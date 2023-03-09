This article is part of Spring Fashion Month, where we’re breaking down your must-have fashion pieces for the next few months. From denim jackets to comfy sandals, we’re asking editors, influencers and experts about the go-to pieces they wear through spring and beyond.

A trench coat used to be a sign of class and wealth — and while that’s not exactly untrue these days, it’s definitely more of an evergreen style marker than anything. In fact, the right trench coat is at once a timeless addition to any spring wardrobe and a practical piece of outerwear for all of the wonky transitional weather that’s to come.

“I love a classic trench in a beautiful bone color as a functional covering—rain or shine—that feels a bit more special,” says stylist Dione Davis, who works with brands like Deveaux and Agmes, as well as celebs like Precious Lee and Kaya Wilkins. Still, finding the right trench coat isn’t as easy as choosing the first khaki style that you find. We turned to the experts — stylists included — to bring you the best, most timeless trench coats for any budget.

Whether you’re looking for a classic tan style a la Burberry, a plaid style with a little more personality, or a faux leather trench coat with ‘80s-era shoulder pads, the best trench is one that works seamlessly within your existing wardrobe. Style it with jeans and a tee for a classic look, or opt to pair a longline trench coat with a shorter hemline and knee-high boots for a more unexpected look.

Ahead, the best timeless, affordable trench coats, according to top stylists.

Trench coats under $150

Uniqlo Single Breasted Coat Uniqlo This single breasted relaxed fit coat from Uniqlo is a great choice for transiting between seasons” says NYC-based stylist Alexis Badiyi. “The lightweight olive makes it easy to layer and style. I would wear this over a T-shirt with trousers and loafers and a large soft cashmere sweater thrown over the shoulders of the whole look.” $100 at Uniqlo

Lioness The Trencherous Coat Lioness Fashion Stylist Peju Famojure, who works with celebs like Solange Knowles, Sara Sampaio and Sydney Sweeney, says, “A timeless and sartorial classic tan trench is a dream for layering for all those temperamental spring days.” She loves this one from Lioness, which comes in sizes XXS to XXL. $119 at Lioness Fashion

Topshop Double Breasted Tie Waist Trench Coat Nordstrom More of a winter-adjacent trench, this textured wool style “is better poised for cooler temps but would pair so well with monochromatic or tonal looks,” says Famojure. $158 $111 at Nordstrom

Trench coats under $200

U Hooded Long Coat in Black Uniqlo “The reason I love a trench coat is because the silhouette is elegant but functional. I’d throw this on every day when the weather permitted," says Davis. "I’d go super classic here and do a modernized version of Audrey Hepburn in 'Funny Face' when she’s exploring Paris for the first time. Try with a black merino wool turtleneck in case the weather turns, black pair of trousers, white socks and loafers.” $160 at Uniqlo

Oak & Fort Trench Coat Oak & Fort This oversized trench coat from Oak & Fort is an influencer-, editor- and stylist favorite for the way it drapes comfortably over any spring outfit. Reviewers also say it’s a great price for the quality. $188 at Oak & Fort

Banana Republic Classic Twill Trench Banana Republic Factory “You can't go wrong with a classic khaki trench coat,” says Miranda, who calls it “a must for all wardrobes. Trench coats are one of the easiest pieces you can use for layering. This is a great coat to throw over a blazer and denim look.” $220 $154 at Banana Republic Factory

Uniqlo U Hooded Long Coat Uniqlo “I love that Uniqlo is completely logo-free, plus the quality and silhouettes are always super solid,” says NYC-based stylist Calvy Click. “This trench looks over-the-top with the oversized fit and added hood, so it's perfect for really leaning into making this look all one iconic piece.” $160 at Uniqlo

Trench coats under $250

Free People Morrison Faux Leather Trench Revolve “The pop of color you need this spring with the fashionable touch of faux leather, this is the ideal coat for the fashion forward woman,” say celebrity stylists Zadrian and Sarah, who just worked with Hong Chau at the BAFTAs. “It can be styled with a neutral maxi dress and boots or some beautiful cream silk pants.” $248 at Revolve

Third Form Beige New Order Trench Ssense “I love a classic trench in a beautiful bone color as a functional covering — rain or shine — that feels a bit more special,” says Davis. “I’d wear this over a white merino wool sweater and cream wool trousers with a sharp black shoe. There’s always something striking but approachable about wearing all shades of cream when they are basics.” $390 $230 at Ssense

COS Belted Trench Coat COS You’ve probably seen this timeless trench from COS on your feed more than once: It’s an influencer- and editor favorite thanks to its rich color, smart cut and oversized lapels. $250 at Cos

Mango Trench Coat Mango Pair this traditional trench with jeans and a tee for a true model-off-duty look — or with a midi skirt and mules for something a little more polished. $230 at Mango

Trench coats over $250

12Storeez Oversized Double Collar Trench Coat 12Storeez Famojure calls this one “an elegantly oversized style in a soft neutral of greenish gray — which delivers a luxury look for less.” $270 at 12Storeez

Sezane Scott Trench Coat Sezane Raglan sleeves and a rich tan hue give this trench from stylist-favorite Sezane feel more elevated than your typical loose-fitting jacket. $305 at Sezane

Barbour Somerland Cotton-Blend Trench Coat Net-a-Porter "Finding a trench you actually wear is key,” says Click. “Right now I like ones with more experimental cuts and unexpected details so it feels fresh, but for actual rainy days, I’m loving this one from Barbour. It's truly neutral shade of pale beige is so versatile, and you can trust Barbour to get you through a rainy day.” $390 at Net-a-Porter

Marisol Box Shoulder Trench Frankie Shop “The Frankie Shop has a way of making the best staple pieces highlighting vintage silhouettes,” says Badiyi, echoing a popular sentiment from NYC’s style set. “I would style this with oversized comfortable jeans, a turtleneck sweater dramatically and yet barely tucked into the jeans, and a heeled Tabi boot to give some height to the oversized look.” $298 at Frankie Shop

Alo Oversized Sherpa Trench Coat Alo Yoga “This cozy sherpa trench is the perfect coat to throw on — especially if you’re traveling on a long flight,” say Zadrian and Sarah. $298 at Alo Yoga

COS Double-Breasted Trench Coat COS “This navy double breasted trench coat is the perfect piece for the working girl,” say Zadrian and Sarah, who love that it’s made from recycled materials. “It can be styled as a makeshift dress with knee high boots and then untie the coat for a more fun relaxed feel for evening drinks with your friends.” $285 at COS