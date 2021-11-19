Cute, comfy and oh-so-warm, puffer jackets are the MVPs of any winter wardrobe. But when it comes to finding the right puffer, the options can be overwhelming: Do you go for down-filled or synthetic? Black or brightly colored? Cropped or full-on wearable blanket?

To help get you started, we talked to professional stylists about their favorite puffers for men and women in a variety of lengths, fills and price ranges. Shop their picks below to stay toasty and stylish no matter how cold it gets.

Long puffer jackets for women

$228 at Gap

Gap Big Puff Coat Gap

Fashion director, stylist and vintage shop owner Loredana Buonopane says that while this Gap jacket “looks and feels heavyweight,” it “doesn’t have that Michelin Man effect so many puffers can give you.” Gap’s jacket is also made from recycled materials and features a warm, water-resistant Primaloft fill, making it a great pick for anyone looking to avoid down.

$99 $69 at Old Navy

Old Navy Water-Resistant Long Duvet Puffer Coat for Women Old Navy

Fashion stylist Liz Rundbaken praises this affordable coat’s “flattering fit” and loves that it has “stay-warm staple features like the high neck.” The coat comes in sage, black or beige and sizes XS to 4XL.

$220 $110 at Banana Republic

Banana Republic Long Hooded Puffer Jacket Banana Republic

New York City-based wardrobe stylist Gloria Cospito loves that this Banana Republic puffer is both stylish and practical: “The straps inside the coat that make it truly unique — they allow you to wear the coat over your shoulders without having to put your arms in the sleeves.” The coat features a relaxed fit that’s great for layering and a 100% down fill.

$1,150 at Canada Goose

Canada Goose Alliston Parka Canada Goose

While expensive, Rundbaken says that Canada Goose coats are “worth every penny” and calls her own Canada Goose “one of the smartest closet investments I ever bought. It’s the No. 1 reason I don’t dread New York winters anymore.” She particularly recommends the Alliston Parka because “it’s more fashion-forward than technical-looking,” adding that “all Canada Goose products now adhere to the Responsible Down Standard.”

$550 at Woolrich

Woolrich Prescott Parka Woolrich

Cassandra Sethi, a personal stylist and image consultant with Next Level Wardrobe, calls Woolrich “a go-to for cold weather needs” and praises the Prescott Parka’s generous hood and versatile length. The jacket comes in deep blue, forest green, black or ivory and features a concealed zipper for a sleeker fit.

Crop puffer jackets for women

$100 at Uniqlo

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Puffer Parka Uniqlo

Uniqlo dominates the world of affordable winter wear, and Rundbaken says that the brand’s “super-light” puffers are “perfect for layering to instantly winterize any jacket or sweater.” She particularly loves this shorter model, which is offered in four colors and comes with a convenient storage pouch for travel.

$225 at Aritzia

Aritzia The Super Puff Shorty Aritzia

Aritzia’s super-popular Super Puffs come in a huge range of colors and fabrics. Cospito especially likes the “liquid shine finish,” which transforms the coat into “an interesting statement piece.” All the Super Puffs are also very, very warm, with responsibly sourced goose down and a temperature rating to minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit.

From $148 at Gap

Gap Big Puff Cropped Jacket Gap

If you really want to stand out in a sea of black winter coats, Rundbaken recommends this shorter, more colorful version of Gap’s heavyweight puffer. “It comes in some beautiful vibrant colors to combat the winter doldrums,” she says, including a bright fuschia, fire truck red and icy blue. And as with most of Gap’s clothing, this coat comes in regular, petite and tall sizing.

$198 at Free People

Free People Pippa Packable Puffer Free People

This ultra-portable Free People jacket folds into its own pocket, meaning you can easily stash it in your suitcase (or even use it as a travel pillow) when you’re not wearing it. With vivid color options like Magenta Disco (pictured above), Cospito calls it “an eye-catching layering piece that will work through early spring and in autumn as well.”

$180 at Abercrombie

A&F Vegan Leather Mini Puffer Abercrombie

Buonopane loves that this Abercrombie & Fitch jacket “feels like a cross between a motorcycle jacket and puffer.” The cropped length also makes it great for wearing with high-rise jeans. If you’re not quite ready for the bold leather finish, the stylish cut comes in multiple fabric and color options (including a creamy faux mohair and a plaid wool blend).

H&M Hooded Puffer Jacket H&M

This H&M jacket features polyester fill and a recycled lining, and it’s just the right level of puffiness. “I love how the length just covers the booty and the drawstring at the bottom seals out cold breezes,” Rundbaken says. She also likes how “the hood is cleanly incorporated into the high padded collar” and, of course, the coat’s at a $50 price tag. In addition to the three neutral brown tones, you can also snag it in red and black.

