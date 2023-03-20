This article is part of Spring Fashion Month, where we’re breaking down your must-have fashion pieces for the next few months. From denim jackets to comfy sandals, we’re asking editors, influencers and experts about the go-to pieces they wear through spring and beyond.
With new seasons comes the opportunity for a fresh start. Whether you’re planning to get some deep cleaning done or set new goals for yourself, spring is the perfect time to take a step back and take a closer look at the things in our life that we often set to auto-pilot — including your wardrobe.
“Spring is defined by new beginnings,” explains NYC-based art world professional Jack Nelson. “It’s a moment to reintroduce vibrancy and light into our days, and it’s an opportunity for us all to consider our personal redefinitions or our style evolutions.” Hazel Morley, Bonobos’ VP of design, echoes this sentiment. “As the weather starts to thaw, it’s a great time to be more playful and add some color or a fun print into your wardrobe.”
“Take the time to properly evaluate what you can eliminate from the year prior and assess the new pieces you want usher in,” explains Todd Snyder, fashion designer and founder of the eponymous fashion label. “A best practice is to start with refreshing the quintessential wardrobe staples…Once the foundation is set, then look to layer on the more conversational and trend-forward pieces.”
It’s also good to keep in mind the “unpredictable nature of transitional seasons,” explains NYC-based fashion designer Max Kitabayashi, who shares that “smart layering is key” when it comes to effective spring dressing. But most importantly, a spring wardrobe refresh should be an opportunity to have fun with fashion. “I think versatility and quality are things to always look for when shopping for new pieces,” explains professional stylist Fred Kim. “But men’s fashion has come such a long way and I’d like to encourage men to explore brighter colors and bolder silhouettes.”
Ahead, we’ve consulted stylists, influencers, editors, designers and other sartorial enthusiasts on their favorite brands and pieces, and compiled it into this guide aimed at helping you craft your perfect spring wardrobe.
Where to buy T-shirts
Buck Mason
Buck Mason is a menswear brand all about the very best essentials. Well-loved for their commitment to craftsmanship and consistent high-quality — each of the brand’s designs are produced in the States and as they describe, are “a riff on an iconic American staple.” So it’s no surprise that when it comes to the most essential of basics — T-shirts — Buck Mason is where our experts look. “I have tees from Buck Mason from 2015 that feel and fit just as new now,” raves Kim. The brand’s attention to details is clear from the universally-flattering fit and durable fabric choices.
This classic fit, crewneck tee is Kim’s top pick. “The quality and fit are unparalleled,” he explains. The signature curved hem is super flattering, and the premium, lightweight cotton is knit in the USA and is pre-washed. So it comes to you pre-shrunk and perfectly broken-in.
Patrick Kenger, menswear stylist and founder of Pivot Image Consulting, is a fan of the brand’s tees and the fact that they’re available in a range of different fabrics. If you prefer a more substantial tee, this rugby-inspired cotton option is super sturdy while still being soft and comfortable.
This perfect everyday T-shirt features a slightly shorter sleeve than the brand’s signature curved hem tee and is made from 100% pima cotton.
Uniqlo
The Japanese casual wear brand has been quickly embraced by people around the world, and for good reason. Beloved for its high-quality clothing at impressively affordable prices, Uniqlo is unmatched when it comes to timeless and functional staples that outperform similarly-priced competitors. Recommended by multiple of our experts as their go-to destination for T-shirts, the brand’s range of high-quality, comfortable options — think different colors, silhouettes and fabrics — makes it so that there truly is something for every guy.
“I’ve lost count of how many of these I have,” shares Daniel Rathburn, our programming editor. “They are thick enough to wear on their own, and the solid, neutral colors are perfect for wearing under any jacket or denim button-down.”
“My tried and true brand for good, quality T-shirts that won’t break the bank is always Uniqlo,” shares DC-based content creator and style influencer Evan Smith. This 100% cotton option is durable, comfortable and one of his — and Kitabayashi’s — personal favorites.
Long-sleeve T-shirts are a super useful layering piece. LA-based menswear content creator and influencer Vince Lee, recommends this slightly oversized option, which features ribbed cuffs and a chest pocket.
