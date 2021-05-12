CNN —

Just like your shoe or bag collection, sunglasses are something you likely don’t overhaul season after season. You likely have a few go-to styles that you’ve worn with some regularity over the last few years in addition to your trusty face sunscreen, and others supplemented by some on-trend styles that ebb and flow by the year.

But with so much anticipation ahead of a summer that could actually be spent with people you love, we asked fashion experts for their absolute favorite, top-rated, under-$150 sunglasses styles.

The consensus? While frame shapes and styles are susceptible to the trend cycle, there are a few perennial favorites that crop up year after year, no matter what. “In my opinion, every well-dressed person should have a pair of oversized aviators in their arsenal,” says Shelby Hyde, a shopping editor at Harper’s Bazaar. “Along with a chic design, they are extremely versatile and can be worn with just about everything. Not to mention they look great on all face shapes.”

Ahead, top-rated under-$150 sunglasses that fashion editors recommend.

$65 at Quay Australia

Quay All In 52mm Mini Aviator Sunglasses Nordstrom

“I’m not typically a fan of oversized frames, but these have been getting tons of extra wear in my closet,” says freelance fashion writer Danielle Naer. “I like pairing them with my favorite ’70s-era pieces: wide-leg denims and collared shirts.”

$200 $39.97 at Nordstrom Rack

AQS Wren 50mm Rectangle Sunglasses Nordstrom Rack

“Angular sunnies in pastel colors are perfect for summoning spring. I love seeing these Wren sunnies styled with like-toned handbags and shoes for a monochrome moment,” Naer says. Customers agree: One reviewer calls these “super cute and a flattering shape.”

From $145 at Warby Parker

Warby Parker Abe Sunglasses Warby Parker

“I’m a fan of a classic aviator shape, but I’m liking this ever-so-subtly more angular version at the moment. It’s modern, minimal and takes up a little less face real estate,” says freelance fashion writer Gina Marinelli.

$34 at Knockaround

Mile High’s Gold/Green Aviators Knockaround

These aviators give a little bit of ’80s flair to any outfit with colored lenses and a retro style, including molded nose pads and a sleek brow-bar detail.

$79 $59.99 at Le Specs

Le Specs Total Eclipse Sunglasses Le Specs

“As much as I admire a statement frame, the truth is that you’ll catch me in a slightly oversized black pair most of the time,” says Marinelli. “I’m planning to add these to my rotation next.”

$149 at Nordstrom

Ted Baker London 58mm Aviator Sunglasses Nordstrom

“I love a retro pair of sunnies, and these Ted Baker aviators are a ’70s dream,” says Angela Melero, The Zoe Report’s executive editor.

From $53.88 at Amazon

Marc Jacobs Women's Cat-Eye Sunglasses Bloomingdales

“Every woman’s collection needs a cat-eye pair — a trend that Marc Jacobs dressed up by tying in glitter accents,” Naer says. “These are a personal favorite of mine for their edgy sophistication.”

$59 at Urban Outfitters

Le Specs Outta Love Oval Sunglasses Urban Outfitters

Tortoise is the perfect choice if you want to opt for a more versatile sunglass coloring. They pair seamlessly with “head-to-toe black outfits just as well as, say, a tangerine sundress,” says Naer.

$79 at Le Specs

Le Specs Recovery Sunglasses Le Specs

“Much like aviators, all-black sunglasses that cover the majority of your eyes are a daily essential,” says Hyde. “They’ll come in handy, for early morning flights especially.”

$95 at Warby Parker

Lyon Men's Sunglasses Warby Parker

These simple black sunglasses match with nearly everything, and their clean, rectangular shape and small blue detail ensure you’re looking sharp everywhere you go.

$16 at Urban Outfitters

Margot Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses Urban Outfitters

“To add a pop of color to your eyewear collection, stick with lucite pastels for a more subtle approach,” Hyde recommends. “This pair is particularly great for its featherweight but sturdy design.”

$64.95 $38.95 at Pela

Sulu Eco-Friendly Sunglasses in San Pela Vision

These sunglasses come in a nice light beige, which will be a perfect pairing with bright summer shirts. Plus, these sunglasses are eco-friendly and 100% biodegradable.

$95 at Warby Parker

Warby Parker Morgan Sunglasses Warby Parker

“Round lenses are picking up steam for summer, and at $95, this pair will be the perfect pick for sunny days ahead,” Melero says.

From $64.90 at Amazon

NOOZ Polarized Sunglasses Amazon

Speaking of round sunglasses, these lightweight polarized ones and come in two shades of tortoiseshell as well as black and bronze.

$20 at Urban Outiftters

Klein Round Sunglasses Urban Outfitters

Another pair of simple round sunglasses, these come in black, cream or mint.

$85 $50 at Quay Australia

Quay Australia Mad Cute Luxe Cat Eye Sunglasses Quay Australia

“Your summer essentials should include just one pair of playful sunglasses that can be worn on festive occasions,” says Hyde. “Opt for a retro cat-eye style to keep it sleek and chic.”

$95 at Warby Parker

Warby Parker Rhea Sunglasses in Truffle Tortoise Warby Parker

These tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses are one of Warby Parker’s staff picks. “They’re modern and timeless at the same time,” the Warby Parker staff says.

$129 $39.99 at Le Specs

Le Specs Luxe Women’s Deep Shade Square Sunglasses Le Specs

“These sunnies give me a ’70s vibe, which is one of my favorite fashion decades,” says Micaéla Verrelien, a New York City-based model and influencer.

$79 $29.99 at Le Specs

Le Specs For-Never Mine Sunglasses Le Specs

“I always need a funky, novelty pair of sunnies for those days I want to make a statement,” Melero says.

$125 at Poppy Lissiman

Poppy Lissiman Stevie Sunglasses Poppy Lissiman

“These sunnies are fun and bold,” says Verrelien. “Everyone needs one pair of shades with a print.”

$16 at Urban Outfitters

Fairfax Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses Urban Outfitters

“I love colorful sunglasses. Not only are they vibrant, but they help get you summer-ready,” says Verrelien.

$25 at Knockaround

Fruit Punch/Aqua Sunglasses Knockaround

The ideal pair for a trip to the beach, these colorful specs from Knockaround are super lightweight and only $25.

$79 at Liingo Eyewear

Riley Sunglasses Liingo Eyewear

These square frames come in a clear cobalt, so you can still add a little pop of color without overpowering your whole outfit.

$55 at Quay Australia

Quay Australia Hyped Up Sunglasses Quay Australia

With exclusively 5-star reviews, these ’70s-inspired rectangle frames are perfectly on-trend.

$15 at Nordstrom

BP. 50mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses Nordstrom

“There’s something timelessly cool about a pair of tortoiseshell sunnies,” Marinelli says. “In a retro cat-eye shape, this pair is super playful without veering into costumey or gimmicky.”