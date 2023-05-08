This article is part of our series Battle of the Brands, in which we compare category-leading products to their counterparts to determine which are actually worth your money.

There are few things I love more than 2-in-1s — aside from 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, which you should generally avoid. Overall, such items are more effective than they are individually, simplifying things and usually saving money and space. Whether it be a couch that doubles as a fold-out bed, a phone stand that works as a charger or a phone case that also has wallet pockets, the options are truly endless.

The internet appears to share my affinity; these kinds of products do make for flashy TikTok videos, after all. The latest 2-in-1 to make waves happens to be one of my favorites so far: built-in bra tank tops. Perfect for the warmer months and removing the need for uncomfortable bras altogether, these tops truly do give you the best of both worlds, offering enough support to go about your day without the restriction of a traditional bra.

The latest built-in bra top to go viral? The Uniqlo Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top.

Available for just $30, the days of trying to figure out how to keep your bra straps from showing when wearing a tank top can become a distant memory. “Life changing info,” TikToker @emmanoodlee writes in the caption of her viral video about the shirt. Though the Uniqlo top is the latest to become popular, it isn’t the only of its kind on the market: Lululemon also sells a built-in bra top from its famous Align collection, though it’s a bit on the pricier side at $68. Even though the High-Neck Tank isn’t quite as popular as the Align leggings — which we’re obsessed with at Underscored — it has an even higher rating at 4.3 stars with over 500 reviews.

So which bra top is worth the buy? Read on for the rundown on how they stack up against each other.

Lululemon vs. Uniqlo

The Lululemon Align High Neck Tank and the Uniqlo Bra Top are both popular built-in bra options that are worthy of virality. Even though the more affordable Uniqlo top is on most social media users’ minds right now, the Lululemon one is part of a cult-favorite line that’s been around for years. The key appeal for both is that they nix the need for a traditional bra, while providing enough support and comfort to make it practical for daily wear.

Uniqlo's Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top (left) and Lululemon's Align High-Neck Tank Top (right) Morgan Pryor/CNN

Comfort

Though I’ve always loved the concept of built-in bra tops, I was still shocked at how comfortable each of these options were. The Align tank is made from the ultra-soft Nulu fabric, which the brand claims to be “so buttery soft, it feels weightless.” I have to say, even though it sounded too good to be true, Lululemon delivers. The fabric is extremely smooth on the skin, so much so that I actually hardly feel it. I walked in the sun for around a mile, and didn’t once feel overheated or restricted in movement, and I even took a nap in it and felt no need to swap for a roomier T-shirt. However, after moving quite a bit and standing up from sitting down, I found myself pulling down the fabric that had wrinkled and scrunched up from the bottom, and though sometimes it was a bit annoying, it was a minimal issue in the grand scheme of things.

In terms of the built-in bra band, I was worried it would be too tight since the tank itself is so form-fitting — and for reference, I’m a size 34C in bras and ordered a size 8 after using the website’s size recommendation tool — but this one didn’t squeeze too much. That being said, there isn’t any room between the fabric and the skin, so keep that in mind if that’s not what you’re looking for. Taking it off isn’t the easiest process, just because the fit is so compressed, but it’s stretchable enough that it wasn’t a major issue. If you aren’t a fan of tight-fitting high necks, though, this probably isn’t the top for you. At first, it took a second to get used to the neckline, but once I did, it didn’t really detract from the comfort.

As for the Uniqlo top, it’s definitely less athleticwear-oriented, but nonetheless offers a decent amount of comfort. The ribbed material isn’t weightless like the Nulu fabric, but it’s far from rough on the skin. The bra part, also, wasn’t quite as tight as the other tank, and after a few miles of walking and errands, it was neither painfully tight nor too loose. The immovable cups do have a bit more coverage and don’t slide around as much as the Lululemon one that allows you to adjust the cup placement.

I did many of the same activities in the Uniqlo top: a few miles of walking and errands, and though unintended, a mad dash several blocks to my apartment when it started to pour rain. Though I wouldn’t recommend it for longer (and planned) runs, it held up better than I expected. As with the Align top, the band and cups fit well and didn’t compress at all — it was far less form-fitting, which provided a different kind of casual comfort.

