching.”

$10 $5 at Amazon
White Peonies
Urban Stems

“On my coffee table and in the office, you’ll find white peonies. They are understated and elegant — one of my favorite combinations.” Unfortunately, peony season has come and gone. But, you can still find flower arrangements for peony lovers at Urban Stems

From $55 at Urban Stems