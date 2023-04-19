This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new, and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all.

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s finally time to pull out your swimsuit again. However, you might not know that the stretchy, elastic suits you buy are filled with plastic, and every time you wash one or toss it out, it’s contributing to our ocean’s plastic problem. That’s why these days, the elusive “itsy-bitsy-teeny-weeny-yellow-polka-dot-bikini” is being reimagined and restructured in big ways for a modern world in the face of climate change.

Diana Tsui, creative consultant and stylist underlines the trouble of this small garment typically made with polyester and nylon: “Swimsuits are super tricky since they require some sort of stretchy fabric and that entails plastic — including the release of microplastics into the water supply.” Microplastics are everywhere in the ocean and the tiny bits of pollution are ingested by all sorts of marine life, like our ever-critical coral reefs.

“That being said,” Tsui adds, “brands are starting to recycle plastics into their fabrics, whether it’s from bottles or fishing nets.” Fabrics like Repreve repurpose plastic bottles and convert them into “high-performance yarn.” And, Repreve Our Ocean, a separate collection under the same umbrella, specifically works to prevent plastic from entering our ocean waters by sourcing plastic within 50 kilometers of the shore before they contaminate the water. Similarly, Econyl, another sustainable fabric, transforms nylon waste into regenerated nylon and is used to make garments, swimwear, footwear and sunglasses.

Tsui empathizes with consumers, saying it can get complicated to sort these details out from companies and offers a solution that will be easier to search for. “Certified B corporation is a safe way to go if you don’t have the time to do in depth research,” Tsui says. “They adhere to a strict set of regulations to ensure both their fabrics and supply chain are sustainable and ethical.” Another certification to look out for is WRAP, which ensures workers are fairly compensated, not discriminated against and work in a safe environment, amongst other factors.

While recycled materials and fair labor practices are important, the most sustainable thing you can do is reduce the number of swimsuits you buy. That’s why it’s critical to invest in pieces that you’ll actually wear. Tsui recommends making sure the piece you buy fits well and is a style that you think will look good time and time again.

For a piece that will be worn for years to come, comfort and cuts are important. Commerce editor at Harper’s Bazaar, Halie LeSavage advises, “shoppers should start by considering their ideal fit, including the cut and rise of the bottom — from full coverage to low-rise, cheekier styles — and the level of support in the top.” LeSavage says to consider activity-level too when shopping for a swimsuit. A built-in shelf bra will offer more support and a one-piece (her personal favorite) means less time fidgeting or adjusting a swimsuit, she notes.

Here are some sustainable pieces to swim and sun in, varying in shapes, materials and sizes so you can find your perfect, timeless fit.

Summersalt

“Summersalt is a great option,” says Tsui. “I especially like the Summersalt wrap one-piece and their mix-and-match bikinis as they’re classic silhouettes.” Its swim fabrics are made with 78% recycled polyamide and use recycled materials including nylon waste to make pieces that offer 50 SPF protection.

Oookioh

“For playful swimwear with a touch of nostalgia, Ookioh,” says LeSavage. “The swimsuits all have a vintage feel with contrasting trims and high-cut legs, plus they’re all made from a recycled fabric using ocean waste (like thrown-out fishing nets). This spring, the brand teamed up with Madewell for some extra fun versions of their swimsuits that go up to size XXL.”

Ookioh Como Top Oookioh The underwire Como top is a bright option with a nod to the 90s and 60s. Sun protectant and oil repellent, this top is made with recycled 78% polyamide and 22% elastane. $50 at Oookioh Ookioh Monaco Bottoms Oookioh To match the Ookioh Como Top, these high cut Ookioh Monaco bottoms in papaya have rings at the edges of the suit that sit right on the hips for a 70’s flair. $50 at Oookioh

Youswim

With only two sizes –– “Stretch 1” and “Stretch 2,” the former stretching from size 2 to 14, and the latter stretching from size 14 to 24 –– Youswim has worked to craft a swimsuit that is not only size-inclusive but is aimed to reduce consumption by allowing the suit to adapt to your body’s changes, not the body adapting to the suit. Certified as a plastic negative product, where twice as much plastic is removed from the planet than is produced for the garment, Youswim partners with women-owned nonprofit Project Anant Pranay who focus on preventing plastic from reaching nature.

