Wrinkles should be the last thing on your mind after a full day of travel. Instead of dealing with unwanted creases at the start of your vacation, plan ahead and look for wrinkle-free fabrics and flexible styles that will still look fresh after being piled into a suitcase.

“Shoppers interested in wrinkle-resistant clothing should look for polyester, polyamide, modal, lyocell, tencel, nylon and elastane fabrics,” says Frej Lewenhaupt, textile expert, co-founder and CEO of Steamery. These crease-resistant materials are made to retain their shape, lending themselves to travel-friendly garments.

If you’re headed to a cooler climate where you’ll need to layer, Lewenhaupt notes that knits made from wool, cashmere and merino are also reliable options for avoiding wrinkles.

On the other hand, Lewenhaupt says, “Some examples of fabrics that wrinkle easily are silk, satin, cupro, linen and viscose. These are often thin fabrics that are very flowy and breathable.” But that’s not to say you should avoid these materials completely — textile blends that pair the aforementioned crease culprits with those that are wrinkle-resistant will result in fewer unwanted lines overall. And when you do find yourself stuck with some wrinkles, Lewenhaupt says steaming is the quickest way to smooth them out. Plus, he adds, “The hot steam also kills bacteria, removes unwanted odors and makes the garments fresh again after they have been used.”

In addition to heeding Lewenhaupt’s advice, we consulted several travel experts on their favorite wrinkle-resistant clothes that they’ve worn around the globe. Check out the top 15 picks for crease-free, travel-friendly clothes to add to your packing list (or even wear on your next long-haul flight).

Wrinkle-free clothes for women

Patagonia Fleetwith Dress REI "I usually travel to warm-weather destinations, so I prefer to pack natural fabrics such as cotton and silk, but this Patagonia dress has been with me on a few trips now," travel writer Dobrina Zhekova shares. The travel-friendly dress is made with recycled polyester that resists wrinkling and is great for sporty activities or a day of sightseeing. "The print is beautiful, and the drawstring waist allows me to adjust the fit. I love how quickly it dries — I would slip it over a wet bathing suit to go to lunch, and by the time I reach the restaurant, there would be no more wet spots on it." $85 at Patagonia $85 at REI

Vuori Weekend Jogger Pants REI Travel writer and photographer Anna Mazurek raves about these travel pants. "These ultra-lightweight joggers with four-way stretch polyester and elastane are my go-to for long flights," she says. "Since I spend a lot of time in tropical climates in Southeast Asia, I prefer these to the brand's more popular Performance Joggers, which are more fitted but not as lightweight. These really help me stay cool in the heat and humidity." $89 at REI

Amour Vert Renata Ecovero Blouse Amour Vert Zhekova has been shopping Amour Vert's silk pieces for years and loves its sustainable viscose options too. "I own the Renata blouse in a couple of prints, including this one made from wrinkle-resistant Ecovero Viscose," she says. "It's flattering, super versatile and always looks like I just ironed it when, in reality, it was probably sitting folded in my carry-on for a couple of days before I slipped into it 10 minutes before dinner." The style comes in several beautiful prints as well as a washable silk version available at Amazon. $128 at Amour Vert

Athleta Brooklyn Heights Pant Athleta These are Zhekova's go-to travel pants, "not only because they're wrinkle-resistant but also because they're so comfortable." She adds that the style is versatile and can look super polished when needed. "I also like that it's easy to dress up (if I am flying business class), so I look more put-together when I show up at my airline's lounge," Zhekova says. $99 at Athleta

Columbia Women’s PFG Lo Drag Long Sleeve Shirt Columbia For those who spend a lot of time outdoors, like Mazurek, the travel expert recommends this protective long sleeve. "Since I am a big hiker, fabrics with UPF are a big draw. I almost always wear long sleeves to protect my arms and to avoid having to reapply sunscreen repeatedly," she says. "Columbia makes a wide range of styles of its button-down Omni-Wick Ripstop polyester UPF 40 shirts. While they aren't always the slimmest cuts, they can be worn unbuttoned with a tank top for a more flattering look. They are also extremely lightweight and dry quickly even in the most humid conditions." The style is also available in men's sizing. $50 at Columbia $50 at Amazon

