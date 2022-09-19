Jenna Lyons is a force in the fashion world. The designer and creative dynamo, celebrated for turning J.Crew into one of the most coveted brands in the country, is equally lauded for her own signature style. Classic with a twist, offset with a bold red lip. Now out on her own, Lyons has infiltrated the beauty world with the launch of her own lash brand, LoveSeen, just unveiled a lipstick collection in collaboration with Beauty Pie and stepped in front of the camera to let us in on her style secrets on her new HBO show, “Stylish with Jenna Lyons.”

CNN Underscored spoke with Lyons to get the scoop on her fashion and beauty essentials.

NARS Heat Wave A red lipstick NARS “I never leave the house without a red lip. I just did a lipstick collaboration with Marcia Kilgore of Beauty Pie. There are eight shades and mine is ‘Jenna’ our orange-red. We called the collection Unlipstick because it’s unlike any other lipstick out there. It’s so sheer and so conditioning when it first goes on and it genuinely does build in intensity with more layers, but not in an old-fashioned loaded-up lippy way. The lipsticks have an understated blotted finish, so they look really modern and you can keep things soft and blurry or use a lip liner to make it a bit more precise.” $26 at NARS

Ascot Chang Shirt Classic shirt Ascot Chang “The thing I buy on repeat that I’m a little obsessive about is button-down shirts. I'm a really weird size, my arms are really long, I'm kind of like a monkey and I’m a little narrow through the waist. So once a year I go to Ascot Chang and have my shirts made — it’s the best thing ever. They ask you to make four shirts at a time, so I always do two white, a blue and a stripe. I do an end-on-end blue, broad cross stripe and the 300 singles white, which is very fancy, but I love it.” $290 at Ascot Chang

PopSockets PopWallet+ Phone wallet case Amazon “It’s funny, but I don't carry a bag anymore. My favorite is my Amazon phone case wallet. It has my credit cards and my keys, and it’s changed my life, honestly. Do you know how many times I got locked out? I had keys all over the city with all my friends because I was constantly locking myself out. Then I got a strap from Chaos Club [similar to this one on Amazon], so this is my new bag.” $24.69 at Amazon

Vintage Levi’s Vintage jeans Levi's “I'm also a very obsessive vintage jeans shopper. Vintage Levi’s are all I own; I don’t participate in stretch ones. I just only buy old men’s ones in any color, as I’m tall so they fit better.” $285 at Levi's

LoveSeen Fake lashes LoveSeen “I don’t have natural lashes, which is what inspired me to create my own brand of eyelashes, LoveSeen, as there wasn’t anything out there I could really wear. I do love wearing them; it’s one of those things where I've started to do it more and more. My favorites are definitely Noor, Iris and Cate. Ironically, mascara is the No. 1 purchased product in the United States in all of beauty, but because I don't have any eyelashes, that's not even on the table for me.” $22 $18.50 at LoveSeen

Creed Silver Mountain Water Signature scent Nordstrom “I also never leave the house without perfume. My perfume is Creed Silver Mountain Water; I've been wearing it forever. I've tried to change, but my son won’t let me. I think it was the first scent I ever wore and every time I’d hug someone they were like, ‘Ooh, you smell so good,’ and somehow this has become a thing. My son used to spray it on his blanket when he was little.” $450 at Amazon $450 at Nordstrom

Beauty Pie Wonderscrub A face scrub Beauty Pie “My skin care essential is Beauty Pie Wonderscrub. I'm an avid exfoliator. I'm getting old, so if I don’t exfoliate, my skin looks dull. So I do it all the time — face and my entire body. It makes an immediate difference.” $45 at Beauty Pie

DITA Flight 009 Aviator sunglasses DITA “My glasses are DITA. I did a collab with them, as I’ve worn their glasses for a while and they are great. I have the Flight 009 aviator style.” $650 at DITA

Nike x Sacai collab Shoes, glorious shoes FARFETCH “I’m not the most loyal shoe person. I love, love, love the Nike x Sacai collab. I have almost all of the sneakers in every color. If you look in my closet you’d see a lot of old Celine and Birkenstocks. They are shearling, they are leather, they are suede, they are plastic. They are in my car, under the bed, at the beach, they are everywhere.” $535 at Farfetch

