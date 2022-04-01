Madewell

Dressing for spring is like a never-ending battle against Mother Nature’s mood swings. A chilly, 55-degree morning can easily transform into a sweltering 80-degree afternoon, and an impromptu rain shower could cool down a humid afternoon in ways you weren’t prepared for. But one thing’s for sure: Spring marks the beginning of dress season, and we couldn’t be happier for it.

“When spring hits, I tend to jump right into a summer mindset when it comes to dress shopping,” says NYC-based stylist Calvy Click. “I love an easy linen shift or a vacation-ready option in a summery, fun print. I rationalize these purchases by wearing them a few months earlier, pairing with a chunky cardigan, a blazer or a classic denim jacket. I like pairing these with a retro running sneaker and a mini bag so when summer rolls around I can keep it fresh with sandals and a woven tote.”

Eco-conscious stylist Cassandra Dittmer, who works with celebs like Laura Dern and Hillary Scott, echos Click’s sentiments: “I prioritize wearing all-natural materials like cotton, silk and linen to stay cool,” she says, adding that she recommends more innovative moisture-wicking materials like Tencel, Lyocell and pineapple waste-based piña for summer.

Ahead, shop expert-favorite spring- and summer-ready dresses for 2022, plus find their tips on making them feel fresh.

Spring floral dresses

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress

$150 at Hill House Home

We love a nap dress over here, and this one is also just perfect for spring, with two sweet floral options and a bunch of pretty punchy colors too. Want something a little shorter? Try the Elizabeth Nap Dress.

Peony Off-the-Shoulder Floral Print Linen Maxi Dress

$415 at Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter

A favorite of Click’s, this summery print is perfect for work or play.

Universal Thread Balloon Long-Sleeve Button-Front Dress

$29.99 at Target

Target

Use Dittmer’s trick to make any floral dress, like this top-rated style from Target, feel modern: “Jewelry amps up any look, and right now I’m loving vintage, chunky silver pieces as well as those with architectural shape or aesthetic.”

Ba&sh Tabby Dress

$375 at Ba&sh

ba&sh

“I always light up when I see co-workers in a joyful floral outfit,” says Dittmer, who mentions that the pattern is a fun way to exude energy and confidence on a Zoom call. “Plus, the cyclical nature of flowers makes them an obvious and natural choice for the season.”

The Faultline Silk Midi Slip Dress

$995 at Carmen Molina

Carmen Molina

Another pick from Dittmer, this watercolor-effect dress gives off a floral feel.

PrettyGarden Floral A-Line Bohemian Maxi Dress

$45.99 $40.99 at Amazon

Amazon

This chic wrap dress is great for strolling the farmers market — or the aisles of Target.

Eden Floral Minidress

$119 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Make a simple floral dress with cutouts office-appropriate by pairing it with an oversized denim jacket.

Casual spring dresses

Bondi Born Mustique Linen Midi Dress

$595 at Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter

“I love an easy linen shift or a vacation-ready option in a summery, fun color,” says Click, who loves how versatile this breathable linen dress is.

Lee Mathews Wiley Check Print Dress

$280 at Far Fetch

Far Fetch

Click says she’d pair this dress “with a retro running sneaker and a mini bag now, and sandals and a woven tote when summer rolls around.”

Alemais Sunset Square-Neck Dress

$465 at Far Fetch

Far Fetch

Peters’ pick, this bohemian-style dress is made of summer-ready linen and is easy to dress up or down.

UO Arna Midi Slip Dress

$69 at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

This top-rated dress from Urban Outfitters toes the line between trendy and timeless. “As an edgy way to spice things up, pair it with a classic cowboy boot,” says Dittmer.

Ganni Stripe Cotton Minidress

$255 at Shopbop

Shopbop

Dittmer recommends this cotton Ganni dress for its unexpected details, such as the pointed collar.

Fancy spring dresses

Rotate Kim Jacquard High-Neck Minidress

$390 at Far Fetch

Far Fetch

“Mint is such an it-color right now,” says Peters.

Fruché Onyisi Camel Dress

$500 at The Folklore

The Folklore

A favorite of Dittmer’s, this dress is made for any fanciful event you have in the books this summer.

Blumarine Halterneck Short Dress

$1,065 at Far Fetch

Far Fetch

“Blumarine is making such a huge comeback,” says influencer Audrey Peters. Pair this ’90s-inspired dress with white sneakers for a daytime look, or dress it up with strappy heels for a dinner date.

Mara Hoffman Emery Dress

$325 at Mara Hoffman

Mara Hoffman

Another pick from Dittmer, Mara Hoffman’s off-the-shoulder style has a subtle twist detail at the décolletage, making it perfect for weddings and date nights alike.

Reformation Helio Cutout Embellished Stretch-Tencel Lyocell Dress

$232.23 at Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter

Made from a Net Sustain- and Dittmer-approved fabric, this Tencel dress from Reformation has a stylish cutout detail at the side and a slinky crystal-embellished chain.

Spring midi dresses

Madewell Linen-Blend Sophia Midi Dress

$138 at Madewell

Madewell

This midi dress from Madewell gets 5 stars from customers, who call the linen-blend style “light enough to wear on hot summer days.”

Johanna Ortiz Mar Color de Vino Midi Dress

$850 at Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter

“I know this is nothing new, but I’ll always be into the dress and tennis sneaker combo,” says Dittmer, who loves sustainable brand Feners.

Madewell Plus Linen-Blend Eyelet-Sleeve Lucie Smocked Midi Dress

$128 at Madewell

Madewell

This linen-blend dress has everything Dittmer looks for in a springtime style: It’s breathable, versatile and stylish for everyday wear.

Good American ’90s Tank Dress

$109 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Good American is a stylist, editor and influencer favorite for its flattering, easy-to-wear silhouettes like this top-rated midi style.

Sleeper Boheme Feather-Trimmed Ecovero-Satin Midi Dress

$290 at Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter

Dittmer’s last pick, this midi style from Sleeper, is surprisingly wearable. Pair it with strappy heels for a date night look, or pair it with flats and a cropped jacket for a fun spin on a nighttime vibe.