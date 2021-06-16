CNN —

Summer is nearly here, and all roads are leading us to the water. Whether you’re a regular amphibian or just prefer to wet your feet, quality swimwear is a seasonal essential (best paired with your year-round essential face sunscreen). From surfer-style board shorts to Olympic Speedos, men’s swimwear comes in a wide array of designs and cuts to suit different tastes and body types.

Here are 24 top-rated swimwear picks for men, including our experts’ favorites.

Polo Ralph Lauren Traveler Plaid Swim Trunks Macy's

“I think a 5-inch inseam works for most guys, but the 5½-inch inseam on these trunks might be ideal for those who want to dip their toe into the shorter shorts trend,” says Nordstrom men’s fashion and editorial director Jian DeLeon.

From $25.97 at Nordstrom

Open Edit Classic Swim Trunks Nordstrom

Just looking for a basic suit in a classic cut? These lightweight shorts from Open Edit are all you need.

$50 at The North Face

The North Face Class V Belted Swim Trunks Nordstrom

“The North Face takes some inspiration from trail shorts for these belted swim trunks,” DeLeon says, noting that zip pockets make this pair useful on or off the beach.

From $26.88 on Amazon

Nike Men’s Standard Solid Lap 7” Volley Short Swim Trunk Amazon

The gold standard in tried-and-true activewear, Nike also makes top-rated swim trunks.

$35 $25 at Adidas

Adidas Classic Three-Stripes Swim Shorts Adidas

Adidas also brings its trusted quality and construction into the water, with these trunks in its classic three-stripe design.

$35 $21 at Adidas

Adidas Short-Length Colorblock Swim Shorts Adidas

Grab your best beach towel and pull on these earth-toned colorblocked trunks suited to make a subtle statement.

$80 at Lacoste

Men’s Light Quick-Dry Swim Shorts Lacoste

With its crocodile logo, Lacoste is no stranger to the water. This brightly colored yellow pair will make you feel right at home in the water.

$75 at Nordstrom

Boardies Leopard Spot Swim Trunks Nordstrom

“Leopard print has become pretty common in menswear by now,” DeLeon says. This pair from Boardies comes with built-in party vibes.

$29.99 $20 at Old Navy

Printed Swim Trunks for Men, 7-Inch Inseam Old Navy

For a fanciful aesthetic with more coverage, this pair from Old Navy comes with an 7-inch inseam in a variety of prints, like these sunflower ones.

$24.99 at Target

Goodfellow & Co Men's 10-Inch Trooper Board Shorts Target

For even more coverage, check out these 10-inch board shorts in this sleek colorblock print. Sizes range from 28 to 60.

$36.95 $33.25 at Pacsun

PacSun Recycled Pastel Flower 17” Swim Trunks Pacsun

These shorts from Pacsun are made with 100% recycled polyester and their fun pastel print will let everyone know you’re down for a good time.

$24.99 at Target

Goodfellow & Co. Men's 7-Inch Line Leaf Hybrid Swim Trunks Target

For a leafy look with slightly more coverage, these Goodfellow & Co trunks are top-rated at Target.

$24.99 at Target

Goodfellow & Co. Men's 10.5-Inch Rotary Hybrid Shorts Target

This knee-grazing pair is ideal for transitioning from a walk around town (or even a casual office) to lounging by the pool.

$65 at REI

Patagonia Baggies Shorts Men’s 5” Inseam REI

Jeremy Kirkland, host of the fashion-focused Blamo! podcast, notes that Patagonia makes some of the best swimwear on the market. “I only wear the 5-inch inseam,” he says. “I promise you, the weirder the pattern, the better!”

From $79.95 at Amazon

Birdwell Men's 310 Nylon Board Shorts Amazon

“The classic Birdwell Beach Britches are a California staple,” Kirkland says, noting the brand is made in the US.

$69.50 at Chubbies

Chubbies On the Horizon Swim Trunks Chubbies

Chubbies has become one of the most recognizable casual menswear brands, thanks to social media. These trunks evoke a hazy sunset on the water and are available up to a size XXXL.

$34.99 $20 at Old Navy

Patterned Built-In Flex Board Shorts for Men Old Navy

For a similar feel with double the inseam, Old Navy’s board shorts come at a more modest price point.

$79 $60 at Bonobos

Bonobos Riviera Recycled Swim Trunks Bonobos

“Bonobos offers several lengths on their swim trunks, which makes them perfect for guys of all sizes,” says New York-based men’s stylist Sam Spector. Choose between 5-, 7- and 9-inch inseams.

$89 $67 at Bonobos

Bonobos Throwback Swim Trunks ﻿Bonobos

Available in tons of colors and prints as well as two different length options, these retro trunks from Bonobos will have you living out your best ’70s surf fantasies.

$78 at Outerknown

Outerknown Nomadic Volley Outerknown

“I love the color of this Volley trunk, which offers a zippered back pocket” to keep valuables safe, Spector says.

$100 $52 at Ssense

Bather White Bouquet Marble Swim Trunk Bather

“The Bather marble print is stylish while offering the perfect length inseam for a flattering silhouette,” Spector says.

From $34.26 at Amazon

Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Short Length Amazon

Though the brand name is synonymous with its popular brief style, Speedo also makes top-rated trunks in a variety of bold colors, including this pair with a 4-inch inseam.

From $19.99 at Amazon

Speedo Men's Swimsuit Brief Amazon

Speedo’s signature cut comes in a variety of prints and offers optimal performance support for the serious swimmer.

$58 at Nordstrom

Boss Jersey Swim Briefs Nordstrom

For a brief with more coverage, this pair from Boss looks like a day at sea all on its own.