Jessica Alba is an actress, mom of three and mega-successful entrepreneur. After growing up in Hollywood as a teen star, Alba came to be a style and beauty inspiration. Today, her influence is still apparent in the success of The Honest Company, which she founded in 2011 to bring safe, nontoxic diapers and baby wipes to the market — and is now worth an estimated $550 million. Featuring products across beauty, baby, home, cleaning, health and wellness collections, Alba continues to be a resource and role model for women who lead lives as busy as her own.
And, if Alba’s skin is anything to go by, we’ll have what she’s having. Here, she shares with CNN Underscored her style, beauty and wellness favorites.
“When it comes to my style, it’s important for me to be comfortable. I gravitate towards more timeless and classic silhouettes versus trendy pieces. I have been wearing a lot of oversized button-up shirts lately. The Frankie Shop and Toteme are go-tos."
“I pair my shirts with trousers or jeans. As a busy mom of three, I live in jeans and tees. My favorite denim is Levi's; I like the 501 style. For trousers I love Dissh as well as Joseph, Wardrobe NYC and Marni. I tend to purchase high-quality, elevated basics that I can re-wear season after season.”
"My current go-to bag is this sling style by Cuyana. It's simple and classic, and I love that it is made from upcycled 100% Global Recycle Standard-certified landfill plastic."
“I love Sana Jardin Paris Vanilla Nomad. It's a beautiful scent that feels feminine and grounding. It’s earthy yet sweet and soft at the same time.”
“For me, clean skin is the foundation, so I start my daily routine with a gentle gel cleanser infused with chamomile and calendula extracts to calm and refresh without overdrying. Next, I apply our Vitamin C Radiance Serum to give my skin that lit-from-within glow and follow with our Hydrogel Cream. This incredible moisturizer contains two sizes of hyaluronic acid to help retain moisture in the different layers of the skin. If my skin needs a little extra love, our Beauty Calm + Heal Melting Balm is my secret weapon for staying moisturized even in the coldest weather, as it has allantoin to relieve chapped skin and our signature Calming Phyto-Blend to calm sensitivity and support the skin’s healthy barrier.”
“I have been very into journaling lately; it provides an outlet to look inward, and putting pen to paper to capture my thoughts has been very helpful. I like the Ariana Ost Intention Journal. This father-daughter duo makes the most beautiful pieces centered around crystal healing. In addition to journaling, I use the Aura Balancing Small Flower of Life Healing Crystal Grid to activate my intentions and generate positivity — it also serves as cute home decor.”
“For a little soul work, I also like The Rose Oracle by Rebecca Campbell. They are a set of cards that each contain a beautiful message of guidance.”
“I always use our Fresh Flex Concealer as my base. It has medium, buildable coverage, so I can control how much I want. I like to contour using one that is a couple of shades darker than my true skin tone. The formula is extremely flexible and blends seamlessly into my skin, and like almost all of our makeup, it has skin-loving benefits like vitamins B3 and E, hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin and shea butter for skin health and wellness. To accentuate my eyes, I use our Extreme Volume Mascara + Bold Lash Primer. This game-changing primer has three sizes of fibers, and the blue pigment delivers instant drama to give me a falsie look. I keep my lips smooth and hydrated with our Gloss-C Lip Gloss in Moonstone. It’s a gloss and a lip treatment in one and packed with vitamin C. I also always carry a Tinted Lip Balm with me. Right now I’m loving the berry shade, Plum Drop. One swipe gives me the perfect wash of nourishing color.”
“I love to end my day by lighting a candle and winding down with a relaxing bubble bath. Honest x Musee Calm + Clarify Bath Fizz is a clean, mineral-infused bath fizz made in partnership with Musee, an incredible organization that gives back to the community by hiring women and people in recovery.”
