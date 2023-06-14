Shopping for clothes on Amazon can be hard, and shopping for dresses on the mega retailer? Well, we’ve had our issues. Even though we consider ourselves to be expert shoppers, all of us have been duped by a nice-looking dress on Amazon, only for it to arrive and leave us extremely disappointed. So that’s why we took it upon ourselves to call in and try on the most popular summer dresses on Amazon under $40. Even though some of our picks have more than 60,000 reviews, we were surprisingly disappointed in quite a few of them, so check out the ones that did actually make the cut below.

Pink Queen Summer Cutout Midi Dress in Green Lindsey Smith/CNN I’m always wary about Amazon dresses but I have to say I was pleasantly surprised by this one. I thought the cut-out feature would look ridiculous on me because I have anything but a flat stomach, yet it was actually very flattering. The fabric is really stretchy and comfortable and being on the short side, it hit me at a really great length. As a pear-shaped human, tight dresses tend to look awkward but this one looked pretty good. I think this dress is perfect for rooftop parties and can be paired with a denim jacket or an open button front shirt. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor $38 at Amazon