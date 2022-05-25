Wedding season is back in full force, and brides and guests alike are excited to celebrate — even when that comes with making tough decisions on what to wear. Once you have the dress, don’t let picking the perfect bridal hair accessory be the last speed bump to getting you down the aisle (or for guests, the forgotten detail that you only remember after you see wedding photos). With wedding trends like botanical prints, pearl embellishments and more, there are endless possibilities when it comes to planning your look, so we consulted several experts to help guide your wedding hair accessorizing.

“Depending on the season and vibe of the wedding, it’s always nice to mirror the occasion and any details of the dress to your accessories,” says Jamie Burke, lead consultant at Designer Loft Bridal in New York City. This goes for brides and guests alike, and while it may seem tricky to get those finishing touches just right, bridal stylist Maisie-Kate Keane recommends “pulling inspiration from the fabric, color, texture or print of your outfit” and going from there to ensure that your accessories won’t clash.

As with styling any look, it’s all about balance. “If your dress has a stunning and detailed train, I recommend a cleaner veil, so as to not take away from the train’s beauty,” Burke advises. “If it’s a more clean train, you can really go dramatic with a detailed lacy or beaded train.” The same can be said for other bridal hair accessories like tiaras, headbands and barrettes — you don’t want to take away from the dress. In fact, you can think about accessories as an extension of the gown. “For a wedding guest or bride, hair accessories can act as embellishments to your dress,” Keane says.

Whether you’re a bride looking for a unique adornment for your big day or a guest who needs a versatile piece they can style for all of their wedding invites this season, find 24 stunning hair accessories that go with the biggest bridal trends of 2022.

Wedding veils

Pearls are having a moment in bridal style, according to Keane. “But having both an all-over pearl-embellished dress and veil can be overwhelming, so just a touch of the same embellishment throughout your veil is enough to tie your whole look together — and not weigh you down,” she says.

Brides adding pops of color to their wedding-day looks is a big trend Burke and Keane have seen this year. Keane loves this blush veil that comes in different lengths for just the right fit.

This Cathedral-length, pearl-adorned veil is another one of Keane’s favorites for an “understated embellished veil to help make your look cohesive on the big day.”

Visible corsetry is a bridal trend we’ll be seeing more of this year, and to go along with it, go for an equally striking yet delicate veil. “The corset bodices and sheer tulle highlights the bride’s figure, giving a sophisticated sexiness while also paying homage to the silhouette of a traditional wedding dress,” Keane says. “Similar to pairing a lightly embellished veil with an embellished dress, I recommend a lightly embroidered veil such as this Amsale Danielle Cathedral veil to complete your look.”

“For a lot of post-pandemic brides, the simple ‘little white dress’ is replacing the ball gown, allowing brides to get creative and have some fun when choosing their veil and hair accessories,” Keane shares. “Whether your shorter hemline is ankle length or mini; I love pairing this more informal look with a statement veil; something printed, hand painted or this dramatic 3D floral embellished veil from Blossom Veils.”

With sustainability becoming a major factor in wedding-planning, brides and guests are looking for more environmentally-friendly designs and vintage pieces when it comes to their looks. Keane says that birdcage veils, like this sweet bow-adorned option from Untamed Petals, are a great option for capturing that vintage-inspired look.

Wedding tiaras

“Ballet-inspired details in the form of bows, layers of tulle in blush and strapless, voluminous ball gowns dominated the bridal catwalks for 2022, which I can only imagine was a direct response to almost two years of hibernation for us all,” Keane says. “Simple tiaras such as this Dareth Colburn option teams wonderfully with this ballet-inspired trend.”

Keane notes that when choosing a tiara, the accessory shouldn’t compete with your gown. “Just remember that less really is more when it comes to choosing a tiara,” she says. “You want it to complement your dress, not distract from it.” This stunning piece would go well with a dress with simple lines and minimal embellishments.

Wedding headbands

“If you are wearing a print, whether it’s a trending vintage-style botanical print and or hand-painted blooms, I recommend pulling a color from the print and sourcing a padded headband in that shade, such as this blush velvet option from Free People,” Keane says.

Keane also loves this braided velvet headband from Kendra Scott, to “give another texture to your outfit.”

Headbands can even act as an extension of bridal jewelry, as shown by this favorite of celebrity hair stylist Olivia Halpin. “​​I love this headband for its subtle sparkle but statement with the tassels of Swarovski crystals and pearls,” she says.

High-necklines are becoming a popular silhouette among brides and guests. Keane suggests bringing the attention even higher with a stunning headband, like this jeweled one from Jennifer Behr, which is available in three colors.

For a pop of color and a touch of sparkle, this padded headband has an almost tiara-like silhouette that would still be appropriate for a guest to rock.

A wedding trend that will never feel outdated, vintage-inspired pieces bring character and charm. “This is a great excuse to raid your family heirlooms or pick up some vintage-inspired hair accessories,” Keane says. She loves the emerald and pearl version of this headband (which also comes in turquoise and pearl, and black and pearl) as it could easily pass for a vintage hair piece.

A pearl headband is a versatile option that can go with a number of wedding trends. Keane specifically loves this affordable ASOS one for pairing with the flirty puff sleeve trend.

“For a bit of drama, try this doubled up headband,” says Halpin. “I also love this look for a bridal shower because it’s a bit more ethereal, but definitely a statement piece.”

Adding a festive and colorful touch, this Lele Sadoughi headband features multi-color jewels to keep your hairstyle sparkling.

Wedding hair clips, barrettes and bows

The taboo of wearing black to a wedding is officially antiquated, and even brides are embracing it. “Pops of black was a trend that was seen a lot at the 2022 bridal shows in the form of bows, sashes, floral applique and ribbons,” Keane says. This simple velvet bow is perfect for a bride or guest looking to add a classic yet trendy detail to their ensemble.

For brides or guests, “this barrette is a great investment piece that you can incorporate into many looks as well as wearing it with different hairstyles — half up, placed on top of a chignon or combing back one side of your hair as worn by the model,” Keane suggests.

“Clips and barrettes are a great way to add interest to your hairstyle, especially if you’re not great at doing your own hair,” Halpin says. “I love these celestial-inspired bobby pins from Jennifer Behr for both brides and guests. Try adding these into your hair after your ceremony as a fun style change for the reception!”

“For brides wanting a more impactful wedding day look, the ‘90s trend is a perfect choice for your rehearsal dinner,” Keane says. “Pair your simple dress with a couple of pearl bobby pins from Dareth Colburn.”

A claw clip coordinated with your wedding attire is an easy yet stylish option. “I’m currently obsessed with these claw clips from Margot Market,” Halpin says. “There are a ton of ways to style your hair with a claw clip, and I especially love them for the upcoming summer months when I want to wear my hair up without the damage of a ponytail elastic.”

Similarly, this freshwater pearl barrette gives an organic feel that would go beautifully with a vintage-inspired bridal or guest look.

A glamorous addition to a guest’s look for a summertime wedding, Keane also thinks this barrette would make a fun statement for a bride. “Add this Jennifer Behr textured bow to the top of your veil for an unexpected detail that you can rewear after your wedding,” she says.