This article is part of Spring Fashion Month, where we’re breaking down your must-have spring fashion pieces. From denim jackets to comfy sandals, we’re asking editors, influencers and experts about the go-to pieces they wear through spring and beyond.

It’s easy to be an Amazon fashion skeptic. Even though we consider ourselves to be expert shoppers, almost all of us have purchased T-shirts, pants, jackets, dresses, sunglasses and more and though it may have had a ton of reviews, once it arrived we were completely disappointed. So that’s why we took it upon ourselves to call in and try on the most popular spring dresses on Amazon under $40. Even though some of our picks have more than 50,000 reviews, we were surprisingly disappointed in quite a few of them, so check out the ones that did actually make the cut below.

PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Dress Madison Yerke/CNN At first, I was hesitant to order this dress in its Coffee color based on my skin tone, but I was shocked when I loved it! It wasn’t see-through or too thin, but at the same time this dress was lightweight and comfortable enough that I could move freely while feeling secure. It came just as the pictures online displayed, and I was surprised that even for someone who is 5-foot-2, the height and waist of this dress fit perfectly. The one part about this dress to note was that even though I ordered a small, the bust was a little bigger than I was expecting, and the sleeves were also a bit baggy. However, because this dress is intended to be flowy and less form fitting, I really didn’t mind! I’ll still be wearing it for events this spring and summer. — Madison Yerke, social strategist From $32 at Amazon

MSBasic Floral Print V-Neck Dress Chelsea Stone/CNN It honestly doesn't get easier — and more flattering — than this simple V-neck dress, which is available in a lot of basic color and interesting patterns. The style emphasizes all the right places, the material is soft, it's a great length and you don't have to worry about wearing any special under garments. Just a breezy spring dress that could be dressed up with cute sandals or down with sneakers and a denim jacket — what more could you ask for? — Chelsea Stone, senior editor From $21 at Amazon

PrettyGarden Halter Dress Rena Behar/CNN I’m a little bit of an Amazon fashion skeptic, but I’m pleasantly surprised by how much I’m enjoying this dress. I have no idea why they called this print Black Leopard, because it’s really more of an abstract almost monarch butterfly vibe. But it’s soft to the touch, and the combo of the length and high neckline make it feel fancier than the average sundress — it could be great dressed up with accessories for a garden wedding or a nice alfresco dinner. I would have liked a zipper to make it a little easier to get into or out of — it’s a lot of fabric to wrangle — and belt loops would have been nice for keeping the included belt attached. But it can go in both the washer and dryer, which is great for the inevitable grass stains I will probably get on it. — Rena Behar, copy editor From $25 at Amazon

MeroKeety T-Shirt Dress Lindsey Smith/CNN This is the perfect T-shirt dress to just throw on and run out of the door. It pairs just as well with sandals as it does with sneakers and is super comfortable. The best part? Pockets — deep ones! While it’s rayon and polyester, it feels like cotton and is breathable. This will definitely be a wardrobe staple. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor From $30 at Amazon

Zesica Bohemian Floral Wrap Dress Madison Yerke/CNN There were so many things I loved about this dress. I loved the adjustable waist wrap and how I could change it to a deep V-neck, a light V-neck or a coverup. It was super lightweight and breathable and the length and bust fit according to the size chart. There was plenty of room for movement and the colors were everything as described in the photos. With its adjustable fit, it can be dressed up or down and I can totally see it for an event or as a beach coverup once I find myself somewhere with warmer weather. — Madison Yerke, social strategist From $30 at Amazon

Floerns Boho Floral Print Dress Lindsey Smith/CNN This off-the-shoulder dress is so flattering! I was nervous at first because it looked so small out of the bag, but it stretches so much and is really comfortable. The double slits are my favorite part and will be great once the weather gets even hotter. I will say, this dress does wrinkle easily so if you’re packing it for a trip, make sure to have an iron or steamer on hand. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor From $31 at Amazon

Exlura Tie-Back Dress Rena Behar/CNN This is extremely cottagecore — I feel like I should be pairing it with a giant straw hat and matching picnic basket. It’s fun though! The fabric feels softer than I expected it would, and the florals are much more vivid in-person. The lining also does a good job of making sure the thin fabric isn’t transparent, even if you aren’t wearing a bra (which may be necessary with the way the sleeves and back are designed). The tie back is super cute and easy to tie on your own, though you can also tie it looser and then tug the dress on. Also a big fan of the fact that it’s machine-washable, even if it does need to be line-dried. — Rena Behar, copy editor From $35 at Amazon

Yathon Sleeveless Cotton Dress Tobey Grumet/CNN The Yathon sleeveless dress has all those little details I look for in a spring dress. It has a flattering V-neck, adjustable spaghetti straps, an A-line and a gently ruched top. I’m always a little worried about sizing when choices are S,M,L and XL, but the large worked because of those easily adjustable straps. It’s not the highest quality cotton, but for the price, it’s soft, comfortable and definitely not see-through. You can also throw on a belt to upgrade your look for work or a more formal gathering. But my favorite part? The pockets. — Tobey Grumet, reviews editor $34 at Amazon