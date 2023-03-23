This article is part of our series Battle of the Brands, in which we compare category-leading products to their counterparts to determine which are actually worth your money.

In the world of footwear, few shoes are as polarizing — and comfortable — as Crocs. Love them or hate them, these iconic clogs have been here to stay for more than two decades since first shaking up the shoe industry in 2002.

Since it is the long-reigning champ on the clog scene, Crocs has had some newbies come in to see if they can recreate that magic over the years, most recently with Old Navy’s Perforated Clog Shoes. And given that the Crocs Classic Clog is $49.99 and the Old Navy contender is $24.99 (before any sales), I set out to compare them. Just like I tried and loved this highly-rated Amazon knit pullover sweater set and Ugg versus Amazon lookalike slippers, I alternated between each pair of clogs for a week to see what the real deal is.

Crocs vs. Old Navy clogs at a glance

Quick comparison

Given how “controversial” Crocs can be, I came into this neither particularly for nor against them. When it comes to activity shoes I’m a Keen kind of woman — and before this, a Croc had never graced my foot (so I really had no idea what to expect, except that there must be something that has the masses rocking them), or its Old Navy counterpart, and was starting this completely neutral.

Fit

First up, I slid my foot into the Old Navy pair, and let’s just say it wasn’t a gentle slide. My toes kept going until colliding with the toe box and I immediately thought, “Hmm… this can’t be right.” It had nothing to do with the size, as I had plenty of room at the heel, and as I readjusted my feet back and tried walking, my toes continued to keep crashing. These clogs were more like slides, but not in a good way.

Then I tried on the Crocs and immediately realized what was wrong with the Old Navy pair (and that was just the first of many stand-out features of what Crocs did right). There are small bumps inside Crocs’ footbed that, in addition to giving my feet a massage-like feel, also kept my feet perfectly in place instead of sliding around or forward in the clog.

The Old Navy style does run big in my experience, but it makes up for it by coming in half sizes. Although Crocs doesn’t come in half sizes, I found it fit true to size (I’m typically a 6.5 but was happy with the size 7 I ordered).

Material and details

Old Navy’s lookalikes are named Partially Plant-Based, so the clog’s material is a big deal to the brand. In addition to being made from molded perforated EVA, the slide-on style shoes are also made from renewable sugarcane upper with an open heel.

Crocs also takes reducing their carbon footprint and using only bio-based ingredients seriously. This is why they use 100% vegan materials and in 2021, Crocs committed to being Net Zero by 2030. But the closed-cell resin isn’t just lightweight (weighing “just ounces” according to the brand), but also odorless so you don’t have to worry about foot sweat building from all of your activities.

But with Crocs’ material, you can let your playful side out with more options to personalize. In addition to the Classic Clog style, which comes in 27 standard colors, it also comes in a variety of other playful options like the Classic Marbled Clog, Classic Lisa Frank Clog, Classic Lucky Charm Clog and Classic Glitter Clog. Then, there’s also the option to add up to 26 Jibbitz, or shoe charms, that you can swap in and out with your favorite collections or to match whatever show or theme you’re feeling. The Old Navy design is a more limited and perhaps sophisticated style with four neutral colors to pick from.

Comfort and versatility

The Classic Crocs Clog style has a strap that can be worn in two different ways, depending on how secure you want the fit to be. The two options, which have been adopted over the years on the internet as “sport mode vs relaxed mode,” are when the strap is pushed forward so you can easily slip your fit in and out for more laidback activities when you don’t need your heel securely fastened in but may want easy access, or when the heel strap is flipped all the way back and ready to give you some extra back up. The Old Navy clog doesn’t have a strap so you don’t have the option for additional support.

And remember that foot sliding problem I mentioned above? Well considering one of the major perks for both clogs is that they’re amazing water shoes, having those bumps in the Crocs kept my feet from sliding around when walking and running in them. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same for the Old Navy pair — they were very much slipping around when my feet were wet, in addition to my toes getting jammed.

Although both pairs had handy oversized perforation holes to help shed any water or sludge, making them both equally breathable and ready for outdoor adventures, the Crocs had by far more cushion and support. This made them more comfortable to wear inside as slippers and outside or both everyday wear as well as more high-intensity activities.

Bottom line

I can now officially say I get it. I get all of the fierce love of Crocs despite how you feel about their look. Although I preferred the aesthetic of the Old Navy clogs at the start, Croc’s overall fit, comfort and versatility have me completely wowed — and that is worth so much more.

To me, there is no comparison here between these shoes and the quality and comfort you would be getting. The Crocs Classic Clog continues to reign supreme in the land of clogs. Even the lip of the Crocs is much smoother, gentler and more pliable and welcoming.

Overall, Crocs knows what it’s doing with these clogs, so I’d stick with the pros on this one.