There are so many great Halloween costumes for couples that it can be downright overwhelming. There are costumes that are scary, costumes that are clever and costumes that are downright sweet — literally. (Don’t miss the s’mores couple costume below!)

If you and your sweetie need some costume inspiration, we've rounded up the best looks for couples — from old favorites like Morticia and Gomez Addams to some very on trend 2022 costume options from your favorite movies and TV shows.

$120 each at Amazon

Rasta Imposta Vintage Barbie & Ken Empty Boxes Only Couples Costume Amazon

Barbie and Ken costumes are sure to see a surge in popularity in 2022 thanks to the hype created by all the on-set leaks during filming of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. These empty Barbie & Ken costume boxes allow you to pick your own outfit, or outfits if you want to do a costume change!

$79.95 each at Tipsy Elves

Matching Octopus Couples Costumes Tipsy Elves

Pairs of animals have been in style since the days of Noah and his ark. We love this set of matching octopus onesies for a couple who can’t keep their hands — or, um, their tentacles — off each other.

Womens Lady Liberty Costume Halloween Costumes

Classic Uncle Sam Costume Halloween Costumes

Show your patriotic pride with a classic American duo: Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty. As a bonus, the costumes work equally well solo as they do in a pair.

$40.99 at Amazon

Tigerdoe Novelty Sneaker Costume Amazon

Speaking of pairs, here’s another classic pair — a pair of sneakers!

$79.95 each at Tipsy Elves

Matching Dragon Couples Costumes Tipsy Elves

Dragons are so hot right now thanks to HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” Sure, you could go as a Targaryen, but everyone knows the dragons are the true stars of the show, and you’ll be the star of your Halloween party in this matching dragon couples costume.

Adult Black Panther Deluxe Dora Milaje Costume Halloween Costumes

Black Panther Men’s Premium Costume Halloween Costumes

Superhero costumes are always in style on Halloween, and they make for a great idea for couples who want to save the world. These deluxe Black Panther costume kits have everything you need to transform into Dora Milaje and T’Challa of Wakanda.

$109.99 $89.98 at Oriental Trading

Kraft Singles Pack And Single Oriental Trading

There’s something so funny about dressing up as a “Single” as part of a couples costume! This Kraft Singles Pack and Kraft Single is a novel take on food costumes that will make even the lactose-intolerant smile.

$79.95 each at Tipsy Elves

Matching Mummy Couples Costumes Tipsy Elves

You’ll be the spookiest couple on the block in Tipsy Elves’ matching mummy couples costume. The hooded, one-piece costumes (with pockets!) for men and women are sold separately; matching baby and children’s costumes are also available.

$40 at Amazon

Party City S’Mores Snack Couple Halloween Costume Amazon

Everyone’s favorite fireside treat is now available as a Halloween costume! The s’mores couples costume kit includes two graham cracker tunics, one with toasted marshmallow and the other with chocolate.

Lace Miss Darkness Adult Costume Halloween Costumes

Adult Putrid Papa Costume Halloween Costumes

The Addams Family practically screams Halloween. Morticia and Gomez Addams costumes are instantly recognizable, and can take you from the most casual Halloween bash all the way to the fanciest fancy-dress party on your social calendar.

$59.99 at Oriental Trading

BLT 3-Piece Group Halloween Costume Oriental Trading

Food costumes offer unlimited possibilities for couples to show their Halloween spirit. This 3-piece BLT group costume is perfect for the couple who wants to include a single friend in their Halloween fun.

Adult Taco Bell Gordita Crunch Costume Oriental Trading

Adult Taco Bell Hot Sauce Costume Oriental Trading

For Taco Bell enthusiasts, this Gordita and hot sauce packet couples costume is the perfect way to show your brand loyalty.

Rip Wheeler Costume Kit - Yellowstone Spirit Halloween

Beth Costume Kit - Yellowstone Spirit Halloween

“Yellowstone” is a massive hit with a massively devoted following. Spirit Halloween has all the “Yellowstone” costume options you could want, including the show’s iconic couple, Rip and Beth.

$41.99 at Amazon

Spooktacular Creations Adult Skeleton Glow in the Dark Onesie Pajama Jumpsuit Amazon

You absolutely cannot go wrong with a classic skeleton costume. We love this unisex version of the form because it’s a super comfortable onesie-style costume with a surprising twist: The skeleton’s bones glow in the dark!

$39.99 each at Spirit Halloween

Adult Thing 1 Spirit Halloween

Adult Thing 2 Spirit Halloween

This one piece romper-style Thing 1 and Thing 2 costume comes with two patches, so you can be Thing 1 this year, and Thing 2 next year. The costume set also includes a wig and character gloves.

Deluxe Pin Stripe Gangster Suit Halloween Costumes

Bonnie the Bandit Costume Halloween Costumes

Bonnie and Clyde is a classic for a reason: They’re an instantly recognizable pair, and their clothes are both comfortable and formal enough to wear to a dressy Halloween party.

Deluxe Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Women's Costume Halloween Costumes

Grand Heritage DC Comics The Joker Costume Halloween Costumes

Harley Quinn and the Joker is another classic pair, and this high-rated deluxe costume set will leave no doubt in anyone’s mind as to what you’re dressed as this year.