Athleta Presidio Dress Athleta "Athleta has a great collection of lightweight, UPF and quick-drying dresses for travel that are also wrinkle-resistant. It's easy to dress them up or down with the right shoes — sandals for a night out and sneakers for walking around a city," Mazurek says. This packable dress, which comes in six colors, features a flowy fit, pockets and a high-low hemline. $98 at Athleta

Eileen Fisher Stretch Crepe Slim Ankle Pants Nordstrom Full transparency: I was formerly a sales associate at Eileen Fisher's New York City flagship store during college — these stretchy yet tailored pants were a consistent best seller for their comfy, wrinkle-free fabrication and are an objectively great travel pant. People would buy them in every color because they loved them so much. They have a slim fit that skims the body, a flattering ankle length and they come in inclusive sizing from petites to 3X. Although they feel lightweight and as flexible as yoga pants, they look like a traditional trouser, rather than leggings or joggers, which makes them a reliable addition to a packing list. Plus, they are high quality and made to last — I've had the same pair for over five years and they still look as good as new. $168 at Nordstrom $168 at Bloomingdales

Athleta Brooklyn Romper Athleta One reason Mazurek loves Athleta's dresses and rompers is because they often feature pockets. This cinched-waist romper has subtle zip pockets that make it easy to carry your essentials even when you don't want to tote around a bag. $99 at Athleta

Uniqlo Pleated Straight Pants Uniqlo A balance between trendy and practical, these pleated pants embrace intentional creasing while resisting wrinkles. The vertical pleating adds texture, while the flowing polyester keeps unwanted folds at bay. $40 at Uniqlo

Wrinkle-free clothes for men

Kuhl Freeflex Pant Kuhl These pants can take you wherever you need to go — whether that's on a day hike or out to dinner — while keeping their cool and comfortable fit. "This is perfect for long-haul flights because it looks polished enough to wear with a blazer, but can also withstand a full day of activity," Liong Setiawan notes, adding that the pants are also moisture-wicking and breathable. $95 at Kuhl

Monos Kyoto Long Sleeve Monos Monos is known for its modern luggage, and the brand's clothing has the active traveler in mind, too. With unisex styles made from 95% OEKO-TEX-certified cotton, the soft material lends itself to the polished yet comfortable loungewear. This basic tee has elastic cuffs for a subtle design detail that sets it apart from your typical long sleeve. $115 at Monos

Eddie Bauer Ultimate Voyager Travel Blazer Eddie Bauer With functional specs like a secure interior pocket just for a passport (in addition to two other interior pockets) and a water-repellent finish, this blazer is made for jet-setters. It's made with a stretch polyester/spandex that prioritizes mobility and comfort so you can look sharp from check-in to the time you step off the plane. $149 at Eddie Bauer

Vineyard Vines On-The-Go Shorts Vineyard Vines Available in 5-inch, 7-inch and 9-inch lengths and six color options, these water and crease-repellent shorts are perfect for sun-filled travels. "I love these shorts because they're quick dry and have just enough stretch to get around town with ease," Liong Setiawan says. "Plus there's a hidden zip pocket that'll help keep your wallet or phone secure." $99 at Vineyard Vines $99 at Nordstrom

Onia Stretch Linen Traveler Pant Onia Linen is a classic summer look, but the textile is prone to wrinkles making it tricky to pack — that's where Onia's Flex Linen comes into play. Available in styles for men and women, the material is a blend of linen, cotton, rayon and spandex. It has the breathable and light properties of traditional linen, but without the typical creasing. This style is modeled after five-pocket jeans with a slim fit and mid-rise, and as the name suggests, is made for those on-the-go. Take them from day to night by styling them with a knit polo shirt or button down. $100 at Onia

