There’s nothing we love more than an effortlessly stylish outfit — particularly one that doesn’t take a lot of thought and is versatile enough to wear year-round. Enter: Matching sets. It’s impossible to scroll through social media without noticing just how many fashionistas are opting for the comfortable, chic and often monochrome look. The best part about the matching set trend? You can mix and match each piece with others in your wardrobe for countless outfit options — without having to pay double the price.
Ahead, we’ve consulted influencers on their favorite matching sets from Amazon. So prepare your shopping cart — it’s going to take some willpower to check out with just one of these perfectly on-trend picks.
An influencer favorite, this effortless yet super on-trend set is perfect for just about any occasion. “I actually have this set in two colors, black being one of them,” shares content creator and influencer Dana Hasson. Style expert and content creator Greivy loves the pink, blue and green colorways, which she describes are “perfect to wear out for girls night or date night while on vacation.”
Style influencer and content creator Jasmine Elias loves this workout set, which is available in over 21 different color options. “Let’s just say it made me a believer,” she raves. “The top has the perfect amount of support for the girls, and the leggings are so flattering!” It's perfect for the gym, Elias explains, or you can throw on a button down “for perfect fit to run all your errands in.”
“I love this set because you do so many different things with it,” shares influencer and content creator Tyla-Lauren Gilmore. “I can dress it up with boots or dress it down with sneakers,” she explains. “I usually throw a long trench coat over it and I can wear it all fall, winter and spring.”
What comes to mind for many people when they think of matching sets, this comfy, oversized option includes shorts and an adorable half-zip sweatshirt, both made from a thick, cozy fleece material. Pair with a crossbody bag and you’re ready for any and all errands the day might bring.
“From the office to a night out on the town, this set is not just sexy in its simplicity,” explains Laurelle Schiffer, a content creator and style influencer. “The versatility is key.” She recommends pairing it with a statement blazer for a slightly more formal, wow-worthy look.
“The different stripe patterns throughout give this sweater some extra interest,” explains Wendy Sy, content creator and founder of Style Meets Story. “It’s so easy to throw this on with the coordinating shorts and instantly have a casual yet put-together outfit.”
This fuzzy lounge set is made up of not two but three pieces, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s all you ever end up wearing at home. In addition to the tank and loose-fitting pants, it comes with a long cardigan that’s perfect for chillier days.
“This charming two piece set is perfect for picnics in Central Park, Sundays with the girls, or just neighborhood strolls,” explains Schiffer, who loves that the two pieces can be easily styled together or separately. Swap out the maxi skirt for your favorite highrise Levi’s shorts and some cowboy boots for the perfect casual summer look. Or for an edgier look, she explains, pair the skirt with your favorite oversized band tee, combat boots and a leather jacket.
Perfect for dressing up or down, this monochrome set includes wide-leg pants and a tank with cute button detailing on the back. Style with heeled sandals and jewelry for a simple yet effective dressy look, or with sneakers and a baseball cap for a stylish, easygoing everyday look.
Greivy recommends this set option, sharing that the two colors as part of the color-blocked design are super on-trend. Where would she wear this to? “I’m thinking brunch in a fun, warm destination,” she explains. “I am trying to escape the gloom of winter and welcome the sun!
It’s hard not to love a coordinating activewear set, and the on-trend ribbed material paired with the flattering long-sleeve scoop neck top of this option makes it a winner in our books.
“I would wear this either for a travel day or when working from home,” says Hasson, calling this set cozy, cute and perfectly airport chic. She recommends styling it with a headband, sneakers or slippers and gold hoops.
If you’re looking for an adorably feminine two piece set, this crop top and skirt set is perfect for dressy, warm-weather occasions. The range of colors is impressive as well, so you can opt for timeless neutrals or fun, bright colors like lavender or mint green.
“We all know about the Issey Miyake Pleats Please set,” explains Schiffer. “This is the perfect lookalike if you're styling on a budget,” she says, adding that 2023 is “the year of jewel tones and bold outfits,” making this gorgeous color a trendy option. “This crinkle set feels like one of the best kept secrets,” Elias emphasizes. “Pair it with sneakers and it feels like you’re wearing pajamas but somehow look put together.” She recommends this shorts version over the pants version if you’re petite.
“I like the kimono style of this pink pajama set, and the feather-lined sleeves are so fun,” shares Sy. “Wear it at home just to feel fancy or pair it with heels and statement jewelry for a night out.”
This yellow-green shade screams summer, and there’s nothing like a lightweight tank and shorts set to make getting dressed in hot weather just a little easier. Plus, the 100% cotton material will guarantee you stay cool throughout the day.
“You can’t go wrong with a matching swimsuit set, and this one stands out to me because of the shiny mint green color,” shares Sy. “I’d wear this with a flowy white sheer cover-up and retro round sunglasses for a beach or pool day.”
This knit set is a perfect example of how versatile two coordinating pieces can be. Together, it’s an adorable knit dress. Separately, you have a flattering everyday sweater and a bodycon skirt that can be paired with any type of top.
“I’m obsessed with this color,” shares Greivy. “It’s so soothing and feminine, the material is soft and comfortable but doesn’t look or feel careless.” She recommends layering this set with a trench coat and cute sneakers -- so you can stay comfortable while still looking chic.
The Chanel-inspired tweed set is perfect for achieving that classically elegant look without spending a whole lot.