Everlane has always been about ethical, sustainably minded fashion — and now the brand just dropped a new pair of everyday canvas Tread-Bare Sneakers that are guaranteed to tick those two important boxes and feel amazing on your feet.

The sneakers are made from recycled cotton and milk (yes, milk) from hevea trees — and the production of the sneakers boasts the least amount of carbon emissions of Everlane’s product selection (4.78 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions per pair, according to the company).

Not only are they designed with sustainability in mind, but they look good too: The shoes come in three gender-neutral styles, including canvas (a neutral beige), pale pink and a multicolored version featuring beige, pale pink and pops of cobalt blue at the heel. Plus, they promise to be ultra comfortable. According to Everlane, Tread-Bare is the lightest sneaker it’s ever created.

Also new on Everlane? The ReTrack collection in honor of Earth Month, which features recycled materials in the construction of each and every piece as part of the company’s commitment to get rid of virgin plastics in its supply chain.

Shop it all over on Everlane while sizes and styles are still in stock.