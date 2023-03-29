This article is part of Spring Fashion Month, where we’re breaking down your must-have fashion pieces for the next few months. From denim jackets to comfy sandals, we’re asking editors, influencers and experts about the go-to pieces they wear through spring and beyond.

From statement rings to a timeless necklace or the perfect pair of hoops, jewelry will always be my favorite way to accessorize. But as someone who’s notoriously forgetful and impatient, the thought of taking my jewelry on and off anytime I’m exercising, showering or just breaking a sweat isn’t just maddening, it’s impossible. I’ve lost more pieces that I can count just trying to avoid damaging or tarnishing them during everyday life. And of course, the more you’re spending on pricey jewelry, the more maddening this can be.

Enter: Tarnish-proof jewelry. A couple of years ago, I realized that I needed to find jewelry that was low-maintenance, affordable and that didn’t sacrifice on quality or style. In the process, I discovered that the high-quality materials of non-tarnish jewelry also caused way less irritation to my sensitive skin. In short, I’ve never turned back. Ahead, we’ve asked experts to break down what “tarnish-proof” actually means, what to look for when you’re shopping for tarnish-proof pieces and rounded up some of the best and most affordable tarnish-proof jewelry brands on the market.

What is tarnish-proof jewelry and how is it made?

“The key to making tarnish-proof jewelry is to choose the right metals,” explains Trisha Okubo, founder and creative director of Maison Miru. Tarnishing — the corrosion on jewelry that manifests as a green stain, discoloration, or faded coloring — is a natural process. “It happens when your jewelry is exposed to water, sweat, chemicals like hairspray or perfume and air,” she explains, “but not all metals react to these chemicals.” Tarnish-proof jewelry pieces are made from metals like solid gold, titanium and stainless steel, which as Okubo explains, “keep their natural state, even when exposed to water, sweat, chemicals and the air.”

Flaire & Co.

“The most common materials used for affordable jewelry are brass, sterling silver and stainless steel,” explains Dorothy Deng, founder and CEO of Flaire & Co. While brass and various other alloyed metals are commonly used because they’re cheap to produce, these materials are “highly susceptible to oxidation when exposed to water” and most will turn green and start to rush. Sterling silver, another metal “well-loved by the jewelry community,” is a bit more expensive but still not completely tarnish-proof, Deng explains — though this tarnishing can be wiped off or deep-cleaned. Jewelry-grade stainless steel, the affordable material of choice of all the experts we spoke with, is considered both tarnish-proof and water-resistant.

In short, buying jewelry made from the right metals is key to never having to worry about tarnishing again. “They don’t chemically react to cause tarnish, so you don’t have to take any preventative measures to stop them from tarnishing,” explains Okubo. “You can wear them in the shower, while working out and out at the pool or beach.”

What should you look for when shopping for tarnish-proof jewelry?

Whether online or in-person, “it’s important to always ask about or look at what materials the jewelry is made of,” explains Deng, who generally recommends jewelry made of materials like 925 sterling silver, stainless steel, solid gold or titanium. If a product is described as being gold or silver plated but doesn’t specify a base metal, “it’s safe to assume that the base metal is brass or alloy and should be avoided if you’re looking for water-resistant or tarnish-proof jewelry,” she explains.

If a product is described as silver or gold plated and is made from a tarnish-proof metal, it’s still a safe bet. However, it’s important to note that it might not always be fade-proof, meaning that even though the piece may not tarnish or oxidize, the colored plating could fade away. “Truly fade-proof jewelry metals are solid metals such as solid gold, titanium, platinum, non-plated stainless steel and non-plated sterling silver,” explains Deng. However, these pieces can be a lot pricier and out of budget for many people. “Owning jewelry that is waterproof and has the ability to last a lifetime should not be reserved for only a select few individuals,” explains Catarina Oliveira, the CEO and founder of Hey Harper Shop. Opting for high-quality tarnish-proof and waterproof jewelry “ is definitely the best alternative to solid gold jewelry without compromising on quality or style,” she explains.

Hey Harper

My personal gateway into high-quality, truly life-proof and shockingly affordable tarnish-proof jewelry, Hey Harper is creating some of the best and most stylish jewelry on the market. “Hey Harper’s jewelry is crafted with highly-durable stainless steel and coated with a ten times stronger coating process than the usual gold plating,” explains Oliveira. “This process is called PVD — physical vapor deposition — and is the most modern coating process available on the market,” she explains, “increasing the lifespan of our jewelry and making it waterproof.” Because stainless steel is loved for being corrosion-resistant, it’ll last for years without breaking or having to be replaced.

Maison Miru

An independent design studio founded by a Stanford engineer, Maison Miru is focused on creating modular jewelry that can be effortlessly mixed and matched. The brand’s range of jewelry for specific piercings, from rook to conch, nostril and septum is particularly impressive. “I personally love titanium for any kind of pierced jewelry,” explains Okubo. “We use medical-grade titanium so it’s both no-tarnish and also super safe for sensitive skin,” she shares, which “has the same durability and performance as more expensive metals like solid gold, but it’s much more affordable.” When it comes to bracelets, rings and necklaces, Okubo opts for stainless steel, which is “designed to resist corrosion from salt and sweat, so you can wear it 24/7.” Maison Miru’s high-quality stainless steel is actually made from recycled metals, “our way of trying to be a little more sustainable, even if you’re buying a new piece of jewelry,” she shares.

Flaire & Co.

Flaire & Co is all about making high-quality, tarnish-proof jewelry accessible to anyone and everyone. While affordable will always mean different things to different people, Flaire and Co’s individual pieces are all priced at under $30, making them an incredible option for those not interested in spending more than they need to own durable jewelry. “Most consumers generally equate higher-quality products to higher price points,” Deng explains, which can encourage brands to price their pieces higher than what they might typically, or that would prioritize customer value. “Similar brands that use the same manufacturers as us price their jewelry at more than double our prices, while purchasing the jewelry prices at the same price point,” she explains. “Affordable jewelry doesn’t necessarily mean poorer quality!”

Nür

San Francisco-based jewelry brand Nür was born from founder Nilo’s fondness for her late grandmother’s love of gold jewelry. As Nilo began to build her own collection of pieces, she discovered that most fashion jewelry caused her to break out in rashes, and even high-quality plated pieces would fade over time. She came across the gold plating process known as PVD, and discovered that pairing this plating process with hypoallergenic metals was the best way to create affordable jewelry that was also hypoallergenic, waterproof and tarnish-proof. Today, Nür creates a range of fashion-forward yet versatile jewelry that looks way more expensive than it actually is.

OXB

OXB was founded by metal smith Maggie Kyle and fitness instructor and marketer Laura Treganowan, who met in Laura’s spin class. They joined forces with the mission to create sweatproof jewelry, and launched OXB in 2019 primarily selling to fitness studios across the United States. When studios shut down in 2020, they pivoted to online sales and have since grown to be a team of six based out of Denver. The brand’s gold pieces are gold filled, which is 5% gold by weight and forty times more gold than standard gold plating. As such, its pieces are hypoallergenic, durable and tarnish-proof — bring the sweat on.

Ocean Wave Jewelry

Sustainability-focused jewelry brand Ocean Wave Jewelry creates gorgeously elegant and delicate pieces all made from medical-grade stainless steel. The material is classified as waterproof, which makes a lot of sense when you think about it — think cutlery, surgical equipment, kitchenware, etc. As a stable and non-reactive metal, the brand’s jewelry pieces aren’t just waterproof, but also hypoallergenic and tarnish-proof.

Mai Désirée

New York-based brand Mai Désirée started with the simple vision to create high-quality jewelry that’s about more than just aesthetics. Contrary to the fast-fashion trend adopted by many — at times even pricier — brands, they were motivated by the belief that tarnish-proof and hypoallergenic jewelry could be eco-friendly and affordable. The brand’s collection of classic yet stylish pieces are mainly made from surgical stainless steel and coated in recycled gold or silver.

S-kin Studio

Australian-based brand S-kin Studio came about as many tarnish-proof, hypoallergenic jewelry brands do — by realizing that there aren’t a lot of options when it comes to intersection of high-quality and affordability. Founder Chi Mai ended up going on her own journey of discovery, which led her to gold fill; a thick layer of gold that’s permanently bonded with heat and pressure onto the piece’s base metal. Like most gold vermeil and the majority of gold plated pieces, there’s always some risk of tarnish if you’re being rough with them since the pieces aren’t solid gold. But, they’ll last you years and save you tons of money for the wear and quality you will get.

Mejuri

Essentially synonymous with direct-to-consumer online jewelry brands, Mejuri has long been at the forefront of making quality jewelry accessible at a non-luxury price point. While not all the brand’s pieces are considered tarnish-proof, many of its pieces are available in either 925 sterling silver or their gold vermeil layers over sterling silver, which is much more substantial than standard gold plating. Mejuri claims that their gold vermeil, a thick layer of 18k solid gold, lasts a lot longer and gives you the look and feel of a solid gold piece.

Linjer

Linjer was founded in 2014 by husband and wife duo Jennifer Chong and Roman Khan. Their goal was to create products that were just as high quality as luxury brands, sans the luxury markup. And as a direct-to-consumer brand, they’re able to keep costs low and offer their products at a more affordable price. The brand also focuses on sustainability — Linjer’s jewelry is made from 100% recycled sterling silver and gold, which is just as high-quality as new metals, just without the unnecessary mining. Most of the brand’s pieces are made from recycled 925 silver and its recycled 14K gold vermeil is five times thicker than standard gold-plated jewelry.