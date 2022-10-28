A bra might be the most supportive garment you own, but sometimes the straps get in the way. When it comes to plunging necklines, strapless silhouettes and backless styles, a sticky bra is your discreet savior. More invisible than strapless bras and offering more coverage and support than going braless, adhesive bras can help you feel confident in even the most daring silhouettes.

“There are so many styles of sticky bras these days that you can get away with just about any neckline,” Hollywood stylist Tracy Shapoff says. “V-neck, scoop neck, plunge and sweetheart are all fully capable of being worn, as there are great sticky options for all of these styles.” The material of the garment you’re wearing is also a factor when choosing a sticky bra. “I think sticky bras work best for backless/low-back pieces and are great for lightweight fabrics like silks where you want a very smooth finish but also need a little added lift or shaping,” shares editorial stylist Daniel Gaines.

Plus, sticky bras come in a variety of shades and sizes, so plenty of people can wear them. “There have been so many advancements in boob innovation and there is truly something for everyone, regardless of your bust size or skin tone,” explains professional stylist Ariel Tunnell. “It’s incredible and so exciting for anyone who has ever said ‘I can’t wear that because my boobs are too big!’”

While wearing stick-on undergarments might sound risky, especially if you’re in a situation where sweat is a factor, you’d be surprised at how well the best sticky bras stay put — but the pros have some tips to ensure all-day wear, too. All the stylists we consulted said that applying adhesive bras to clean dry skin is key. “Avoid using body oil or moisturizer before applying or otherwise they won’t stick or stay in place,” Tunnel advises. She and Gaines recommend cleaning the bust area with rubbing alcohol, letting it dry and then applying the adhesive cups. And for placement, Shapoff says, “Always make sure to match both sides identically so that they are even underneath clothing.”

Ahead, the stylists and Underscored editors share their favorite sticky bras and nipple covers for when you need truly invisible undergarments, and how to properly clean them for the most wears.

Sticky push-up bras

Nubra Seamless Push-Up Bra $47 at Shopbop or from $45 at Amazon Nubra Seamless Push-Up Bra Shopbop All the stylists we spoke to said Nubra is the best — Tunnell calls it the “gold standard of sticky bras.” She and Shapoff chose the Seamless Push-Up as their favorite, but mentioned that the brand makes several styles that are all excellent.

Mitaloo Push-Up Strapless Self-Adhesive Bra From $14 at Amazon Mitaloo Push-Up Strapless Self-Adhesive Bra Amazon “This winged shape from Amazon is surprisingly effective at creating cleavage and lift,” Tunnell says. “Excellent value too!”

Just Behavior Strapless Sticky Bra $30 $24 at Amazon Just Behavior Strapless Sticky Bra Amazon For more coverage, contributing editor Tobey Grumet recommends this option. The push-up style features transparent wings and it comes with a clear, removable halter strap in case you need some extra support.

Niidor Adhesive Strapless Invisible Push-Up Bra From $19 at Amazon Niidor Adhesive Strapless Invisible Push-Up Bra Amazon A favorite of social lead Stephanie Griffin and TikTok strategist Hannah Lauson, this sticky bra is both push-up and backless. “I've used it around eight times now and it's still really sticky and lasts all night,” Lauson says.

Backless sticky bras

Nubra Silicone 3D Bra $65 at Amazon and Revolve Nubra Silicone 3D Bra Amazon “Nubra is still the leader in my opinion,” Gaines shares. “I like the silicone ones for volume.” The backless style hooks in the middle to enhance cleavage, too.

Nubra Feather Lite Bra From $30 at Amazon or $38 at Shopbop and Revolve Nubra Feather Lite Bra Amazon For a lighter option, Gaines recommends Nubra’s Feather Lite Bra. “The ‘featherweight’ ones, which are made out of a light foam, are great for maximum lift because the silicone can be a little heavy if you are already working against gravity,” he explains.

