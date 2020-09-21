From nightgown dresses to nap dresses, a clear trend in fashion right now is dresses that mix being comfortable with being stylish. Yet another iteration on the trend: house dresses. Not necessarily a new fashion concept, they’ve continued to rise in popularity these past few years.
“A house dress is the ultimate piece of clothing to work from home,” fashion stylist Leena Alsulaiman says. “It instantly lifts your spirits and takes minimal effort, but you feel put together and comfortable. Plus, ‘dressing up’ has a significant impact on our mental health, which is so important when we are missing our social circles and coping with anxiety about the future’s unpredictability.”
From various styles, fabrics and features, we rounded up our favorite house dresses from the internet, with insight from fashion experts.
Cold weather house dresses
Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress
From $150 at Hill House
The beloved Hill House Nap Dress is revamped and ready for your winter and holiday parties. With a silky drape and a soft velvet feel, this navy number perfect for getting glam but staying comfy. If you want a more toned-downed version for daily wear, you can also shop it in two flannel prints and an array of other colors and prints. Learn more about the Hill House brand here.
Madewell Flannel Button-Front Midi Dress
$128 $70 at Madewell
Flannel is one of the quintessential cold weather fabrics, and for good reason; it’s warm, soft and has a simple striped design. Form a complete look with this Madewell flannel shirtdress by pairing it with your favorite black boots and jacket, or layer it with some colorful tights, scarves and accessories for a more vibrant look.
Athleta Cozy Karma Mock-Neck Dress
$129 at Athleta
Imagine your favorite plush sweater. You can lounge in it, run errands in it, wear it to pretty much any occasion, but now it has pockets! This Cozy Karma Mock-Neck Dress is designed to keep you wrapped in warmth and can be dressed up or down with some simple layering pieces. Plus, it’s made from recycled polyester sourced from post-consumer plastic bottles, making it a more sustainable winter garment choice.
Summersalt The Tiered Mini Dress
$115 at Summersalt
If you live in a warmer climate but still want to get into the seasonal spirit, this tiered, checkered dress is a fun and flirty option. With dramatic puff sleeves and a flowy skirt perfect for all your holiday twirling, the Midnight & Toffee colorway works in all seasons so you can wear this piece year-round.
Athleta Seasoft Long-Sleeve Dress
$109 at Athleta
This breathable dress offers lightweight warmth with the comfort of an oversized T-shirt. It also comes in standard, petite and regular sizes so you can find the best fit for your body.
Skims Soft Lounge Long-Sleeve Dress
$88 at Skims
Who says a house dress can’t show off your curves too? This Skims dress is a favorite among reviewers for its comfort and flattering fit. Available in sizes from XXS to 4XL, this lounge dress comes in six seasonal colors ranging from a dark cocoa to a rich wine.
Free People Hatteras Sweater Midi
$98 at Free People
Free People is all about giving you that laidback but still ever so chic look. With a crewneck fit, this long rib-knit fabric also has two side-hem slits so you can still move around freely. Available in four colors, this is an understated staple that you can just throw on and go.
House dresses with pockets
Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress
$150 at Hill House
We love these Hill House nap dresses. Comfy, cute and available in 11 different colors and prints (plus pockets), you’ll want to live in this dress all summer long.
Merokeety Women’s T-Shirt Midi Dress With Pockets
From $28 at Amazon
Fashion designer Olivia Romero says these pockets are helpful since you can carry around your phone, a lip balm, a pack of tissues, headphones and so on. This dress comes in both subtle stripes and solids, and is just the right midi length to take you from warmer weather to winter when paired with tights.
Athleta Presidio Dress
From $75 at Athleta
We love the look of this dress that is longer in the back and shorter in the front. With a racerback and pockets deep enough for your phone, we could definitely live in it.
Free People The Voyager Shirtdress
$78 at Free People
Wear this shirtdress as a mini lounge dress or layer it with leggings or pants and sport it more like a tunic. The textured, pleated cotton gives the dress shape and movement without being bulky, while the collar and button details give the shirtdress a classic look.
Korsis Summer Casual T-Shirt Dress
From $29 at Amazon
Available up to a 3XL, this is pretty much the easiest dress you can imagine, with a swing silhouette, pockets and T-shirt-like material. And for the cold weather season, you can pick up a long-sleeve version too.
Sweaty Betty Verse Midi Dress
$168 at Sweaty Betty
This knitted midi dress has an elastic waist detailing to create more shape in this soft wool and cotton fit. Throw it on over your daily gym outfit or sport it for work around your home for a comfy but not shapeless fit.
Yozly Nightgown Women’s House Dress
From $20 at Amazon
With pretty button detailing at the neckline and an A-line silhouette, this is a roomy dress with a bit of style.
Lululemon Pima Cotton Open-Back Midi Dress
$124 $89 at Lululemon
Made of super-soft pima cotton, this slim-fit midi dress is a lightweight dress designed to move with you throughout your day.
Umgee Lovable High-Low Dress
From $24 at Amazon
With a frilly hem and colors like this pretty muted pink and bright red, we love this flowy dress with pockets.
PrettyGarden Loose Off-Shoulder Stretchy Jumpsuit
From $35 at Amazon
OK, but what about house jumpsuits? We adore this stretchy jumpsuit with an elastic waist and a neckline that can be worn off-shoulder or not. Plus, it’s even got pockets and is available up to a size 3XL.
Everlane The Smock Dress
$98 $78 at Everlane
This Everlane Smock Dress gives you an instantly classic look featuring a tiered skirt, pockets and a high form-fitting top with wide, bra-friendly straps. Everlane also has a color for every season; snag this Bluebell Gingham print for warmer weather, Autumn Fern for the fall season or the printed black floral for year-round wear.
Old Navy Satin Smocked Midi Slip Dress
From $35 at Old Navy
Sometimes a simple, satin slip is all you need to create a look. With adjustable straps and a flattering V-neck cut, this slip comes in sizes up to 4XL so all it needs is your favorite statement accessories to round out this simple and sleek look.
Nemidor Plus-Size Maxi Dress
From $32 at Amazon
Just picture how easy your day will be when you just have to throw on this comfy T-shirt maxi dress, which even comes with pockets. It’s available in sizes up to 26, and we really love this oxblood red color.
Cotton house dresses
R.Vivimos Long-Sleeve Floral Bohemian Midi Dress
From $29 at Amazon
This cult-favorite Amazon nightgown dress was practically made to be a house dress, with its pretty bohemian patterns, loose silhouette and long, flowy sleeves. Catch us wearing this cotton-blend dress in our living rooms swaying to Fleetwood Mac. Reviewers note it’s definitely oversize, and it’s available in sizes up to 2XL too.
Universal Thread Women’s Sleeveless Dress
$20 $17 at Target
We love the look of this casual sleeveless dress, which is available in so many cool prints we might just have to buy more than one.
Madewell World of Crow Deep Wine Organic Cotton Long Dress
$275 $220 at Madewell
Made by contemporary Indian brand World of Crow, this beautifully colored, deep wine cotton dress is an effortlessly elegant, yet still casual look.