Mid-length puffer jackets for women

$229 at REI

REI Outdoor Research Coldfront Down Hoodie REI

Sethi loves that the design details of this hip-length puffer “are executed so well to keep the cold out. It includes thumb holes, an adjustable hood and zippered pockets.” REI’s sizing runs from XS to 2XL and comes in three different colors.

$230 From $115 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

The North Face Westcliffe Backcountry

“Puffer jackets can often look so heavy,” says Sethi, “so I love this lightweight one with powerful down fill and an adjustable waist.” The coat comes in classic black, a creamy white or this muted green.

From $159 at Michael Kors

Michael by Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Chevron Quilted Nylon Belted Puffer Coat Michael Kors

You’re sure to stand out in this glamorous Michael Kors coat, which Buonopane says reminds her of “a space-age, ’60s ski bunny.” She adds that “if the metallic silver feels a little too out of this world for you, it comes in black.”

Puffer jackets for men

L.L. Bean Men's Mountain Classic Down Parka L.L. Bean

Rundbaken recommends this classic parka from L.L.Bean, a brand known for quality cold weather gear and excellent customer service. This parka is one of the warmest the company makes, with 650-fill DownTek Insulation and a wind- and rain-resistant shell. It comes in three colors and both regular and tall sizing

$200 at Uniqlo

Uniqlo Men’s Seamless Down Long Coat Uniqlo

Uniqlo has tons of great puffer options for men too. Rundbaken likes this windproof, water-repellent model, which features a sleek matte finish and a seamless cut. The hood is also fully removable, while the crisp stand collar makes the coat both warm and office-ready.

$300 at Alpha Industries

Alpha Industries N-3B Quilted Parka Jacket Urban Outfitters

Buonopane loves that this Alpha Industries coat features lots of handy pockets and an adjustable hood that’ll help “get you through any winter storm.” It comes in black, black camo or deep army green, and those looking to avoid down will be happy to know it’s made from 100% polyester.

$295 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Yarmouth Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket Nordstrom

“A fleece-lined hood puts this puffer in winter wear staple status,” Cospito says. The puffer also features a neoprene trim on the cuffs to trap warmth.

$600 at Fjallraven

Fjallraven Expedition Long Down Parka Fjallraven

For outdoor adventures on the coldest days of the year, Rundbaken recommends Fjallraven’s ultra-warm Expedition Parka. It combines the unbeatable insulation of ethically sourced down with the water resistance of synthetic fill, and also features an adjustable hood, pockets with both side and top openings and a two-way zipper.

Short puffer jackets for men

$278 at Save The Duck

Save the Ducks Men's Nathan Faux Fur-Lined Hooded Jacket Save the Ducks

Rundbaken likes that this wind-resistant, quick-drying jacket comes in so many vivid colors (eight, to be exact!) and features a faux fur lining for added warmth and coziness. She also praises Save the Ducks for making coats that are animal- and planet-friendly without compromising on cold weather performance.

$298 $78 at Banana Republic

Banana Republic Water-Repellent Puffer Jacket Banana Republic

Cospito loves the bright blue shade of this 100% down Banana Republic puffer as well as the fact that it “features hands-free straps on the inside for over-the-shoulder wear.” The coat also features a storm flap behind the front zipper to keep the cold out.

$425 at Amazon

Vince Herringbone Quilted Puffer Jacket Nordstrom

With its stand collar, snap closure and on-seam pockets, this sleek Vince jacket is perfect for when you want a warm coat that’s more suited to the office than the slopes. “Herringbone is such a classic textile design,” Sethi says, adding that it “really elevates this puffer-style jacket.”

$245 at Outland USA

Filson Ultralight Hooded Jacket Filson

For warmth without the bulk, Sethi recommends this lightweight option from Filson. “I like the vertical quilting on this jacket, and the Primaloft Gold insulation has great performance properties as an alternative to down,” she says. The jacket comes in sizes XS to 3XL and black, olive gray or gold ochre fabric.

$86 $69 at ASOS

ASOS Design Puffer Jacket with Detachable Hood ASOS

This stylish ASOS puffer comes in a size range from 2XS to 4XL with four additional options to fit longer torsos. Plus, it’s pretty affordable coming in at just under $70.

$1,850 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Burberry Reversible Checked Quilted Shell Hooded Down Jacket Mr.Porter

While absolutely a splurge, Buonopane loves that this bold Burberry jacket features the brand’s “iconic plaid” and is super warm while also making “a statement.”