Uniqlo's Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top (left) and Lululemon's Align High-Neck Tank Top (right) Morgan Pryor/CNN

Appearance

Again, both of these tops really deliver in terms of their visual appeal. Not only are they highly functional, they’re stylish basics that can be paired with nearly anything. The Align definitely comes across more as athleisure, but it’s versatile enough that I could pair it with non-workout items. I wore it under a flannel top and with jean shorts, for instance, and it didn’t look at all out of place.

One drawback, however, is that the shape of the circular cups in the built-in bra are a bit visible, just because the fabric is so smooth overall. It is a bit noticeable, but to me, it’s the equivalent of a normal bra outline showing through a shirt, whereas the Uniqlo one is seamless and looks like you aren’t wearing a bra at all. Overall, though, the Align top makes up for it with its slim fit, which is extremely flattering and smooths out any curves and provides a more than decent lift, no push-up bra needed. There isn’t any side-boob action going on, and the high neck ensures nothing spills out.

On the other hand, the Uniqlo one also has a decently high neck that’s a bit less restrictive, but in regards to side boob, there’s a bit more of an issue there. It was minimal enough that it didn’t detract too much from the stylishness. And hey, if a bit more skin is the look you’re going for, this racerback is an excellent option. It does, however, come down just below my belly button — I’m 5 feet 2 inches tall — and is less cropped compared to the Align.

Both the Align and Uniqlo tops are extra-padded and not see-through, so you don’t have to worry about wearing an extra layer in between. I was especially impressed with the Lululemon one on this front, because I took a bit of a risk and ordered the light Natural Ivory color — on top of being a beautiful color I don’t have much of in my wardrobe, it’s entirely opaque, even in direct sunlight or stretching over my chest. The same goes for Uniqlo’s, whose vivid blue color I loved just as much.

Uniqlo Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top Lululemon Align High-Neck Tank Top Sizes XS to XXL 0 to 20 Fabric Shell: 97% cotton, 3% spandex; lining: 95% cotton, 5% spandex; cup: 100% polyester Body and lining: 81% nylon, 19% lycra; middle layer: 89% nylon, 11% elastane Colors Off white, gray, black, orange, olive and blue Magenta purple, moonlit magenta, natural ivory, java, black, dusty clay and white Care Machine wash cold, gentle cycle Machine wash cold with like colors, tumble dry low Price $30 $68

Support

Support is perhaps the most important part when it comes to built-in bra tops. After all, we purchase these so we can still get the lift that bras provide, without the discomfort and look of an average underwire bra. Both provide enough support to have you feeling comfortable for day-long wear, though if you’re shooting for more intense movement, the Align top is definitely for you. Neither, though, is especially good for long, high-impact running, it’s worth keeping in mind.

The main draw of both of these bra tops is the fact that they lift well, without the issue of uncomfortable gaping cups that are a common feature of many ill-fitting bras. The bra of the Align top is made of mesh that extends all the way up to the hem of the high neckline, with the adjustable circular cups placed inside, and has a strong hold with a stretchy, thick band underneath. Uniqlo’s also has a pliant band, but its cups are a bit more inflexible and less strong, functioning more as a very low-impact sports bra.

Bottom Line

In this case, I think it really depends on what purpose you’re wanting the top to serve, whether it be a low-impact workout (Lululemon) or a casual day-to-day tank that’s a bit more fashionable (Uniqlo). However, I think Lululemon’s top wins out, because depending on how it’s styled — the lightness of the fabric makes it ideal for layering — the super comfortable Align bra top can serve either purpose. Not to mention, its bra portion holds and supports terrifically, at least if your movement isn’t too intense.

However, despite it decidedly not working for jogging or working out without an extra sports bra, Uniqlo’s top is nearly as good, with its commendable and casual support and design — and if you’re on more of a budget, it’s a solid pick that you’ll surely find yourself reaching for on the days where wearing a bra sounds less than appealing.