Grab your beach towel, sunscreen and cover-up, because it’s time to hit the beach, pool or vacation town in a swimsuit you can feel actually excited about putting on. We spoke to influencers and fashion experts about what they look for when shopping for swimsuits for women, and how to best feel comfortable after it’s been almost a year of not wearing one.

Model and influencer Gessiqua Pugh said it best when she told us to “wear what you feel comfortable in and accentuate a part of your body that you like most.” Once you get your new suit, she advises you to practice wearing it around the house to “get comfortable with how the swimsuit looks on you and how it moves around your body so that you don’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions.”

Celebrity stylist Erin Noël is particularly excited about high-cut swim options for women these days. “The cut at the waist elongates the leg but still provides coverage over the tummy if needed,” she shares. She’s also seeing sculpted underwire in bikini tops and plenty of cutouts. Otherwise, she shares that “colors will range from pastels to animal prints, and her favorite trend for summer 2021, retro prints.”

Overall, celebrity stylist Kelvin “K.J.” Moody doesn’t think a bad swimsuit is possible. “Swimwear is like underwear — it hinges on how you feel about yourself (and your aesthetic) in that moment,” he says. “If you love what you are wearing, you are good to go!”

With this guidance in mind, we’ve rounded up some stylist-approved and top-rated swimsuits for women of all body types.

Bikinis and two-piece swimsuits

$39.99 $9.97 at Old Navy

If a tankini is more your vibe, check out this leopard print option by none other than Old Navy. It features a high-scoop neck, built-in bra and adjustable spaghetti straps for comfort, support and style. Be sure to add the Mid-Rise Bikini Bottoms ($15 at Old Navy) to cart, too.

$98 at Cuup

One of our favorite lingerie brands, Cuup, has a swimwear line and we couldn’t be more excited. Like the bras and undies we’ve come to love, the bikini line beautifully combines comfort, support and style no matter which fit you choose. This balconette style is definitely one of our faves from the collection, and is made to fit sizes 30A to 44E. Complete the look with The Tap ($68 at Cuup) high-waist bottoms.

$20.99 at Amazon

A bikini for just $20? Sounds too good to be true, but one of our staffers tried this suit and was seriously impressed. “I can confirm it’s worth the hype and more,” she says. “It indeed fits true to size and the high-waisted bottoms really suck everything in and offer so much coverage. The top comes with padding, adjustable straps AND ties that you can maneuver to make the top a little extra cheeky, if that’s your vibe. And if you haven’t already added this suit to your cart, it comes in more than 20 different colorways and patterns too.”

$65 at Summersalt

If you need full-coverage sun protection or simply prefer not to show much skin while you lounge out, opt for this swim tunic that reviewers rave about for helping them feel fashionable, pretty and confident. Definitely check out the Sun Shield Legging ($80 at Summersalt) for leg protection, too. It even features internal ties that attach to the tunic so that nothing flies up while you frolic.

$98 at Cuup

One of our favorite — and comfiest — silhouettes in Cuup’s bra line, the Scoop swim top is available in all sorts of pretty colors, but best of all it’s created to fit a wide range of bust sizes, from 30A to 44E.

$26.99 $9.97 at Old Navy

This bikini top screams summer with its gingham and sunflower print. Other prints include pretty wildflowers and bright sunflowers.

From $45 at Lively

Those of us who are a bit more busty deserve a plethora of swim top options too. We have our eyes on Lively’s Busty Bralette that’s made from 80% recycled nylon for sizes D through DDD. Pair it with the brand’s The High Waist bottoms ($55 at Lively) that are available in sizes up to 2X.

$50 at Summersalt

Summersalt has quickly risen to the top of our swim favorites, because the quality is out of this world. If your goals include toying the line between sexy and sophisticated, you seriously can’t go wrong with the brand’s Plunge Bikini Top. Pair it with the High Leg Mid Rise Bikini Bottom ($45 at Summersalt) that’s available up to size 22.

$39.95 $19.97 at Aerie

“This top paired with the high-cut bottom ( $29.95 $14.97 at Aerie) gave me so much confidence,” exclaims one reviewer who had never worn a bikini to the beach before. They shared that it was so comfortable that they even wore the top for the remainder of the day too.

From $28.99 at Amazon

Another Underscored editor favorite, this suit has been a lifesaver for one of our staffers. “Finding a bikini that properly fits my larger chest is one of my life’s biggest struggles,” she says. “Because of the billowing fabric, the top miraculously covered and fit everything. I got a medium in both the top and bottom and I never once worried about popping out.”

$120 $72 at Revolve

Give yourself a one-shoulder moment with this Halo Bikini Top by Jade Swim. The sweet lilac color works in the pastel trend that our fashion insiders adore. How cute is this top paired with the matching Most Wanted Bikini Bottom ( $90 $81 at Revolve)?

$50 at Everlane

We can’t think of a sweeter bikini than this one. The square neck top is available in sizes XXS to XXL and it’s got hundreds of 5-star reviews.

