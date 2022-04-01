Dressing for spring is like a never-ending battle against Mother Nature’s mood swings. A chilly, 55-degree morning can easily transform into a sweltering 80-degree afternoon, and an impromptu rain shower could cool down a humid afternoon in ways you weren’t prepared for. But one thing’s for sure: Spring marks the beginning of dress season, and we couldn’t be happier for it.
“When spring hits, I tend to jump right into a summer mindset when it comes to dress shopping,” says NYC-based stylist Calvy Click. “I love an easy linen shift or a vacation-ready option in a summery, fun print. I rationalize these purchases by wearing them a few months earlier, pairing with a chunky cardigan, a blazer or a classic denim jacket. I like pairing these with a retro running sneaker and a mini bag so when summer rolls around I can keep it fresh with sandals and a woven tote.”
Eco-conscious stylist Cassandra Dittmer, who works with celebs like Laura Dern and Hillary Scott, echos Click’s sentiments: “I prioritize wearing all-natural materials like cotton, silk and linen to stay cool,” she says, adding that she recommends more innovative moisture-wicking materials like Tencel, Lyocell and pineapple waste-based piña for summer.
Ahead, shop expert-favorite spring- and summer-ready dresses for 2022, plus find their tips on making them feel fresh.
Spring floral dresses
Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress
$150 at Hill House Home
We love a nap dress over here, and this one is also just perfect for spring, with two sweet floral options and a bunch of pretty punchy colors too. Want something a little shorter? Try the Elizabeth Nap Dress.
Peony Off-the-Shoulder Floral Print Linen Maxi Dress
$415 at Net-A-Porter
A favorite of Click’s, this summery print is perfect for work or play.
Universal Thread Balloon Long-Sleeve Button-Front Dress
$29.99 at Target
Use Dittmer’s trick to make any floral dress, like this top-rated style from Target, feel modern: “Jewelry amps up any look, and right now I’m loving vintage, chunky silver pieces as well as those with architectural shape or aesthetic.”
Ba&sh Tabby Dress
$375 at Ba&sh
“I always light up when I see co-workers in a joyful floral outfit,” says Dittmer, who mentions that the pattern is a fun way to exude energy and confidence on a Zoom call. “Plus, the cyclical nature of flowers makes them an obvious and natural choice for the season.”
The Faultline Silk Midi Slip Dress
$995 at Carmen Molina
Another pick from Dittmer, this watercolor-effect dress gives off a floral feel.
PrettyGarden Floral A-Line Bohemian Maxi Dress
$45.99 $40.99 at Amazon
This chic wrap dress is great for strolling the farmers market — or the aisles of Target.
Eden Floral Minidress
$119 at Nordstrom
Make a simple floral dress with cutouts office-appropriate by pairing it with an oversized denim jacket.
Casual spring dresses
Bondi Born Mustique Linen Midi Dress
$595 at Net-A-Porter
“I love an easy linen shift or a vacation-ready option in a summery, fun color,” says Click, who loves how versatile this breathable linen dress is.
Lee Mathews Wiley Check Print Dress
$280 at Far Fetch
Click says she’d pair this dress “with a retro running sneaker and a mini bag now, and sandals and a woven tote when summer rolls around.”
Alemais Sunset Square-Neck Dress
$465 at Far Fetch
Peters’ pick, this bohemian-style dress is made of summer-ready linen and is easy to dress up or down.
UO Arna Midi Slip Dress
$69 at Urban Outfitters
This top-rated dress from Urban Outfitters toes the line between trendy and timeless. “As an edgy way to spice things up, pair it with a classic cowboy boot,” says Dittmer.
Ganni Stripe Cotton Minidress
$255 at Shopbop
Dittmer recommends this cotton Ganni dress for its unexpected details, such as the pointed collar.
Fancy spring dresses
Rotate Kim Jacquard High-Neck Minidress
$390 at Far Fetch
“Mint is such an it-color right now,” says Peters.
Fruché Onyisi Camel Dress
$500 at The Folklore
A favorite of Dittmer’s, this dress is made for any fanciful event you have in the books this summer.
Blumarine Halterneck Short Dress
$1,065 at Far Fetch
“Blumarine is making such a huge comeback,” says influencer Audrey Peters. Pair this ’90s-inspired dress with white sneakers for a daytime look, or dress it up with strappy heels for a dinner date.
Mara Hoffman Emery Dress
$325 at Mara Hoffman
Another pick from Dittmer, Mara Hoffman’s off-the-shoulder style has a subtle twist detail at the décolletage, making it perfect for weddings and date nights alike.
Reformation Helio Cutout Embellished Stretch-Tencel Lyocell Dress
$232.23 at Net-A-Porter
Made from a Net Sustain- and Dittmer-approved fabric, this Tencel dress from Reformation has a stylish cutout detail at the side and a slinky crystal-embellished chain.
Spring midi dresses
Madewell Linen-Blend Sophia Midi Dress
$138 at Madewell
This midi dress from Madewell gets 5 stars from customers, who call the linen-blend style “light enough to wear on hot summer days.”
Johanna Ortiz Mar Color de Vino Midi Dress
$850 at Net-A-Porter
“I know this is nothing new, but I’ll always be into the dress and tennis sneaker combo,” says Dittmer, who loves sustainable brand Feners.
Madewell Plus Linen-Blend Eyelet-Sleeve Lucie Smocked Midi Dress
$128 at Madewell
This linen-blend dress has everything Dittmer looks for in a springtime style: It’s breathable, versatile and stylish for everyday wear.
Good American ’90s Tank Dress
$109 at Nordstrom
Good American is a stylist, editor and influencer favorite for its flattering, easy-to-wear silhouettes like this top-rated midi style.
Sleeper Boheme Feather-Trimmed Ecovero-Satin Midi Dress
$290 at Net-A-Porter
Dittmer’s last pick, this midi style from Sleeper, is surprisingly wearable. Pair it with strappy heels for a date night look, or pair it with flats and a cropped jacket for a fun spin on a nighttime vibe.