$49.99 at Spirit Halloween

Avocado and Toast Couples Costume Spirit Halloween

Everyone’s favorite trendy breakfast is now a costume! Move over, chocolate and peanut butter; avocado and toast is the hot new food pairing and Halloween costume.

$84.99 $44.98 at Oriental Trading

Oreo Couples Costumes Oriental Trading

If you have more of a sweet tooth, ditch the über-trendy avocado toast costume and dress up as one half of an Oreo cookie. You may have to flip a coin to decide who gets to wear the cream stuffing part of the costume, though!

Monsters Inc Mike Wazowski Inflatable Costume Halloween Costumes

Sulley Inflatable Costume Halloween Costumes

Inflatable costumes are super popular these days, and there are plenty of couples costume versions to choose from. We like these “Monsters, Inc.” inflatables, which work equally well solo as in a pair.

$39.99 at Halloween Costumes & $99.99 at Amazon

Uncle Fester Costume Halloween Costumes

Hairy Relative Adult Costume Amazon

Couples costumes don’t have to center around famous romantic pairs — Uncle Fester and Cousin Itt from “The Addams Family,” a father-son duo (right?), make a great set of costumes for a couple.

Kansas Girl Deluxe Costume Halloween Costumes

Women's Deluxe Witch's Costume Halloween Costumes

BFFs and family members are ripe territory for couples costumes, but another, slightly cheekier option is to dress up as a pair of adversaries. And who is more adversarial than Dorothy and the Wicked Witch of the West? Bonus: Adding a Winged Monkey is an easy way to turn this couples costume into a group affair ($149.99 at Halloween Costumes).

From $119.99 at Halloween Costumes & $64.99 at Halloween Costumes

Prestige Little Mermaid Ursula Women's Costume Halloween Costumes

Deluxe Disney Little Mermaid Ariel Women's Costume Halloween Costumes

Disney movies are another excellent source of adversarial costume inspiration! Ursula the Sea Witch and Ariel from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” make a fun couples costume concept that’s a bit more unexpected than an Ariel and Prince Eric costume.

$49.99 at Halloween Costumes

Flip Flop Adult Costume Halloween Costumes

Be the flip to your beloved’s flop with this flip-flop costume. In the event of a breakup, the costume becomes a flip-flop without its mate.

$34.99 at Halloween Costumes & From $69.99 at Halloween Costumes

Women's Ghost Costume Halloween Costumes

Victorian Ghost Costume for Men Halloween Costumes

Well, sure, you could go as a classic bride and groom, but why not take it up a spooky notch and go as a zombie bride and groom?

$44.99 at Halloween Costumes & From $35.95 at Amazon

Captain Blackheart Pirate Costume Halloween Costumes

Coca-Cola Women's Tunic Amazon

Putting together two instantly recognizable costumes — a fanciful pirate and a Coca-Cola Classic — to create a whole new one is a great way to surprise and delight people with your creative costuming. In this example, the pirate and the soft drink become a typical college bar order: a Captain and Coke.

$79.99 $64.98 at Oriental Trading

Bob Ross with Art Dress Couple Costumes Oriental Trading

Thanks to streaming services picking up old episodes, iconic PBS painter Bob Ross has never been so popular. A clever variation is for one half of the couple to dress as Bob Ross and the other as a tree. When people ask what you are, say, “I’m Bob Ross and this is my happy little tree!”

From $29.99 at Amazon & From $31.56 at Amazon

Women's Prairie Dress Amazon

Men's Overalls Amazon

Instead of going as painter and portrait, how about going as the painting itself? American Gothic is a classic of American art, and of American Halloween costumes.

Women's Burgler Costume Halloween Costumes

Cheeseburger Costume Halloween Costumes

This women’s burglar costume is the exact right colors for it to serve as McDonald’s Hamburglar and his prey, a burger.

Angel Costume Dress Tipsy Elves

Devil Costume Tipsy Elves

It may be hard to decide which half of the couple dresses up as the angel and which one dresses up as the devil, or it might be totally obvious who is a force of good and who is a force of evil!

From $69.99 at Halloween Costumes & $49.99 at Halloween Costumes

The Munster's Lily Munster Costume Halloween Costumes

The Munster's Herman Munster Costume Halloween Costumes

Herman and Lily Munster are an instantly recognizable TV couple who also happen to perfectly embody the Halloween spirit. The suite of “Munsters” costumes are also available in plus sizes, and if your family grows over time, you can add Eddie Munster to the mix.

Pineapple Costume Halloween Costumes

Pizza Slice Costume Halloween Costumes

Does pineapple belong on pizza? You’re sure to find out how everyone at the Halloween party would answer that question when you dress up as a walking argument with these pizza and pineapple costumes.

$82.99 at Amazon & $24.99 at Amazon

Charades Mens Rocking Rooster Amazon

Fried Egg Halloween Costume Amazon

Unless you and your honey were born on the exact same day at the exact same time, the beauty of this costume is that it will finally answer the age-old question: Which came first, the chicken or the egg?

Beetlejuice Striped Suit Spirit Halloween

Lydia Deetz Costume Spirit Halloween

Movie pairings are always a great source of Halloween inspiration, especially if the movie is one like “Beetlejuice” that has more than a bit of spookiness built into the plot.

$44.99 at Halloween Costumes

Wine And Cheese Costume Halloween Costumes

Foodie couples and Francophiles will love this foam rubber wine and cheese pairing that slips on over street clothes.