$34.99 From $9.97 at Old Navy

Any bikini top that reminds us of our favorite quarantine bralette is great in our book. That’s why this v-neck tankini option at Old Navy was destined to make our list.

$15 $12 at Asos

Our fashion experts consider Asos a favorite retailer to search for swimwear, amongst other things. Like where else are you going to find an amazing steal like these ribbed high-waist bikini bottoms?

$59 at Good American

We could all use a leopard print bathing suit to make us feel extra fierce on a day by the water. “They have some support in the tummy area, but they don’t show too much of the goods when pulled up,” writes one reviewer who loves these Good American bottoms. Check out the matching Showoff Curve Top ($55 at Good American) that’s available in sizes up to 5X.

$84.95 at Backcountry

If you prefer a sportier look that might provide support similar to a sports bra, look no further than this number by Left On Friday. Reviewers rave that it’s great for larger-chested women and is “super supportive.” Pair it with the brand’s Hi Hi Bikini Bottom ($84.95 at Backcountry) for your beach day.

$80 From $68 at Revolve

Another trend we’ve been seeing all over our social feeds is the wrap bikini top, as seen on this number. But if you don’t want to wear it wrap-style, just tie it in the back as normal. Add the matching Praia Bikini Bottom ( $70 From $51 at Revolve) to cart, too.

$34.95 From $17.47 at Aerie

Aerie is one of our go-tos for the optimal combination of comfort and style for swim. For example, these high-cut bikini bottoms feature a crossover waistband that’ll suit any body type. We can totally see this paired with the brand’s Ribbed Shine Scoop Plunge Bikini Top ( $34.95 $20.97 at Aerie).

$128 $98 at Chromat

Pugh looks to Chromat when she’s in the market for new swimwear, and we couldn’t agree more. Of the brand’s assortment, we couldn’t resist including this top that pairs vibrant colors against mesh sleeves and supportive underwire cups — plus, it’s available in sizes up to 3X. The Mikito Bottoms ($78 at Chromat) will complete the look.

From $45 at Swimsuits For All

Influencer Gabi Fresh partnered with Swimsuits For All to create a swimwear collection with curvy girls in mind inspired by her love of the 1970s. The collection, another favorite of Pugh’s, is the perfect combination of minimialism and maximalism like this top that includes an underwire and side boning for extra support.

One-piece swimsuits

$95 at Summersalt

“I love this suit because it is flattering on most body types and especially great if you have a long torso,” says Moody. “Choose your favorite swimsuit shade and pair it with bold sunglasses, a sun hat, a large beach tote, cover-up, sunscreen, waterproof makeup, beach sandals and amaze all the guests at the pool!”

$49.99 From $40 at Old Navy

Modern, simple, chic and available in sizes XS to 4X, this one was practically made for a family vacation.

$49.95 $24.97 at Aerie

This “accentuates your curves like nobody’s business,” says one reviewer who loves this wrap one-piece by Aerie. Another shares the same excitement after purchasing it to support their postpartum bod.

$95 $48 at Andie Swim

Andie Swim designed this to make you feel like a million bucks. Featuring full-coverage bottoms and light chest support, this suit, available up to size 3X, is sure to help you feel confident as you lounge in your chaise.

$70 at Everlane

We adore the deep-but-not-too-deep V-neck on this one-piece, and how easily it can transform into a chic bodysuit with just a pair of trousers.

$95 at Andie Swim

If a major “Baywatch” moment is on your agenda this summer, look no further than Andie Swim’s The Tulum. It’s everything sporty and chic, featuring a sporty crisscross back, supportive fabric and removable cups that’ll hold you in all the right places.

$79.50 at Madewell

OK… how cool is this one? We adore the colorblock print and how easily you could wear it out as a bodysuit. It’s even made with recycled fabric.

$174 at Revolve

We’re obsessed with the ruffles cascading from the neck and shoulders down the back on this one-piece by Eberjey. Even better, reviewers share that this is a slimming suit, if that’s what you’re looking for in your next swim purchase.

$125 at Nomads

Nomads Swimwear is another top pick by Pugh, and it’s easy to see why: The brand’s Wave One-Piece is love at first sight. Available in sizes up to 5X, this colorblocked number is made of a super-soft, sheerproof double-lined fabric that’ll accentuate each and every curve.

$158 at Shopbop

Belted swimwear? Sign us up! It was that accessory that drew us in, but we stayed for the full-coverage style and adjustable straps of this one-piece swimsuit.

$128 at Revolve

The patterned taupe wrap belt detail against the black swimsuit body is a cool take on a more traditional one-piece. Beach Riot has really outdone itself with this one.

$192 at Monday Swimwear

This seriously might be the most stunning one-piece we’ve ever seen. Available in ivory and black, this suit has a supportive under-bust band, wide straps and plunge front, which is both sophisticated and sexy.