Summer is nearly here, and all roads are leading us to the water. Whether you’re a regular amphibian or just prefer to wet your feet, quality swimwear is a seasonal essential (best paired with your year-round essential face sunscreen). From surfer-style board shorts to Olympic Speedos, men’s swimwear comes in a wide array of designs and cuts to suit different tastes and body types.
Here are 24 top-rated swimwear picks for men, including our experts’ favorites.
Polo Ralph Lauren Traveler Plaid Swim Trunks
$79.50 at Macy’s
“I think a 5-inch inseam works for most guys, but the 5½-inch inseam on these trunks might be ideal for those who want to dip their toe into the shorter shorts trend,” says Nordstrom men’s fashion and editorial director Jian DeLeon.
Open Edit Classic Swim Trunks
From $25.97 at Nordstrom
Just looking for a basic suit in a classic cut? These lightweight shorts from Open Edit are all you need.
The North Face Class V Belted Swim Trunks
$50 at The North Face
“The North Face takes some inspiration from trail shorts for these belted swim trunks,” DeLeon says, noting that zip pockets make this pair useful on or off the beach.
Nike Men’s Standard Solid Lap 7-Inch Volley Short Swim Trunk
From $26.88 on Amazon
The gold standard in tried-and-true activewear, Nike also makes top-rated swim trunks.
Adidas Classic Three-Stripes Swim Shorts
$35 $25 at Adidas
Adidas also brings its trusted quality and construction into the water, with these trunks in its classic three-stripe design.
Adidas Short-Length Colorblock Swim Shorts
$35 $21 at Adidas
Grab your best beach towel and pull on these earth-toned colorblocked trunks suited to make a subtle statement.
Men’s Light Quick-Dry Swim Shorts
$80 at Lacoste
With its crocodile logo, Lacoste is no stranger to the water. This brightly colored yellow pair will make you feel right at home in the water.
Boardies Leopard Spot Swim Trunks
$75 at Nordstrom
“Leopard print has become pretty common in menswear by now,” DeLeon says. This pair from Boardies comes with built-in party vibes.
Printed Swim Trunks for Men, 7-Inch Inseam
$29.99 $20 at Old Navy
For a fanciful aesthetic with more coverage, this pair from Old Navy comes with an 7-inch inseam in a variety of prints, like these sunflower ones.
Goodfellow & Co Men’s 10-Inch Trooper Board Shorts
$24.99 at Target
For even more coverage, check out these 10-inch board shorts in this sleek colorblock print. Sizes range from 28 to 60.
PacSun Recycled Pastel Flower 17-Inch Swim Trunks
$36.95 $33.25 at Pacsun
These shorts from Pacsun are made with 100% recycled polyester and their fun pastel print will let everyone know you’re down for a good time.
Goodfellow & Co. Men’s 7-Inch Line Leaf Hybrid Swim Trunks
$24.99 at Target
For a leafy look with slightly more coverage, these Goodfellow & Co trunks are top-rated at Target.
Goodfellow & Co. Men’s 10.5” Hybrid Swim Shorts
$24.99 at Target
This knee-grazing pair is ideal for transitioning from a walk around town (or even a casual office) to lounging by the pool.
Patagonia Baggies Shorts Men’s 5-Inch Inseam
$65 at REI
Jeremy Kirkland, host of the fashion-focused Blamo! podcast, notes that Patagonia makes some of the best swimwear on the market. “I only wear the 5-inch inseam,” he says. “I promise you, the weirder the pattern, the better!”
Birdwell Men’s 310 Nylon Board Shorts
From $79.95 at Amazon
“The classic Birdwell Beach Britches are a California staple,” Kirkland says, noting the brand is made in the US.
Chubbies On the Horizon Swim Trunks
$69.50 at Chubbies
Chubbies has become one of the most recognizable casual menswear brands, thanks to social media. These trunks evoke a hazy sunset on the water and are available up to a size XXXL.
Patterned Built-In Flex Board Shorts for Men
$34.99 $20 at Old Navy
For a similar feel with double the inseam, Old Navy’s board shorts come at a more modest price point.
Bonobos Riviera Recycled Swim Trunks
$79 $60 at Bonobos
“Bonobos offers several lengths on their swim trunks, which makes them perfect for guys of all sizes,” says New York-based men’s stylist Sam Spector. Choose between 5-, 7- and 9-inch inseams.
Bonobos Throwback Swim Trunks
$89 $67 at Bonobos
Available in tons of colors and prints as well as two different length options, these retro trunks from Bonobos will have you living out your best ’70s surf fantasies.
Outerknown Nomadic Volley
$78 at Outerknown
“I love the color of this Volley trunk, which offers a zippered back pocket” to keep valuables safe, Spector says.
Bather Ssense Exclusive White Recycled Polyester Swim Shorts
$100 $52 at Ssense
“The Bather marble print is stylish while offering the perfect length inseam for a flattering silhouette,” Spector says.
Speedo Men’s Swim Trunk Short Length Redondo Solid
From $34.26 at Amazon
Though the brand name is synonymous with its popular brief style, Speedo also makes top-rated trunks in a variety of bold colors, including this pair with a 4-inch inseam.
Speedo Men’s Swimsuit Brief
From $19.99 at Amazon
Speedo’s signature cut comes in a variety of prints and offers optimal performance support for the serious swimmer.
Boss Jersey Swim Briefs
$58 at Nordstrom
For a brief with more coverage, this pair from Boss looks like a day at sea all on its own.