Bylt
Spring dressing is all about a smart transitional wardrobe, and Bylt specializes in just that. The men’s clothing brand excels in comfortable, durable basics that are meant to be worn throughout the year and in all sorts of occasions — from the gym to the office to date night and everything in between. The brand’s tees are a favorite of Roy Lee, our operations and strategy lead. “It’s admittingly an Instagram purchase,” he shares. “But I’m glad they targeted me because the fit is great,” he explains, and “the quality is amazing.”
This tee — the brand’s hero product — is made from the Bylt’s signature fabric; a combination of cotton, polyester, and spandex. It’s ultra stretchy and has a super comfortable slightly drapey, looser fit. “The drop cut style adds a touch of originality that stands out from your basic T-shirt,” shares Roy Lee. And it’s available in tons of great colors.
“I may or may not have five of these,” shares Roy Lee. The best-selling drop-cut tee in short-sleeve Henley form, this classic, stylish option is the perfect year-round wardrobe staple.
A stylish detail can go a long way in turning a basic piece into a unique favorite — and the contrasting cuff color of the Ringer Tee is a fun way to spice up the perfect everyday T-shirt.
Banana Republic
Timeless and sophisticated yet still accessible, Banana Republic is well-known for its range of casual to formal clothing. The brand’s tees are particularly standout, especially given the variety of styles, fits and colors available. It’s a favorite among both experts and everyday guys we spoke to, who were all impressed with the quality and overall range offered by the brand. “I’ve been super impressed with Banana Republic lately,” shares Kenger. “It’s great to know you can count on them for basics.” Mike Bruno, our VP of commerce, suggests stocking up when the brand runs sales, sometimes with markdowns at 50% off.
Kenger’s tee of choice, this soft yet durable everyday option is made from 100% Supima cotton. The material resists pilling and shrinking so it’ll last wash after wash for years to come.
Mike Bruno shares that of his collection of a couple dozen solid-colored tees, many are these Luxury Touch tees. “The fit is comfortable without being boxy and the quality is good enough to last,” he shares — and he’s not the only one. The tee is a fan-fave, and even boasts anti-odor and moisture-wicking properties.
This bestselling classic crewneck is made from 100% certified, organically grown cotton. It’s incredibly soft and finished with a wash process that leaves the material feeling comfortably worn-in.
Where to buy button-downs
Todd Snyder
TFounded by designer Todd Snyder, the brand was inspired by Snyder’s love of New York City and its fashion, along with the desire for quintessential wardrobe staples that could help men dress smarter. You’ll find well-tailored, beautifully-designed and expertly crafted pieces across product categories, though the brand’s commitment to fit and quality is particularly stand-out when it comes to its button-downs.
“Nothing is better than a clean white button-down shirt,” explains Kim. “Todd Snyder makes the best oxford shirt that goes with just about anything.” The brand’s founder agrees.
Made from 100% Irish linen, this button-down is piece-dyed and pre-washed so it’s exceptionally soft. The perfect warm-weather staple, it would be “perfect on its own or layered over a plain tee,” explains Kenger.
“This lounge shirt from Todd Snyder is so versatile,” explains Vince Lee. “You can dress it up by wearing it with a blazer, or dress it down with a pair of jeans.”
J.Crew
“Button-downs immediately make me think of J.Crew,” shares Smith. “And no, not because they are inherently a preppy article of clothing, but because J.Crew has been doing them forever … Dare I say they’ve mastered them?” The timeless brand is a go-to for just about any type of classic clothing you’re looking for. Effortlessly stylish while consistently functional and high-quality, the brand’s range of button-downs is crucial when it comes to such an essential piece. “They offer more cuts, patterns, and colors than can fit in a single wardrobe so there is truly something for everyone,” Smith explains.
A revamped version of the brand’s bestselling and incredibly versatile Secret Wash shirt, this classic yet fun button-down is made from a 100% premium cotton material that’s both super smooth and strong.
“When I think of spring fashion, I think of lightweight layering,” shares Smith. “It’s also when we start seeing color make a comeback.” This twill shirt is a perfect transitional piece — you can wear it on its own or over a short-sleeve or long-sleeve tee. Made from 100% cotton selvedge twill, the bright green color is a perfect way to have fun even with essential pieces.
