Despite a couple years of postponements and uncertainty, wedding season is officially back. Sure, that means most of our weekends may be spent celebrating happy new couples, but it also means decoding the always tricky dress code for wedding guest outfits.

Sometimes the couple makes it easy for you by writing it on the invitation. But if the invitation hasn’t explicitly specified a dress code, there are a few clues to decipher it, says Micaela Erlanger, a celebrity stylist who’s worked with Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Meryl Streep.

First, look at the style of the invitation: Does it come with a sheet of protective tissue paper and a delicate wax seal? Was it sent via email? Is the font particularly casual or formal? Second, look at the day of the week as well as the time: Is it on a Saturday night at 7 p.m., or a Sunday luncheon at three in the afternoon? Lastly, take a look at the venue: Does it have a proper ballroom, or is it more of a banquet hall? If there’s a wedding website you can visit with more details, that’ll help decipher the dress code too.

Ahead, some of our favorite wedding guest outfits depending on the dress code.

Casual wedding guest outfits

There are a few ways to know a wedding will be casual: It usually starts in the morning or midday, and oftentimes it might be at somebody’s home or a restaurant. Still, the invitation or wedding website, if they have one, should specifically mention that casual dress is welcomed. Either way, you should still rule out light-wash jeans, shorts or anything that wouldn’t be appropriate in an office setting.

“Fabric choice would be top of mind in this scenario,” says fashion editor Leah Faye Cooper. “I’d opt for a dress in a lightweight cotton like gingham, seersucker or a standard nonstretch weave. For shoes I’d go with a flatform sandal, and I’d stash my essentials in an understated mini bag or small clutch.”

Yumi Kim Trisha Dress $248 at Shopbop Yumi Kim Trisha Dress Shopbop The floral pattern of this midi dress gives it a more laid-back vibe, making it a perfect option for a casual wedding.

Banana Republic Cutout Dress $220 at Banana Republic Banana Republic Cutout Dress Banana Republic What a pop of color this is. For a wedding in a warmer climate, this one is modern and breezy, with cute cutouts on the sides, voluminous sleeves and a short silhouette.

A New Day Flutter Short Sleeve Tie-Back Dress $35 at Target A New Day Flutter Short Sleeve Tie-Back Dress Target A wedding guest-appropriate ensemble for less than $40? Count us in. This easy-breezy dress comes in black, hot pink and a very pretty abstract blue and white pattern. Reviewers rave about its comfort and the fact that it has pockets.

Bardot Lina Lace Sheath Dress $139 at Nordstrom Bardot Lina Lace Sheath Dress Nordstrom This sleek sheath with lace detailing is romantic, sweet and everything a casual wedding stands for.

Abercrombie Tie-Strap Smocked Midi Dress $120 $39.99 at Abercrombie Abercrombie Tie-Strap Smocked Midi Dress Abercrombie With comfort in mind, this dress features smocking all the way down for a curve-hugging fit, plus tie straps, cute ruffles and three lovely patterns to choose from. Sizes range from XXS to XXXL, and it comes in both tall and petite sizes.

Goodthreads Standard Fit Short-Sleeve Seersucker Shirt From $17.05 at Amazon Goodthreads Standard Fit Short-Sleeve Seersucker Shirt Amazon Seersucker works for men too. Pair these with khakis or chinos in a complementary tone.

Banana Republic Milano Linen Suit Jacket $400 at Banana Republic Banana Republic Milano Linen Suit Jacket Banana Republic If the wedding veers more casual, don’t worry about the jacket. If it’s a step up, grab a jacket in a similarly lightweight fabric like linen, and pair it all with chinos or navy slacks.

Cocktail attire wedding guest outfits

The most common of wedding dress codes, “cocktail attire says it all,” says Erlanger. That usually means an evening-appropriate cocktail dress and heels for her, as well as a dark-colored suit for him, she says. “Wear a party dress, and dress it up with heels and fun jewelry,” she continues. “You can also opt for a fun jumpsuit or chic pantsuit. This is the chance to really have fun.”

For the men, this typically means jacket and tie. While a floor-length gown isn’t a requirement, it’s better to err on the side of formal than casual for a cocktail wedding.

Reformation Amani Dress $248 at Reformation Reformation Amani Dress Reformation With its tomato-red hue and asymmetric neckline, this is the ultimate modern wedding guest dress. It's available in black as well.

Abercrombie Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit $120 $49.99 at Abercrombie Abercrombie Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit Abercrombie A jumpsuit that dreams are made of. The twist-front makes it great for both small and larger chests, and reviewers rave about how comfortable it is to wear all day (and night) long. It’s available in both red and emerald green.

Karen Millen Satin Back Crepe Feather Cuff Dress $324 at Karen Millen Karen Millen Satin Back Crepe Feather Cuff Dress Karen Millen Is there anything more fun than this turquoise mini dress with feathered cuffs?

Mango Fitted Jersey Dress $99.99 at Mango Mango Fitted Jersey Dress Mango This is a party dress if we’ve ever seen one.

Vince Camuto Popover Cocktail Dress $148 at Nordstrom Vince Camuto Popover Cocktail Dress Nordstrom Don’t be fooled by the sleeves of this fitted, off-the-shoulder cocktail dress: There are slits in the back to make dancing easy.

