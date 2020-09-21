CNN —

From nightgown dresses to nap dresses, a clear trend in fashion right now is dresses that mix being comfortable with being stylish. Yet another iteration on the trend: house dresses. Not necessarily a new fashion concept, they’ve continued to rise in popularity these past few years.

“A house dress is the ultimate piece of clothing to work from home,” fashion stylist Leena Alsulaiman says. “It instantly lifts your spirits and takes minimal effort, but you feel put together and comfortable. Plus, ‘dressing up’ has a significant impact on our mental health, which is so important when we are missing our social circles and coping with anxiety about the future’s unpredictability.”

From various styles, fabrics and features, we rounded up our favorite house dresses from the internet, with insight from fashion experts.

House dresses with pockets

$150 at Hill House



We love these Hill House nap dresses. Comfy, cute and available in 11 different colors and prints (plus pockets), you’ll want to live in this dress all summer long.

From $29.99 at Amazon



Fashion designer Olivia Romero says these pockets are helpful since you can carry around your phone, a lip balm, a pack of tissues, headphones and so on. This dress comes in both subtle stripes and solids, and is just the right midi length to take you from warmer weather to winter when paired with tights.

$98 at Athleta



We love the look of this dress that is longer in the back and shorter in the front. With a racerback and pockets deep enough for your phone, we could definitely live in it.

$118 at Madewell



Think of this dress as a more pulled together version of your favorite oversized tee. Perfect for those scorching summer days, it’s adorned with an eyelet design and has a liner to give you more coverage.

From $25.99 at Amazon



Available up to a 3XL, this is pretty much the easiest dress you can imagine, with a swing silhouette, pockets and T-shirt-like material.

$128 at Sweaty Betty



This layered, jersey dress can be worn untied for a more loose look or tied up to give your waist a little more definition.

From $26.99 at Amazon



With pretty button detailing at the neckline and an A-line silhouette, this is a roomy dress with a bit of style.

$89.50 at Madewell



The kale color of this button-front midi is great if you’re a little over the all white summer dresses but don’t want to dive into a flashy and bright color scheme.

From $22 at Amazon



With a frilly hem and colors like this pretty muted pink and bright red, we love this flowy dress with pockets.

From $19.99 at Amazon



OK, but what about house…jumpsuits? We adore this stretchy jumpsuit with an elastic waist and a neckline that can be worn off-shoulder or not. Plus, it’s even got pockets and is available up to a size 3XL.

$138 at Madewell



Available in sizes up to 4X, this woven cotton dress will have you feeling like a Greek goddess with a defined waistline and adjustable shoulder ties.

$39.99 From $19.97 at Old Navy



This cami maxi dress is so easy to just throw on for a grocery store run.

From $31.99 at Amazon



Just picture how easy your day will be when you just have to throw on this comfy T-shirt maxi dress, which even comes with pockets. It’s available in sizes up to 26, and we really love this oxblood red color.

$29.99 $17.97 at Old Navy



This T-shirt dress is made out of 100% cotton for a simple and cozy look and is available in sizes up to 4X.

Cotton house dresses

$30.99 at Amazon



This cult-favorite Amazon nightgown dress was practically made to be a house dress, with its pretty bohemian patterns, loose silhouette and long, flowy sleeves. Catch us wearing this cotton-blend dress in our living rooms swaying to Fleetwood Mac. Reviewers note it’s definitely oversize, and it’s available in sizes up to 2XL too.

$20 at Target



We love the look of this casual sleeveless dress which is available in so many cool prints we might just have to buy more than one.

$198 $119.97 at Madewell



This 100% viscose dress is light and airy, perfect for the summer. Plus, its flowy and elastic design ensures maximum comfort.

$98 at Nordstrom



This lightweight dress also makes a great cover-up if you’re hopping between the house and the pool, but is also great if you want to create that easy-going, just-threw-this-on kind of look.

Side-cutout cotton poplin dress J. Crew

Playful and polished, this house dress can easily transition you from slouch mode to host mode in an instant.

$44.99 From $28 at Old Navy



This fit and flare dress comes in a festive floral print and is available in sizes up to 4XL as well as tall and petite versions.