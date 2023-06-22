When it comes to your wedding day (or any wedding for that matter) we all know how important the details are. Whether it’s a pair of heels comfortable enough to dance in all night long or a smudge proof makeup look that can easily withstand a couple tears, a little planning can go a long way in making sure your look — and the wedding day as a whole — runs as smoothly as possible.

As this relates to wedding jewelry, “it’s important to choose pieces that enhance the overall look without overpowering it,” explains Maisie-Kate Keane, luxury bridal stylist and founder of Maisie-Kate Style. She recommends considering “the style and neckline of your dress and hairstyle to determine which type of jewelry will be most suitable.” For instance, if your wedding dress is intricately detailed, minimalistic bridal jewelry is probably the way to go. On the flip side, statement jewelry pairs beautifully with a simple design or a minimal dress.

But whether it’s your big day or you’re a guest at someone else’s celebration, the jewelry you opt for “totally depends on your dress and the vibe and theme of your wedding,” explains Katie Hubbard of My Wedding Wardrobe, who offers accessory styling as one of her services. Though no matter what the theme is, wedding stylist and owner of The Stylish Bride Julie Sabatino advises prioritizing “comfort, style, and above all else, something that feels true to you.” At the end of the day, jewelry plays a supporting role, and needs to compliment and coordinate with a look as opposed to being the focus, she explains.

Ahead, browse the stylists’ picks for elegant wedding jewelry for brides, bridesmaids and guests.

Best wedding necklaces