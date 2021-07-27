mens-sandals-teva-terra-fi-5
This article is part of Spring Fashion Month, where we’re breaking down your must-have fashion pieces for the next few months. From denim jackets to comfy sandals, we’re asking editors, influencers and experts about the go-to pieces they wear through spring and beyond.

Considering all they do for you, your feet deserve a breather. Cooling your feet also helps regulate body temperature, so summer sandals are a win-win.

Some slides were made for the locker room, while others could walk you from the beach to the country club. We tapped style experts for their favorite pairs of men’s sandals to buy now, along with top-rated picks from our favorite retailers.

Men’s sandals with straps

Suicoke Depa V2 Sandal
mens sandals depa
Backcountry

“Suicoke makes some of the coolest premium sandals out now,” says Nordstrom men’s fashion and editorial director Jian DeLeon. “Our exclusive version of their Depa V2 sandal adds a checkerboard pattern to the durable nylon strap, available in an ’80s-inspired black and white version, or my personal favorite, a more muted black and charcoal gray.”

$220 at Backcountry
Chaco Chillos Slide Sandal
chaco chillo slide
Chaco

“The Chaco Chillos not only feature an adjustable strap up top, but the footbed is ergonomically designed to promote a healthy body alignment,” DeLeon says. “And of course, they’re comfortable from the first wear.”

$50 at Chaco
Keen Uneek Sandals 
mens sandals keen
Amazon

“A classic sandal that has a cult following among Grateful Dead fans and outdoors-obsessed menswear enthusiasts, the Keen Uneek’s bungee cord upper ensures a custom fit to your foot,” DeLeon says.

From $55 at Amazon
Dr. Marten's Soloman Men's Leather Strap Sandals
mens sandals dr martens
Dr. Marten's

Although known more for their cult favorite boots, Dr. Marten's also makes a selection of sandals in their signature style. These leather sandals are the perfect balance of casual and chic with adjustable straps and AirWair soles for comfort.

$110 at Dr. Marten's

Leather sandals for men

Birkenstock Arizona Suede Leather
mens sandals birkenstocks arizona
Birkenstocks

Outlasting trends, the trusted German brand has been outfitting American feet for decades. Birkenstocks remain a staple that combine comfort, utility and style.

$140 at Birkenstock
Olukai Mea Ola Flip-Flop
mens sandals olukai
Olukai

Hand-stitching and exceptional comfort make Olukai’s leather flip-flops a customer favorite.

$130 at Olukai
Anthony Veer Men's Marrkesh Comfort Slides
mens sandals marrakesh
Macy's

These sleek leather Anthony Veer leather slides provide the comfort of traditional slip-ons with a trendy touch making them ideal for home wear or warm weather outings.

$99 at Macy's

Water-resistant men’s sandals

Nike Benassi JDI Slides
mens sandals nike slides
Nike

Tried and true, Nike’s Benassi slides are perennial favorites for their ease and affordability.

From $22 at Nike
Adidas Adilette Slides
mens sandals adidas
Adidas

Adidas has outfitted generations of men in water-friendly footwear. The nostalgia factor is tough to beat.

$55 at Adidas
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Eva
mens sandals birkenstocks eva
Birkenstocks

Comfortable, versatile and indestructible, Birkenstock Arizona Evas are a beach and poolside must-have.

$50 at Birkenstock

Active men’s sandals

Keen Men’s Evofit One Water Sandal
mens sandals keen evofit
REI

Keen’s Evofit One is a favorite among outdoorsmen for its versatility and comfort, whatever the day has in store.

$110 at REI
Chaco Men’s Z1 Classic Sandal
men's sandals chaco classic
Chaco

Chaco’s Z1 consistently gets high marks from hikers who put them to the test out on the trail.

From $70 at Chaco
Hoka One Ora Recovery Slide 3
mens sandals hoka recovery
Hoka

The Hoka One Ora Recovery Slide 3 "looks like a time machine that came from the future just to make your feet even more comfortable,” DeLeon says of this pair, meant to help runners recover. “Its forward-thinking design has even served as the inspiration for luxurious runway reinterpretations.”

$60 at Hoka
Teva Terra Fi 5 Universal
mens sandals teva terra fi 5
Teva

Another brand that has held the line on form and function in the face of trends, Teva makes go-to footwear for all variety of outdoor adventures.

$110 at Teva

Closed-toe men’s sandals

Dockers Men’s Searose Fisherman Sandal
mens sandals dockers
Amazon

With memory foam insoles and a relaxed fit, these Dockers are a customer favorite for extraordinary comfort and affordability.

From $40 at Amazon
Merrell Hydro Water-Resistant Clog
mens sandals merrell
Merrell

“Merrell’s Hydro Mocs are what I would call a more grown-up Croc,” DeLeon says. “The sleeker design and fun colors toe the line between dad-inspired style and things dads actually wear.”

$60 at Merrell
Birkenstock Boston Soft Clog
mens sandals birkenstocks boston
Birkenstock

“I can’t recommend the Birkenstock Boston enough; I have a ton of pairs myself and wear them everywhere,” DeLeon says. “The closed toe gives them a bit of an elegant touch, but like any Birkenstock, they truly get more comfortable after each wear.”

$158 at REI

Men’s designer sandals

Gucci Men's Web rubber slide sandal
mens sandals gucci slide
Gucci

If it’s brand recognition you’re after, Gucci’s signature hues are unmistakable.

$400 at Gucci
Bottega Veneta Men's Slider
mens sandals bottega
Bottega Veneta

Available in seven shades, these Bottega Veneta slides are made of 100% rubber making them super comfy and easy to keep looking pristine.

$520 at Bottega Veneta
Balenciaga Mule Slide
mens sandals balenciaga
Saks Fifth Ave

Looking for more foot coverage? These Balenciaga mules have molded rubber footbeds for all day comfort and are polished enough to wear with almost any outfit.

$495 at Saks Fifth Avenue