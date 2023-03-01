Let me add to the chorus of Teva love in here: They are fantastic. I could never find sandals that can withstand the beach, traveling through airports, walking miles through the streets of New York and everything in between ... until I met these beautiful and colorful magical shoes. The midform is a bit higher than other Teva soles out there but not precariously so, and give just the right enough of height so I don't feel like my toes are dangerously close to dirty sidewalks or subway platforms. I've had them for well over a year now, and they still look and feel just like they did out of the box. Plus I just love the metallic lilac, orange and light brown that serves as a perfect contrast to an all-black outfit or coordinates with whatever I'm wearing too. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor