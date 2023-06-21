The thing that sets a good item of clothing from a phenomenal, want-to-wear-this-every-day item of clothing is usually subtle: Perhaps it’s the weight of your favorite white tee, the length of your tried-and-true trousers, or the compression on your go-to pair of leggings. The same goes for tank tops: You might have an entire drawer filled with them, but if there isn’t a singular one that you always reach for, you haven’t found the best tank top yet.

As we head into summer, the lowly tank top might just become your wardrobe’s warm-weather MVP: Try leaning into the early-aughts trend of low-rise, baggy trousers by pairing them with a longline ribbed tank. Or swap out your usual cropped tee for a tank that hits just above the navel for a casual weekend look.

We reached out to more than a dozen fashion influencers, editors, creators, and stylists to find out their absolute favorite favorite tanks, and the results might surprise you: Not only is it possible to find one that’s affordable, but some of the best tank tops on the market ring in at less than $15. Here are the best tanks, including picks for working out, cropped styles, and even men’s tanks.

Women’s tank tops