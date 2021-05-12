Just like your shoe or bag collection, sunglasses are something you likely don’t overhaul season after season. You likely have a few go-to styles that you’ve worn with some regularity over the last few years in addition to your trusty face sunscreen, and others supplemented by some on-trend styles that ebb and flow by the year.
But with so much anticipation ahead of a summer that could actually be spent with people you love, we asked fashion experts for their absolute favorite, top-rated, under-$150 sunglasses styles.
The consensus? While frame shapes and styles are susceptible to the trend cycle, there are a few perennial favorites that crop up year after year, no matter what. “In my opinion, every well-dressed person should have a pair of oversized aviators in their arsenal,” says Shelby Hyde, a shopping editor at Harper’s Bazaar. “Along with a chic design, they are extremely versatile and can be worn with just about everything. Not to mention they look great on all face shapes.”
Ahead, top-rated under-$150 sunglasses that fashion editors recommend.
Quay All In 52mm Mini Aviator Sunglasses
$65 at Quay Australia
“I’m not typically a fan of oversized frames, but these have been getting tons of extra wear in my closet,” says freelance fashion writer Danielle Naer. “I like pairing them with my favorite ’70s-era pieces: wide-leg denims and collared shirts.”
AQS Wren 50mm Rectangle Sunglasses
$200 $39.97 at Nordstrom Rack
“Angular sunnies in pastel colors are perfect for summoning spring. I love seeing these Wren sunnies styled with like-toned handbags and shoes for a monochrome moment,” Naer says. Customers agree: One reviewer calls these “super cute and a flattering shape.”
Warby Parker Abe Sunglasses
From $145 at Warby Parker
“I’m a fan of a classic aviator shape, but I’m liking this ever-so-subtly more angular version at the moment. It’s modern, minimal and takes up a little less face real estate,” says freelance fashion writer Gina Marinelli.
Mile High’s Gold/Green Aviators
$34 at Knockaround
These aviators give a little bit of ’80s flair to any outfit with colored lenses and a retro style, including molded nose pads and a sleek brow-bar detail.
Le Specs Total Eclipse Sunglasses
$79 $59.99 at Le Specs
“As much as I admire a statement frame, the truth is that you’ll catch me in a slightly oversized black pair most of the time,” says Marinelli. “I’m planning to add these to my rotation next.”
Ted Baker London 58mm Aviator Sunglasses
$149 at Nordstrom
“I love a retro pair of sunnies, and these Ted Baker aviators are a ’70s dream,” says Angela Melero, The Zoe Report’s executive editor.
Marc Jacobs Women’s Cat-Eye Sunglasses
From $53.88 at Amazon
“Every woman’s collection needs a cat-eye pair — a trend that Marc Jacobs dressed up by tying in glitter accents,” Naer says. “These are a personal favorite of mine for their edgy sophistication.”
Le Specs Outta Love Oval Sunglasses
$59 at Urban Outfitters
Tortoise is the perfect choice if you want to opt for a more versatile sunglass coloring. They pair seamlessly with “head-to-toe black outfits just as well as, say, a tangerine sundress,” says Naer.
Le Specs Recovery Sunglasses
$79 at Le Specs
“Much like aviators, all-black sunglasses that cover the majority of your eyes are a daily essential,” says Hyde. “They’ll come in handy, for early morning flights especially.”
Lyon Men’s Sunglasses
$95 at Warby Parker
These simple black sunglasses match with nearly everything, and their clean, rectangular shape and small blue detail ensure you’re looking sharp everywhere you go.
Margot Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses
$16 at Urban Outfitters
“To add a pop of color to your eyewear collection, stick with lucite pastels for a more subtle approach,” Hyde recommends. “This pair is particularly great for its featherweight but sturdy design.”
Sulu Eco-Friendly Sunglasses in Sand
$64.95 $38.95 at Pela
These sunglasses come in a nice light beige, which will be a perfect pairing with bright summer shirts. Plus, these sunglasses are eco-friendly and 100% biodegradable.
Warby Parker Morgan Sunglasses
$95 at Warby Parker
“Round lenses are picking up steam for summer, and at $95, this pair will be the perfect pick for sunny days ahead,” Melero says.
NOOZ Polarized Sunglasses
From $64.90 at Amazon
Speaking of round sunglasses, these lightweight polarized ones and come in two shades of tortoiseshell as well as black and bronze.
Klein Round Sunglasses
$20 at Urban Outiftters
Another pair of simple round sunglasses, these come in black, cream or mint.
Quay Australia Mad Cute Luxe Cat Eye Sunglasses
$85 $50 at Quay Australia
“Your summer essentials should include just one pair of playful sunglasses that can be worn on festive occasions,” says Hyde. “Opt for a retro cat-eye style to keep it sleek and chic.”
Warby Parker Rhea Sunglasses in Truffle Tortoise
$95 at Warby Parker
These tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses are one of Warby Parker’s staff picks. “They’re modern and timeless at the same time,” the Warby Parker staff says.
Le Specs Luxe Women’s Deep Shade Square Sunglasses
$129 $39.99 at Le Specs
“These sunnies give me a ’70s vibe, which is one of my favorite fashion decades,” says Micaéla Verrelien, a New York City-based model and influencer.
Le Specs For-Never Mine Sunglasses
$79 $29.99 at Le Specs
“I always need a funky, novelty pair of sunnies for those days I want to make a statement,” Melero says.
Poppy Lissiman Stevie Sunglasses
$125 at Poppy Lissiman
“These sunnies are fun and bold,” says Verrelien. “Everyone needs one pair of shades with a print.”
Fairfax Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses
$16 at Urban Outfitters
“I love colorful sunglasses. Not only are they vibrant, but they help get you summer-ready,” says Verrelien.
Fruit Punch/Aqua Sunglasses
$25 at Knockaround
The ideal pair for a trip to the beach, these colorful specs from Knockaround are super lightweight and only $25.
Riley Sunglasses
$79 at Liingo Eyewear
These square frames come in a clear cobalt, so you can still add a little pop of color without overpowering your whole outfit.
Quay Australia Hyped Up Sunglasses
$55 at Quay Australia
With exclusively 5-star reviews, these ’70s-inspired rectangle frames are perfectly on-trend.
BP. 50mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$15 at Nordstrom
“There’s something timelessly cool about a pair of tortoiseshell sunnies,” Marinelli says. “In a retro cat-eye shape, this pair is super playful without veering into costumey or gimmicky.”