Dress the Population Alicia Mixed Media Dress $198 at Nordstrom Dress the Population Alicia Mixed Media Dress Nordstrom A crepe and chiffon dress that hits just below the knee feels party-ready. Plus it's available in a whole slew of pretty colors too.

Topman Skinny Fit Textured Suit Jacket $119 at Nordstrom Topman Skinny Fit Textured Suit Jacket Nordstrom A simple, slim-fit jacket and matching slacks is the perfect option for a cocktail wedding.

Peter Millar Flynn Classic Fit Solid Wool Suit $845 at Nordstrom Peter Millar Flynn Classic Fit Solid Wool Suit Nordstrom A dark suit is a great choice for a wedding that calls for cocktail attire.

Formal wedding guest outfits

A formal wedding is usually another name for “black tie optional” — which means that gowns and tuxedos aren’t required, but a long or midi-length dress in an evening-appropriate hue and a bow tie are never a bad idea.

“With ‘black tie optional,’ you can wear anything from a fancy cocktail dress to a gown. I tend to find that people err on the side of getting more dressed up,” Erlanger says. “For men typically you should wear a jacket and tie, more elevated than a cocktail look, but not a full black tie.”

Reformation Ingrid Dress $348 at Reformation Reformation Ingrid Dress Reformation Sleek, modern and available in lots of pretty colors, we adore this slip-like dress that's available in sizes 0 to 12.

Nightway Cold-Shoulder Keyhole Gown $99 at Macy's Nightway Cold-Shoulder Keyhole Gown Macy's The deep red hue of this gown keeps it from falling into true black-tie territory, but it’s still fancy enough to match a date in a bow tie.

ASTR The Label Midi Dress $89 at Nordstrom ASTR The Label Midi Dress Nordstrom The silky material and midi-length make this jewel-toned gown a great option for a formal wedding. Dress it up even more with fun earrings and strappy open-toe heels.

Dress The Population Iris Slit Crepe Gown $198 From $118.80 at Nordstrom Dress The Population Iris Slit Crepe Gown Nordstrom The various color options of this dress makes the floor-length gown more appropriate for a formal wedding than a black tie one.

Norma Kamali Strapless Side Drape Gown $150 at Shopbop Norma Kamali Strapless Side Drape Gown Shopbop This strapless dress is easily formal wedding-ready if you pair it with strappy heels and some crystal chandelier earrings.

Alex Evenings Cold-Shoulder Draped Metallic Gown $149 at Macy's Alex Evenings Cold-Shoulder Draped Metallic Gown Macy's Bring a little shimmer to the night with this gorgeous draped gown, which is available in black, dusty blue and dark gray, all of which come with plenty of sparkle.

Reiss Pokerb Suit Jacket $565 $282.49 at Nordstrom Reiss Pokerb Suit Jacket Nordstrom A tux isn’t necessary, but swap out the tie for a bow-tie and top it off with a satin-lapel jacket.

Black-tie wedding guest outfits

Save for “white tie,” which is usually reserved for events like the Oscars or State of the Union dinners, black tie is the most formal of common wedding dress codes.

“My fashion advice is always the same: Wear what makes you feel the most amazing,” says Cooper, who wore a tulle skirt over a black bodysuit with a fur shrug to the last black-tie affair she attended. “So, if a wedding is black tie optional, I’d suggest an elevated version of whatever that is. If you love pants, consider a beaded, lace or silk-chiffon jumpsuit, or a sleek tuxedo — maybe in a bright color, or velvet or both. If you prefer dresses, here’s an opportunity to wear one in taffeta or tulle, or covered in a million beads or sequins.”

She should wear a long, formal gown — or take a note from Cooper and go for separates — and he should wear a tuxedo with a bow tie or cummerbund. “I love a black-tie wedding and I think that it sets the tone for what is supposed to be a really special and memorable event,” Erlanger adds.

Reformation Ballina Dress $348 at Reformation Reformation Ballina Dress Reformation Look like you're about to attend the Oscars in this jaw-dropping jewel-toned gown that hits in all the right places.

Calvin Klein High-Low A-Line Gown $299 at Macy's Calvin Klein High-Low A-Line Gown Macy's This high-low gown’s A-line silhouette lends a black-tie-appropriate vibe.

Aqua Off-the-Shoulder Gown $228 at Bloomingdale's Aqua Off-the-Shoulder Gown Bloomingdales Save for true black, the fire-engine red hue of this dress is as formal as it gets.

Susana Monaco Cowl Slip Maxi Dress $198 at Shopbop Susana Monaco Cowl Slip Maxi Dress Shopbop A black, floor-length gown is a safe bet—let your personality shine through with colorful makeup, a fun clutch, or over-the-top jewelry. Now’s the time!

Reformation Vecchio Linen Dress $388 at Reformation Reformation Vecchio Linen Dress Reformation The fitted bodice and ruffled straps give this lightweight fabric a leg up.

J.Crew Ludlow Classic-Fit Tuxedo Jacket $525 at J.Crew J.Crew Ludlow Classic-Fit Tuxedo Jacket Nordstrom Save for a three-piece suit, this is about as formal as it gets. This Italian Wool option from J.Crew is made to be worn with a bowtie—and the peak lapels are a nice added touch.