If you love a good printed shirt, Smith recommends this short-sleeve button-down. The collar and print gives it a bit of a vintage feel, while the roomy yet structured fit makes it a comfortable option for layering, whether over a tank or under a light jacket.
Charles Tyrwitt
British clothing brand Charles Tyrwitt specializes in formal menswear, and over the past 37 years has amassed a global fanbase that stretches far beyond its original London storefront on Jermyn Street. Timeless yet stylish with a “pinch of British charm” as founder Nick Wheeler describes, Charles Tyrwitt focuses on high-quality, responsible pieces that’ll make you look like a million dollars sans the luxury prices. In fact, the brand believes in the quality of their pieces so much so that they guarantee them for up to six months – in any condition and no questions asked. A CNN Underscored staff favorite, it’s a perfect brand for stocking up on button-downs for the office or for a special occasion.
Described as a “great everyday go-to for work shirts,” Bruno is a fan of Charles Tyrwitt’s quality, customization options, and french-cuff shirts. “Prices are reasonable, especially when you grab the discount for buying three or four at a time,” he explains.
This non-iron button-down is wonderfully low-maintenance, and the print is irresistible for any dog lovers.
Perte D’ego
If you’re looking for totally unique, beautiful button-downs, look no further than Perte D’ego. The new menswear brand is based out of Noida, India and focuses on ethical working conditions and sustainability. It’s even established its own zero-waste studio where designs are made in small batches — restocks only happen when there’s sufficient demand. “The craftsmanship of their embroidered button-downs is unparalleled, and at a price point that isn’t going to send you into distress,” shares Nelson. “This is an excellent brand for the person who wants to experiment with patterns because their textiles have a timeless quality to them,” he explains. “Every shirt that I have from them has served me more well than I had expected, largely because they’ve achieved vibrant patterns that can be styled so universally.”
This elegant floral-printed version of the brand’s signature cuban collar button-down is perfect for bringing color — and springtime — into any wardrobe.
Inspired by the landscape of Morocco, this gorgeously earthy button-down is perfect for anyone easing into prints. It’s neutral enough to be effortlessly styled in countless ways, while still being super eye-catching.
This one-of-a-kind button-down tee features a pattern made from golden threads that actually shimmer in the sunlight.
Reiss
The British fashion brand is well-loved for its high-quality essential pieces — many of which have a high-fashion twist. While its classic-contemporary styles can get pricey, there is a good amount of more affordable options on the brand’s website. In short, our experts and everyday guys both agree that Reiss shouldn’t be overlooked as a go-to destination for when you’re looking to spend a little more on something that looks great and will last. Especially when it comes to their button-downs.
“The quality is terrific and snug fits are a great match for my body type,” explains Bruno, who has a couple suits from the brand as well. These versatile button-down overshirts are a particular favorite of his.
According to Kenger, cuban shirts are a spring wardrobe must-have. The relaxed style screams vacation, he explains, and is perfect for kickstarting your warm-weather wear. He’s a fan of this “fun and funky” option, perfect for “brightening things up.”
Where to buy transitional jackets and sweaters
Huckberry
Founded in 2010, Huckberry is an American online retailer and one of the best places for outdoors-loving guys to discover high-quality clothing, gear, and accessories that work equally well for everyday life and the actual outdoors. The brand has a couple of its own products, but is best well-known for curating the very best products from independent and innovative designers and other brands. So it makes sense that when it comes to smart, weather-proof outerwear, Huckberry is the place to go.
“What I appreciate most about waxed jackets, aside from their waterproof quality, is the patina that is unique to each wearer as they are broken in wear after wear,” explains Kim. “The more you wear them, the better they look over time.”
This fun 70’s-inspired bomber, part of the Huckberry x Coors collaboration, is perfect for throwing on as you head out for a slightly chilly spring evening.
The contrast corduroy collar on this classic workwear-inspired jacket is enough to win us over.
Alex Mill
Alex Mill has what many would call a cult-following. Backed by the expertise of Old Navy and Madewell founder Millard Drexler — father of Alex Mill’s founder Alex Drexler — and former J.Crew and Madewell creative director Somsack Sikhounmuong, the New York-based brand is loved for its classic styles, high-quality fabrics, and unmatched attention to construction details. Alex Mill is also known for its wide use of fun and bold yet classic colors, making it a wonderfully appropriate brand for any transitional, perfect-for-springtime jackets you might be on the hunt for.