Fashion Forms Voluptuous Backless Strapless Bra From $36 at Amazon or $40 at Shopbop Fashion Forms Voluptuous Backless Strapless Bra Amazon Shapoff says Fashion Forms has great backless sticky bras, like this seamless sculpted style. The stylist notes the brand has a broad size range from B to H cups, but could have more shade options.

Mitaloo Sticky Push-Up Bra From $14 at Amazon Mitaloo Sticky Push-Up Bra Amazon This style is a favorite of Grumet. The lace-up front allows you to control the push-up effect, plus it’s fully backless.

Fashion Forms Women's Amazing Adhesive Strapless Backless Bra $25 at Target or $31 at Walmart Fashion Forms Women's Amazing Adhesive Strapless Backless Bra Target Griffin says she picks up this backless silicone bra whenever she goes to Target.

Intimissimi Transparent Back Strapless Bra $29 at Intimissimi Itimissimi Transparent Back Strapless Bra Intimissimi “I have been a big fan of Intimissimi for many years when I discovered it while living in Italy,” Shapoff says. “The quality is always great, with a lower cost than most companies and they [often] have a special deal.” This backless sticky bra features an invisible underwire and transparent wings that add extra support.

Sticky nipple covers

Hollywood Fashion Secrets Silicone CoverUps $13 at Amazon or $15 at Ulta Hollywood Fashion Secrets Silicone CoverUps Amazon Tunnell says these are “truly the best in the game. They come in two sizes and four colors that disappear under clothing more seamlessly than other brands.” A clear favorite among stylists, Shapoff agrees these are among the best. “Hollywood Fashion Secrets is one of the most used brands in my styling kit,” Shapoff says.

Nippies Skin by B-Six Adhesive Nipple Covers From $26 at Amazon, Bloomingdales and Shopbop Nippies Skin by B-Six Adhesive Nipple Covers Amazon I traded out my full sticky cups for these smaller, lightweight nipple covers a few years ago. They are completely seamless, won’t show through tops and are a great option for smaller chest sizes. Plus, they’re washable and reusable — I’ve been using the same pair for over a year.

Nippies Skin by B-Six Lift Nipple Covers $33 at Amazon and Shopbop Nippies Skin by B-Six Lift Nipple Covers Amazon Shapoff is also a fan of Nippies. In addition to the original version, the stylist recommends these lifting nipple covers. She also notes that the brand carries a variety of shades.

Commando Top Hats Reusable Nipple Covers $46 at Amazon and Shopbop Commando Top Hats Reusable Nipple Covers Amazon Gaines notes that finding great nipple covers can be tricky, but his go-to are these silicone adhesives (which Shapoff also likes for their convenient case). “My most used ones are the round silicone ones,” he says. “They can add a little extra roundness, but if the fabric is too thin you will see the outline of the full cover which essentially makes the visibility more prominent.”

Fabric Nipple Stickers, 50 Pairs $2 at Temu Fabric Nipple Stickers, 50-Pair Temu Another option is to use disposable flat petal nipple covers, but again, Gaines says you’ll want to be cautious of wearing thin garments on top or else the shape might show. He recommends these lightweight fabric stickers that you can buy in bulk, or you can pick up a similar style from Amazon. In a pinch, the stylist says even a Band-Aid can work, “but make sure to pull taut when applying.”

How to wash sticky bras

Like other undergarments, you’ll want to be delicate when caring for your sticky bras. “The best way to wash a sticky bra is to create a soapy solution using a very mild fabric detergent or specialty bra soap and give it a careful [hand] wash and rinse,” says Tunnell. “Leave it out to dry and it will be newly sticky and ready for another wear!”

And in between wears, Shapoff recommends keeping the cups in their original packaging. “I like to also stick the plastic [film] back to each cup as an extra layer of protection,” the stylist says. “Always keep your sticky bras in a secured container when not wearing them.”

The Laundress Delicate Wash $20 at Amazon The Laundress Delicate Wash Amazon A gentle laundry detergent, like the kind made for washing undergarments, can effectively clean your sticky bras without deteriorating the adhesive.