Running shorts for women can make or break your workout. In the right pair, you’ll feel free as a bird — you can open up your stride and hit your fastest speeds without worrying about a single apparel-induced distraction. But in the wrong pair? They might ride up, bunch between your thighs, cause uncomfortable chafing and otherwise break your flow with every. single. step. High-tech performance fabrics don’t always come cheap, but investing in a durable pair that moves with you is well worth the money. However, with so many options on the market (even from a single brand!), it’s hard to know where to start — especially since a lot of fitness apparel decisions come down to personal preference. To help, we put 16 popular pairs of running shorts for women through their paces on the road and trail to see which felt best. Best running shorts overall: Tracksmith Session Speed Shorts $72 at Tracksmith Tracksmith always puts a high-end twist on classic running gear, and the Session Speed Shorts are no exception. Constructed from a buttery smooth, four-way stretch Italian knit, they’re designed to be minimalistic: The elastic waistband is exposed, the hem on the liner is raw and the 3.25-inch length nixes any unnecessary fabric. They’re still packed with performance-boosting technology, though. The fabric itself is protective, breathable, and moisture-wicking, and the lining is anti-odor and anti-microbial. With “speed” in the name, casual runners might think these are too hardcore for them. But they’d be wrong — we’ve done everything from hike to race a half marathon in these. On a test workout at a high school track in Denver, we actually had to remind ourselves to pay attention to how the shorts felt; we could barely tell they were there, which is the highest praise you can give for running gear. While they are designed to help you run fast, that mostly means they’re going to stay out of your way. Fabric flapping? Nope. Chafing? Nary a red spot. Egregious sweat? Not a chance. We actually preferred the fit of these to the similar Session Shorts, mostly because the exposed elastic waistband fit more comfortably (and retained less heat) than the rippled fabric hiding an internal drawstring. The Speed version’s side zippered pocket was also more functional than the hidden pocket on the inside of the everyday Session Shorts. Tracksmith has a reputation for being pricey, and while these definitely aren’t cheap, the price reflects the quality. These have stood up to not just multiple long runs in oppressive summer heat, but the necessary heavy-duty washing that’s required after such sweaty workouts—and they don’t look any worse for the wear. Best tight running shorts for women: On Running Sprinter Shorts $70 at On Running, REI and Amazon On’s apparel is as aesthetically pleasing as their trendy shoes, and they deliver on the performance front, too. A good fitted short should feel like a second skin, and these Sprinter Shorts add just enough compression for you to feel supported without causing any digging into your midsection or making your thighs look like sausages popping out of their casing. (Sorry, but if you’ve worn too-tight tight shorts, you know exactly what we mean.) The fabric, made from recycled polyamide materials, is also moisture-wicking, so they won’t soak in sweat as the miles rack up. We wore these right out of the box on a surprisingly humid 12-mile long run around the east side of Denver, and they were as comfortable at the start as they were at the finish. One of the major issues we have with fitted short tights is how frequently they ride up, but thanks to the 5-inch length on these, we didn’t find ourselves tugging at the hems once throughout the entire run — even without a grippy rubber strip at the hem to keep them in pace. Most importantly, these are equipped with five storage pockets: two on the sides, each large enough for an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and three on the waistband, one of which has a key loop for security. We loaded these up with said phone, four energy gels and car keys, which you might think might weigh down a lightweight pair of shorts, but everything was easily accessible and stayed exactly where it should — no sagging or bouncing. Whether you’re racing a half marathon or marathon or just spending a lot of time on your feet, these are built for the long haul. Best trail running shorts for women: Brooks High Point 3” 2-in-1 Shorts $78 From $31 at Amazon; From $51 at Brooks Running; From $54 at REI; Why choose between loose or fitted shorts when you could have both? Brooks combined the best of both worlds with an ultra-thin outer layer and a slightly compressive inner layer in this pair designed for their elite trail athletes. The liner, a mix of polyester and spandex that peeks out from under the overlay, is mostly there to add coverage and prevent chafing, which it did admirably over the course of nearly 20 humid miles through the Italian pre-Alps surrounding Lake Como. The outer layer, on the other hand, is super lightweight, which prevents it from bunching between the thighs like other trail shorts we tested. It also has a DWR-treated ripstop fabric front panel that offers water and tear resistance as well as UPF 30+ sun protection, both of which are appreciated when you’re popping in and out of tree cover on the trails. While the compressive elements help these shorts fit comfortably right off the bat, the waistband has a drawcord to help you dial in the fit and keep everything in place, especially when the pockets are fully stuffed. Speaking of storage, there are four non-zip pockets for gels, keys, and trash on the sides of the shorts, plus a larger horizontal zip pocket on the back that fits an iPhone 14 Pro Max sans case. (Fun fact: The pull tab on the zipper was specifically designed to be easily accessible even with frozen fingers or gloves on). These may have been designed for professionals who tackle the toughest terrain, but after putting these to the test ourselves in a trail race that covered pavement, root- and rock-strewn single track, and mud pits, we can confidently say non-elites will also benefit from the one-two punch of function and style (the earthy, oversaturated colors are fab as well). Best budget running shorts for women: Baleaf Women’s High Waisted Athletic Running Shorts $26 at Amazon and Baleaf Finding an affordable pair of running shorts that work as well — in terms of fabric technology, comfort, and storage — as more expensive brands isn’t easy. But these shorts are an Amazon favorite, and they outperformed other budget-friendly options we tested on our go-to six-mile route around a lake in west Denver. Material is the biggest concern when you’re shopping for “cheap” fitness gear. High-tech fabrics = higher price tags. But these are made from a lightweight nylon/spandex blend that’s moisture-wicking, quick-drying and breathable, just like the more expensive picks on this list. We especially liked that these didn’t bunch between the