From nightgown dresses to nap dresses, a clear trend in fashion right now is dresses that mix being comfortable with being stylish. Yet another iteration on the trend: house dresses. Not necessarily a new fashion concept, they’ve continued to rise in popularity these past few years.

“A house dress is the ultimate piece of clothing to work from home,” fashion stylist Leena Alsulaiman says. “It instantly lifts your spirits and takes minimal effort, but you feel put together and comfortable. Plus, ‘dressing up’ has a significant impact on our mental health, which is so important when we are missing our social circles and coping with anxiety about the future’s unpredictability.”

From various styles, fabrics and features, we rounded up our favorite house dresses from the internet, with insight from fashion experts.

Cold weather house dresses

From $150 at Hill House

Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress Hill House

The beloved Hill House Nap Dress is revamped and ready for your winter and holiday parties. With a silky drape and a soft velvet feel, this navy number perfect for getting glam but staying comfy. If you want a more toned-downed version for daily wear, you can also shop it in two flannel prints and an array of other colors and prints. Learn more about the Hill House brand here.

$128 $70 at Madewell

Madewell Flannel Button-Front Midi Dress Madewell

Flannel is one of the quintessential cold weather fabrics, and for good reason; it’s warm, soft and has a simple striped design. Form a complete look with this Madewell flannel shirtdress by pairing it with your favorite black boots and jacket, or layer it with some colorful tights, scarves and accessories for a more vibrant look.

$129 at Athleta

Athleta Cozy Karma Mock-Neck Dress Athleta

Imagine your favorite plush sweater. You can lounge in it, run errands in it, wear it to pretty much any occasion, but now it has pockets! This Cozy Karma Mock-Neck Dress is designed to keep you wrapped in warmth and can be dressed up or down with some simple layering pieces. Plus, it’s made from recycled polyester sourced from post-consumer plastic bottles, making it a more sustainable winter garment choice.

$115 at Summersalt

Summersalt The Tiered Mini Dress Summersalt

If you live in a warmer climate but still want to get into the seasonal spirit, this tiered, checkered dress is a fun and flirty option. With dramatic puff sleeves and a flowy skirt perfect for all your holiday twirling, the Midnight & Toffee colorway works in all seasons so you can wear this piece year-round.

$109 at Athleta

Athleta Seasoft Long-Sleeve Dress Athleta

This breathable dress offers lightweight warmth with the comfort of an oversized T-shirt. It also comes in standard, petite and regular sizes so you can find the best fit for your body.

$88 at Skims

Skims Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress SKIMS

Who says a house dress can’t show off your curves too? This Skims dress is a favorite among reviewers for its comfort and flattering fit. Available in sizes from XXS to 4XL, this lounge dress comes in six seasonal colors ranging from a dark cocoa to a rich wine.

$98 at Free People

Free People Hatteras Sweater Midi Free People

Free People is all about giving you that laidback but still ever so chic look. With a crewneck fit, this long rib-knit fabric also has two side-hem slits so you can still move around freely. Available in four colors, this is an understated staple that you can just throw on and go.

House dresses with pockets

$150 at Hill House

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home

We love these Hill House nap dresses. Comfy, cute and available in 11 different colors and prints (plus pockets), you’ll want to live in this dress all summer long.

From $28 at Amazon

Merokeety Women's T-Shirt Midi Dress With Pockets Amazon

Fashion designer Olivia Romero says these pockets are helpful since you can carry around your phone, a lip balm, a pack of tissues, headphones and so on. This dress comes in both subtle stripes and solids, and is just the right midi length to take you from warmer weather to winter when paired with tights.

From $75 at Athleta

Athleta Presidio Dress Athleta

We love the look of this dress that is longer in the back and shorter in the front. With a racerback and pockets deep enough for your phone, we could definitely live in it.

$78 at Free People

Free People The Voyager Shirtdress Free People

Wear this shirtdress as a mini lounge dress or layer it with leggings or pants and sport it more like a tunic. The textured, pleated cotton gives the dress shape and movement without being bulky, while the collar and button details give the shirtdress a classic look.

From $29 at Amazon

Korsis Summer Casual T-Shirt Dress Amazon

Available up to a 3XL, this is pretty much the easiest dress you can imagine, with a swing silhouette, pockets and T-shirt-like material. And for the cold weather season, you can pick up a long-sleeve version too.

$168 at Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty Verse Midi Dress Sweaty Betty

This knitted midi dress has an elastic waist detailing to create more shape in this soft wool and cotton fit. Throw it on over your daily gym outfit or sport it for work around your home for a comfy but not shapeless fit.

From $20 at Amazon

Yozly Nightgown Women's House Dress Amazon

With pretty button detailing at the neckline and an A-line silhouette, this is a roomy dress with a bit of style.

$124 $89 at Lululemon

Lululemon Pima Cotton Open-Back Midi Dress Lululemon

Made of super-soft pima cotton, this slim-fit midi dress is a lightweight dress designed to move with you throughout your day.

From $24 at Amazon

Umgee Lovable High-Low Dress Amazon

With a frilly hem and colors like this pretty muted pink and bright red, we love this flowy dress with pockets.

From $35 at Amazon

PrettyGarden Loose Off-Shoulder Stretchy Jumpsuit Amazon

OK, but what about house jumpsuits? We adore this stretchy jumpsuit with an elastic waist and a neckline that can be worn off-shoulder or not. Plus, it’s even got pockets and is available up to a size 3XL.

$98 $78 at Everlane

Everlane The Smock Dress Everlane

This Everlane Smock Dress gives you an instantly classic look featuring a tiered skirt, pockets and a high form-fitting top with wide, bra-friendly straps. Everlane also has a color for every season; snag this Bluebell Gingham print for warmer weather, Autumn Fern for the fall season or the printed black floral for year-round wear.

From $35 at Old Navy

Old Navy Satin Smocked Midi Slip Dress Old Navy

Sometimes a simple, satin slip is all you need to create a look. With adjustable straps and a flattering V-neck cut, this slip comes in sizes up to 4XL so all it needs is your favorite statement accessories to round out this simple and sleek look.

From $32 at Amazon

Nemidor Plus-Size Maxi Dress Amazon

Just picture how easy your day will be when you just have to throw on this comfy T-shirt maxi dress, which even comes with pockets. It’s available in sizes up to 26, and we really love this oxblood red color.

Cotton house dresses

From $29 at Amazon

R.Vivimos Long-Sleeve Floral Bohemian Midi Dress Amazon

This cult-favorite Amazon nightgown dress was practically made to be a house dress, with its pretty bohemian patterns, loose silhouette and long, flowy sleeves. Catch us wearing this cotton-blend dress in our living rooms swaying to Fleetwood Mac. Reviewers note it’s definitely oversize, and it’s available in sizes up to 2XL too.

$20 $17 at Target

Universal Thread Women’s Sleeveless Dress Target

We love the look of this casual sleeveless dress, which is available in so many cool prints we might just have to buy more than one.

$275 $220 at Madewell

Madewell World of Crow Deep Wine Organic Cotton Long Dress Madewell

Made by contemporary Indian brand World of Crow, this beautifully colored, deep wine cotton dress is an effortlessly elegant, yet still casual look.