Jessica Alba is an actress, mom of three and mega-successful entrepreneur. After growing up in Hollywood as a teen star, Alba came to be a style and beauty inspiration. Today, her influence is still apparent in the success of The Honest Company, which she founded in 2011 to bring safe, nontoxic diapers and baby wipes to the market — and is now worth an estimated $550 million. Featuring products across beauty, baby, home, cleaning, health and wellness collections, Alba continues to be a resource and role model for women who lead lives as busy as her own.

And, if Alba’s skin is anything to go by, we’ll have what she’s having. Here, she shares with CNN Underscored her style, beauty and wellness favorites.

Honest Beauty Makeup must-haves Honest Beauty Honest “I always use our Fresh Flex Concealer as my base. It has medium, buildable coverage, so I can control how much I want. I like to contour using one that is a couple of shades darker than my true skin tone. The formula is extremely flexible and blends seamlessly into my skin, and like almost all of our makeup, it has skin-loving benefits like vitamins B3 and E, hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin and shea butter for skin health and wellness. To accentuate my eyes, I use our Extreme Volume Mascara + Bold Lash Primer. This game-changing primer has three sizes of fibers, and the blue pigment delivers instant drama to give me a falsie look. I keep my lips smooth and hydrated with our Gloss-C Lip Gloss in Moonstone. It’s a gloss and a lip treatment in one and packed with vitamin C. I also always carry a Tinted Lip Balm with me. Right now I’m loving the berry shade, Plum Drop. One swipe gives me the perfect wash of nourishing color.” From $8.99 at Honest