Poise Standard Waist Two-Piece Youswim This ribbed bikini has medium coverage that fits seven sizes in one and is, as the site reads, “ethically woven, dyed, cut and sewn in England using European-sourced nylon and elastane and lovingly packed by our team in London. No sweatshops here.” $139 at Youswim

Jade Swim

Using Oeko-Tex certified & Azo tested Econyl fabrics for its swimsuits, Jade ensures non-toxic swim apparel that’s produced in California. The brand focuses on timeless pieces that eschew from the fleeting trends of fast fashion by producing small batches available only through pre-order. Tsui recommends the brand, and adds, “Jade has a ton of fun colors for that Eres-vibe.”

Mara Hoffman

“Just like her ready-to-wear, Mara Hoffman’s swimsuits are vibrantly colorful, inclusively sized (up to a 3XL), and incorporate eco-friendly design elements, like upcycling deadstock fabric for color blocked swimsuits or using a blend of recycled materials,” says LeSavage. “I’m obsessed with the square-neck one-pieces for this summer: The prints are so unique to Mara and the cut is timeless.”

Cuup

Cuup’s two-piece suits use Econyl fabric, which is regenerated nylon made from fishing nets, upcycled fabric and recycled nylon for “swim made for the ocean, from the ocean,” its site reads. Cuup’s suits are akin to the brand’s famous bra and underwear shapes and styles, assuring a comfortable, stylish and familiar fit. Buy each piece individually, or snag the two-piece for a 10% discount.

Matteau

The Australian brand Matteau prioritizes sourcing from “regenerative, organic, renewable and recycled sources, and are committed to fostering biodiversity through our material choices.”

Recommended by Tsui, she says, “Matteau has a better size range and their swimsuits are minimalist and chic — definitely my go-to for future beach vacations.”

Left On Friday

“Left on Friday makes my favorite basic swimwear — basic meaning that the black one-piece I bought in 2019 still looks chic today and feels amazing,” says LeSavage. “The brand uses a durable but buttery swim fabric that’s resistant to sunscreen stains and fading from the sun. All the swimsuits have supportive straps and that smoothing, athletic fabric for swimming laps or water sports. The colors and cuts work just as well for lounging poolside, too,” LeSavage continues. “Sustainability is in part about buying less frequently and spending on pieces that really last, and my LoF swimsuit has held up exceptionally well.”

Berlook

Made from 85% recycled polyester and spandex, Berlook’s swimwear is produced with recycled materials verified by the Global Recycled Standard, and the brand has a focus on ethical production. Berlook works with factories that have BSCI or WRAP verification to ensure a healthy work environment.

Hunza G

Hunza G initially blossomed to stardom for a cutout mini dress Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman. Now, under the hands of a different creative director, Georgiana Huddart, this sustainable clothing brand makes garments and swimwear with its signature furrowed seersucker fabric from deadstock or waste. Recommended by Tsui, she says, “Hunza G’s seersucker fabric is incredibly flattering although they have limited sizing.” The brand offers one size of ots “original crinkle” as an effort to be inclusive and reduce “over-purchased sizing on a commercial level,” and on the back end, work to provide a safe and healthy work environment from factory to head office.

Zonarch

Commitment to sustainability is at the core of Zonarch’s mission. Partnered with non-profit organizations that protect nature and human rights, its sleek swimsuits are made in the US and mainly in Los Angeles. Zonarch uses recycled materials like regenerated nylon, certified by Global Recycled Standard, and it’s an editor favorite.