Spring is synonymous with the ritual of tucking away those clunky boots and slipping back on those much cooler, cuter sandals. The problem with sandals though? They can be seriously painful for a while. That’s where we come in. With years of experience with blisters and bleeding come sandal season, our editors have found the comfiest, most versatile sandals under $100 on the market. See below for all our picks.
After getting into kayaking last summer, I absolutely adore my Tevas. I got the basic sandals, which don't offer a ton of support but they're super light and packable, comfortable and most importantly, actually stay on my feet when I'm swimming or wading through the mud to get to shore. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor
I’ve never found a more comfortable sandal. These are made from real yoga mats so they’re extremely squishy and comfortable. The fabric straps don’t give me blisters and I can wear them for hours. They also last for years! I’ve had the same pair for over a decade and they’re still as comfortable as the first time I wore them. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
I’ve had the same pair of Chacos for nine years. They’ve taken me on hikes, beach walks, city strolls and more, across the world. They’re sturdy, comfortable, waterproof and easy to clean. During the summertime, they’re my go-to activity sandal. The straps can take some time to adjust to your perfect fit, but once they do, your feet will be supported and ready for any terrain. Plus, they come in lots of colors and you’re likely to find a great deal! — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor
It may not be original, but I do love my Birks. And these Arizona Essentials made from waterproof EVA are both super comfortable and, well, purple. I can wear them to the beach, then pair them with a sundress for poolside cocktails. And, being a New Yorker, I can walk my many blocks with nary a blister. And though Birkenstocks can be pricey, especially now that there is a line to get into the Soho store every weekend, I was thrilled that they cost less than $50. — Tobey Grumet, reviews editor
I’ve been a Teva convert for the past six or so years and I don’t see that allegiance ending anytime soon. The Teva Original Universal Sandals have been a staple in my closet, helping me dress for a variety of occasions. Whether I’m on the beach, hiking with friends or dressing them up with a jumpsuit, these sandals have added comfort and color to my spring and summer wardrobes. With plenty of wear and tear on my current ones, these sandals are the durable and dependable footwear I go to when I’m looking for an efficient sandal that won’t hurt my feet. Plus, they’re lightweight and small enough to fit in my carry-on bags for quick trips or when I’m on the go. With plenty of color options and patterns available, I never get tired of their designs (and prices). — Madison Yerke, social strategist
My ride-or-die sandal, all year round. I can dress them up or down, depending on the occasion, and they’re surprisingly comfortable despite being a strappy sandal. I don’t think this shoe will ever go out of style. — Hayley Kinne, business development manager
These Teva x Cotopaxi sandals are everything and more. They somehow feel completely weightless on my feet, and I’ve taken them on several trips that were quite walking-heavy with no issues at all. Because of their adjustable strap and light foamy footbed, I refuse to wait for summer to wear them, so they're my "slippers" indoors with socks when I’m working or walking around the house. Plus, their bright colorblock brings me so much joy. While this specific colorway is discontinued, they have plenty of other stunning models available. — Marissa Miller, contributing editor
I will say it up front: These slides are not cute. They are, however, the most comfortable sandals you will ever put on your feet. Oofos specially makes shoes for post-workout recovery — its proprietary OOfoam technology absorbs 37% more impact than traditional foam footwear. But they're so delightfully supportive and squishy, that I throw them on even on days where I skipped the gym. After a few wears, looks suddenly don't seem to matter much at all... — Chelsea Stone, senior editor
These Y2K-inspired Steve Madden sandals are a no-brainer if you’re looking for a quick and versatile option for the warmer months. They can be dressed up or down with equal ease, and they’re my go-to when I’m not sure how fancy or casual my destination is. The neutral color goes with basically everything, which is a definite perk when I don’t feel like thinking too hard about my outfit but still want to look put together. As for comfort, the stretchy fabric band on top hugs my foot snugly enough so that I don’t have to worry about them slipping off. The 2-inch platform is a nice bonus — that and the textured band on top elevates this pair beyond being a too-simple pair of slides (and of course, I’ll take any extra height where I can get it). — Morgan Pryor, Underscored intern
Despite what their name would lead you to believe, these Nike slides do not slide off your feet — believe me, I’ve tried. They’re made a bit narrow, which gives them that extra source of support that’s especially useful when wet. They have a contoured grippy footbed reminiscent of that of a running shoe so I can wear them for hours without any pain. I have a pretty high instep, but because the strap is lined with cushioning, I never get blisters at the tops of my feet despite extended wear. — Marissa Miller, contributing editor
These are by far my most worn sandal! They’re equal parts comfortable and chic, plus can be dressed up or down depending on my outfit. Living in the city, I walk everywhere — especially once the weather gets warm. I found these held up really well after a summer of frequent wear. For under $20, I may have to pick up a few more colors! — Julia Leinhauser, associate manager of affiliate partnerships
Let me add to the chorus of Teva love in here: They are fantastic. I could never find sandals that can withstand the beach, traveling through airports, walking miles through the streets of New York and everything in between ... until I met these beautiful and colorful magical shoes. The midform is a bit higher than other Teva soles out there but not precariously so, and give just the right enough of height so I don't feel like my toes are dangerously close to dirty sidewalks or subway platforms. I've had them for well over a year now, and they still look and feel just like they did out of the box. Plus I just love the metallic lilac, orange and light brown that serves as a perfect contrast to an all-black outfit or coordinates with whatever I'm wearing too. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor
Some things never change — the iconic navy and white striped Adidas slide is one of those things. This is actually my second pair (the first was a hand-me-down from my cousin that was about two sizes too big), but now that they fit me, it's clear that these no-fuss slip-ons are classic for a reason. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor
These flip flops are a smart, minimalist option for a beach vacation, since they pack down flat and go with any outfit. They’re available in a ton of neutrals, whether you’re looking to match your summer tan or go for a nice complementary shade. — Caroline Curran, associate editor