While Kim Kardashian’s alien-centric ads for Skims Swim generated lots of headlines — some hilariously blaming the mogul for the recent influx of UFO sightings across the country — the objective of the Harmony Korine-shot campaign was to announce the brand’s latest swimwear restock and drop. “I know you guys have been waiting… @SKIMS Swim is finally coming back! Get ready for our biggest launch ever with all-new out of this world styles and colors you have to see to believe, plus the return of sold-out favorites on February 21,” she originally captioned an Instagram post.

Yes, all Skims launches are surrounded by a fan frenzy, but Swim seems to hit differently — last year’s drop brought in more than 500,000 visits to skims.com on launch day and more than 1 million views on Skims’ Swim page in the month of March, and the collection received more than 1,200 5-star reviews, plus 500,000 all-time waitlist sign-ups.

Point being: Skims Swim is a favorite, and as of Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. ET, there’s a whole lot more of it to shop. The latest restock includes 25 styles (11 tops, eight bottoms, five one-pieces) in seven colorways, including neon green, turquoise, ochre, almond, gunmetal, cocoa and onyx, and in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. Fear not: The cult-favorite Dipped Tie Bottoms and Plunge Bikini Top are back, alongside new designs like the Swim Long-Sleeve Bikini Top and the Skims Strapless Monokini.

Beyond the swimwear, Skims is debuting its cover-ups collection of seven stretchy and/or mesh styles — think miniskirts, sarongs, ruched minidresses and more — all of which come in the same color palette as the suits, allowing for lots of mixing and matching. The brand is also releasing hair accessories for the first time, including a claw clip with a bedazzled Skims logo, meaning everyone can be wearing the brand from head to toe (yes, Skims sandals are also available!).

How much is this latest collection going to set you back? Like most Skims pieces, the assortment is (relatively) reasonably priced, running from $24 to $88 per item.