This article is part of Spring Fashion Month, where we’re breaking down your must-have fashion pieces for the next few months. From denim jackets to comfy sandals, we’re asking editors, influencers and experts about the go-to pieces they wear through spring and beyond.

Every March or April, the great closet swap begins. You put away your sweaters in favor of T-shirts. You swap your boots to make room for your favorite sandals. Then there’s those thick, long pants that simply won’t do, and it’s time to bring out the shorts for those extra balmy days. But the thing about men’s shorts is that quite a few just aren’t … great. They’re too long or too short, or made with such cheap material that they only last one season.

That’s why we asked our editors what their favorite men’s shorts are to wear come spring and summer. This is what they had to say.

Levi’s 511 Slim Cut-Off Shorts Kai Burkhardt/CNN I absolutely love a pair of jorts in the spring. They get too hot in the summer, but they’re the perfect style for walking around the park or sitting at a picnic while the weather starts to warm up. I’ve had this classic pair from Levi’s for over a year and love their timeless look. — Kai Burkhardt, editor $50 at Levi's

Ten Thousand Interval Short Roy Lee/CNN This LA-based company doesn’t skimp out on the quality. These shorts have a few inseam lengths to choose from. The quality is unmatched in my opinion and are great for any workout. The waist doesn’t bundle and I have a lot of pockets than I need. — Roy Lee, operations and strategy lead $68 at Ten Thousand

Outerknown Nomadic Volley Kai Burkhardt/CNN These are technically trunks, but they’re stylish enough that you can wear them even when you’re not at the beach or pool. I love the shorter length and the fact that the quick-drying material is crafted from recycled polyester — which is made from 100% post-consumer waste like plastic water bottles. — Kai Burkhardt, editor $78 at Outerknown

Madewell 5 1/2-Inch Corduroy Everywear Shorts Kai Burkhardt/CNN I adore the look of these corduroy shorts from Madewell. And with a 5 ½-inch inseam they’re nice and short so you can let your legs breathe in hotter weather. The fit is a little big for me, so if you tend to be in-between sizes for pants, I’d recommend sizing down. — Kai Burkhardt, editor $75 at Madewell

CottonOn Corby Chino Short Roy Lee/CNN This Aussie brand has some great quality shorts for a good price. Fits right above the knee but easy to roll up if desired. — Roy Lee, operations and strategy lead $45 at CottonOn

Black Diamond Dirt Bag Shorts Kai Burkhardt/CNN Okay, you got me. I love corduroy shorts. This pair from Black Diamond has a thicker make than the ones from Madewell, so they’re better for outdoor activities like hiking and climbing, but will feel a bit hotter in the summer. Plus, these have and drawstring waistband so you can tie them tight around your waist, unlike the Madewell shorts. If you’re not a fan of corduroy — first off, you’re wrong — these shorts also come in stretch twill options. — Kai Burkhardt, editor $90 at Black Diamond

Express 8-Inch Chino Shorts Mike Andronico/CNN These have been my go-to shorts for a few years now. They're super comfortable, have ample pocket space and are just above-the-knee enough to let me show off some of my leg tattoo. I have them in a few different colors — there are currently 10 available — but I especially love this salmon pair that adds some colorful contrast to my endless wardrobe of black band T-shirts. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer From $40 at Express

Prana Stretch Zion Short II Kai Burkhardt/CNN These shorts have long been a favorite of Prana fans, thanks to their comfortable fit and material, adjustable waistband and stellar breathability. I’m no exception and will probably be living in these shorts from now until September. I love their look, and you can even get them in inseams of 8, 10 or 12 inches to fit your look. Plus, they’re made from Prana’s new ReZion fabric, which is created with recycled nylon. — Kai Burkhardt, editor From $30 at Prana

Hammies Men's Short Roy Lee/CNN My go to corduroy shorts inspired by the 1980s. Good stretch and awesome fit. — Roy Lee, operations and strategy lead $75 at Hammies

Prana Stretch Zion E-Waist Short II Kai Burkhardt/CNN This new pair of shorts from Prana is a reimagination of the brand's classic, with just a few tweaks. You get the same amazing material that’s moisture-wicking and packed with UPF 50+ protection, but the E-Waist opts for a flatter waistband and replaces a zipper with a velcro closure. I personally like these shorts more than the classic Zion shorts because they have zipppered front pockets, which can really come in handy if you’re active and don’t want your phone flying out of your pocket. — Kai Burkhardt, editor $75 at Prana

Kanu Surf Men's South Beach Swim Trunks Mark Amadio/CNN I’ve had these swim shorts for over 6 years. They’ve been through multiple washings and look brand new. The fit is right, and the quality is excellent for the price. They’re available in a variety of sizes and feature side pockets, a back pocket, and small netted pocket on the inside. The inside pocket is where I keep a few dollars for ice cream. — Mark Amadio, product design manager From $16 at Amazon

Meripex Apparel Men's 5.5-Inch Inseam Elastic-Waist Shorts Roy Lee/CNN These shorts come in a few different inseam lengths and a variety of colors. The spandex waist makes it easy to slip on. They run a little on the thinner side in terms of fabric so I enjoy wearing these on those hot days. — Roy Lee, operations and strategy lead $30 at Amazon

H&M Regular Fit Cotton Shorts Mike Andronico/CNN These H&M shorts are what I wear when I'm lounging around, but they're also nice enough to leave the house with. Their drawstring elastic waistband makes them easy to casually throw on, and the thick cotton material is more flexible than my usual chinos. My only gripe is that there's no real back pocket, so I only wear these out when I'm traveling light. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer $18 at H&M