“Denim work jackets are dependable throw-on pieces that are perfect for spring layering,” shares Kitabayashi. “Alex Mill’s Botanical Dye collection screams spring by using plant-based pigments to create rich and varying tones.”
“As the weather starts to warm up, your outerwear choice can sometimes be tricky,” explains Snyder, who recommends this jacket. “I always opt for transitional weather staples that you can easily layer with.”
A lightweight blazer is the perfect transitional springtime piece, and this cotton-linen option has it all. Structured while still relaxed, lightweight, and stylishly casual.
Quince
San Francisco-based direct-to-consumer brand Quince is focused on offering luxury-quality products without the luxury markup. By avoiding the additional expenses that are part of the traditional supply chain model — like wholesaling and distribution for example — it’s able keep prices low without sacrificing on quality and fair manufacturing processes. The brand is super transparent about the associated costs of each product, and even compares the cost of each of their products to that of similar brands as well as its traditional retail cost. While Quince is a popular brand for all types of sustainable clothing at a great price point, the markdowns on traditionally pricey items like cashmere sweaters and durable outerwear is absolutely worth calling out.
The café racer is a sleek, easygoing alternative to the traditional biker leather jacket. This stylish option is made from 100% top-grain leather and rings in at under $200.
“This cashmere sweater is one of my favorites for the school week,” shares Tyler Moore, who’s more commonly known on Instagram as Tidy Dad. “ It’s available in a variety of colors — the Fjord blue is a great color for spring — and is soft and comfortable,” he explains. For cooler spring days, he suggests layering it over a collared dress shirt.
Bomber jackets are an effortless outerwear option for all sorts of transitional weather, and this 100% suede option sports an inner lining to keep you warm and comfortable even on chillier days.
Taylor Stitch
San Francisco-based menswear brand Taylor Stitch was founded in 2008 with the goal of creating versatile clothing that’s meant to last far beyond a couple seasons. The brand’s commitment to quality and sustainable practices manifest in their use of premium materials and ethical manufacturing practices, just to name two components. The brand guarantees repairs or replacements for damaged or defective pieces for its entire lifetime. And its Restitch program gives you the opportunity to exchange gear for store credit — no matter the condition it’s in — so it can be repaired and passed on to a new owner.
“For casual jackets, Taylor Stitch is my go-to,” shares Vince Lee. They’re “great-quality and stylish.” This classic take on the iconic workwear jacket has all the stylish and practical details you could want.
“This is such a great jacket for spring,” explains Vince Lee. “It can go with anything.”
If you’re looking for a weather-proof jacket that doesn’t look like every other raincoat, this clutch jacket is one of the most stylish (and effective) pieces of outerwear we’ve come across. It’s been treated with wax, which protects you and the jacket from the elements and can be reproofed year after year.
Where to buy shorts and pants
Bonobos
A favorite of Hunter Capobianco’s — our director of business development — Bonobos is a men’s clothing brand that’s best well-known for its range of well-constructed, high-quality pants; though it offers a really impressive collection of shirts, suits and basically anything you’d need in the apparel department. While the brand specializes in pieces that nail that business casual sweet spot, Bonobos is still a bit more colorful and playful than similar menswear brands, which make it the perfect spot to head to when sprucing up your springtime wardrobe.
“A great fitting pair of chinos in a spring forward color like light tan or olive is the perfect foundation for any outfit,” explains Morley. One of the brand’s hero products, this chino pant was recently updated to include a secure zip pocket and is now made from a four-way stretch, non-iron cotton fabric. It’s also available in short form!
Capobianco’s go-to for all golfing-related activities, this performance pant is available in a variety of colors, fits and lengths.
This tailored, polished short is a great option for dressier warm-weather occasions, whether it’s an office BBQ or a bachelor party.
Rhone
Rhone was founded in 2014 with the goal of creating clothing that looks as good as it performs. The brand prioritizes the use of high-quality materials and innovative construction, which can be seen in its range of casual wear, workout clothing, and office-ready pieces that are deceptively comfortable and practical for all sorts of occasions. It’s the perfect destination for effortlessly stylish pants and shorts that’ll keep you easy and breezy even as spring turns into summer.