legs, even as we picked up the pace. With a stretchy mid-rise waistband and a 3.25-inch length, these offer plenty of coverage (there’s also a built-in brief liner with a little key pocket, complete with a flap for added security) without restricting your range of motion, thanks to the double-layered side slits that feel nice and airy with every stride. As far as budget options go, we preferred these to similarly priced styles from traditional running brands. If you’re going to buy a pair of Adidas shorts, you want the highest-performing option, not the budget-friendly version with a variation on that tech — see: the Adizero Running Split Shorts versus the Adidas Marathon 20 Shorts. (FWIW, these Baleaf shorts were actually very similar to the Marathon 20s, just with a little more style.) Generally, the more features you expect from a product the higher the cost might be; to cut down on costs, brands slim down the offerings. But for $26, these give you everything you need for casual running and nothing you don’t. What to consider when shopping for running shorts Fabric technology You’d be hard-pressed to find a pair of running-specific shorts made solely from cotton these days. Now, technical fabrics blend various materials — like polyester, elastane, spandex, and nylon—for a more comfortable running experience. Look for shorts constructed out of moisture-wicking, quick-drying materials; they’ll be lighter and more breathable than old school gym shorts. Some pairs are even equipped with built-in sun protection and antimicrobial properties for battling bacteria and odor. Pockets Running doesn’t require a lot of additional gear, but generally you want at least one storage spot for stashing your keys, some cash or a credit card in case of an emergency, or even on-the-go fuel, like energy gels. Zippered pockets are the top option for security’s sake, but many shorts also have hidden internal pouches with or without a flap that can do the job. Pay attention to the size of the pockets if you’re going to use them to hold your phone (more compressive shorts tend to have larger pockets on the side of the legs, while more traditional shorts may have a slightly smaller pocket at the back). And if your runs tend to be longer, you may want a pair of shorts with multiple pockets that allow you to carry enough gel packets to power you through. Compression Traditional running shorts are designed to feel barely there, with splits up the side that give you full range of motion. But tighter, more compressive running shorts can support your muscles without compromising your movement while reducing the distraction of fabric flapping around your thighs. Fitted shorts should still be comfortable, though — not too tight or restrictive. How we tested We chose 16 of the most popular and well-reviewed running shorts ranging from $25 to over $100. You’ll recognize some of the big-name running companies, but we also called in cult favorites from smaller boutique brands. First, we considered what materials the shorts were made of, what performance features they offered (think: sweat-wicking, quick-drying, abrasion resistance), what type of storage options were built in, how comfortable they felt, and, of course, how stylish they were. Then we hit the roads and trails, logging over 10 miles in each pair in order to see how they felt in different conditions, from sun and rain to easy runs to speed workouts. Others women’s running shorts we tested Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 2.5” $68 at Lululemon One of the most highly recommended Lululemon pairs among runners, the Hotty Hot High-Rise Shorts come in two lengths: 2.5” and 4”. We preferred the 2.5”, which had enough of the brand’s Swift fabric — a lightweight, moisture-wicking, quick-drying (even in a surprise rainstorm!), four-way stretch material — to prevent thigh chafing but still feel super breezy around the legs, where mesh panels allow for extra ventilation. Runners with thicker thighs might prefer the longer length; either way, curved hems and wide leg openings allow for full range of motion. Stash your keys in the slip pocket tucked into the built-in liner versus the zip pocket on the side if you don’t want to feel them bouncing against your leg the entire run. (We liked these more than the Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 2.5”, which felt heavier, especially at the waist.) Janji 3” Multi Short $78 $46 at REI; $78 at Janji Another excellent trail running option, Janji’s shorts are incredibly lightweight (which is why we’d recommend these over the similar Rabbit Smashems). The fabric, dotted with tiny perforations, is 80 percent nylon and 20 percent elastane — an abrasion-resistant mix that’s super breathable and wicks sweat fast without losing its shape. (It may, however, bunch between your thighs occasionally, but bonded hem seams prevent chafing). The split on the side adds to the airiness of the shorts, but it’s very aggressive — don’t go for these if you have any modesty concerns (there is an integrated brief liner, but any underwear underneath that will show). The real selling point, though, is the storage capabilities: There are five nearly undetectable waistband pockets, one with a built-in clip for keys, where you can stash all your essentials for long days on the dirt. New Balance Q Speed Shape Shield 4 Inch Fitted Short $65 $39 at New Balance and Amazon While some runners prefer split shorts to maximize movement, others prefer the secure fit of a streamlined fitted short. New Balance’s four-inch speed shorts are made from a moisture-wicking and quick-drying polyester-spandex blend that hugs the body from the hip to the thigh and provides full stretch as you open up your stride. We prefer a high-rise waistband for almost running shorts, and these sit right at the belly button without any digging or discomfort. (There’s no drawstring to adjust the fit and these may run a smidge large, so size down if you want a truly compressive feel.) And while we love similar fitted shorts like the Nike Pro 365 5” Shorts, these go a step further with a deep pocket on the right side that’s large enough for a smartphone. Under Armour UA Fly-By 2.0 Shorts $25 From $15 at Amazon; From $19 at Under Armour Under Armour’s Fly-By Shorts regularly end up on “best of” lists, mainly because it’s hard to beat the $25 price tag. And these classic running shorts have all the right features: The lightweight woven fabric is sweat-wicking and fast-drying; mesh details for ventilation make an already breathable material even breezier; the hem is curved to cut down on fabric and allow for freedom of motion; there’s a built-in brief liner; and an internal drawstring in the waistband lets you fine-tune the fit. The 3-inch length might be a little short for some runners, and we would have preferred a slightly wider and higher waistband, but you’re getting a lot of tech for a very accessible price in these. Plus, they’re available in 35 colors — more than any other pair we tested.