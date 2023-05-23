Whether you’re hitting the beach, pool, river or lake, having a good pair of waterproof sandals is crucial. Some of our favorites are Chaco’s Classic Z/1 Sandal, which offer amazing support and will stay securely on your feet thanks to the brand’s unique strap system.

If you’re looking to buy a pair, whether they’re your first or your fifth, you’ll want to hear about Chaco’s brand new collaboration with outdoor recreation brand Outdoor Voices before you click add to cart. The new sandals are available in two incredibly cute, color-blocked styles that are perfect for summer days by the water.

The collaboration is a super limited-edition run, and the brands are expecting to sell out fast, so make sure to snag a pair while you can.