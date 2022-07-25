If there was ever a perfect place to find leggings, it’s on Amazon. With every plausible categorization, from breathable nonslip to compression pocketed, there’s something for everyone. But a quick Amazon search for leggings yields over 40,000 product results, which can be pretty overwhelming. Luckily, we spoke with personal trainers, athleticwear designers and fitness instructors to get the scoop on what you should look for to find the best quality leggings on Amazon.

Experts agree that the type of activity you’re doing matters. For example, when sprinting or boxing, USA Boxing coach and FightCamp trainer Jess Evans recommends a thicker form-fitting waistband. “A thin waistband squeezes your waist instead of supporting it. I prefer a snug waistband for running or jumping,” she says.

For Jordan Robbins, founder and CEO of Revly Sport, material is key. “Whether I am wearing leggings to a HIIT class or running errands, I don’t want to worry about them ripping,” she says. She recommends a compressing nylon-spandex blend. On the other hand, distance runners should prioritize finding lightweight leggings with sweat-wicking material.

With comfort, functionality, material, style and price in mind, here’s what these fitness experts recommend.

The Gym People High-Waist Leggings $24.99 at Amazon The Gym People High-Waist Leggings Amazon These are some of the most popular and highly rated leggings on Amazon, and with over 30,000 5-star reviews, Evans approves their popularity. She seeks out a sweatproof, stretchy, form-fitting fabric for training and filming workouts in the FightCamp studios. For her active lifestyle, she chooses these leggings because she says they are flattering, hide sweat, stay in place and have side pockets for carrying phones, keys and credit cards. $24.99 at Amazon

Fullsoft Leggings, 3-Pack From $22.98 at Amazon Fullsoft Leggings, 3-Pack Amazon Probably the most affordable leggings you’ll find without sacrificing flexibility, softness and functionality, Evans recommends them for high impact workouts. A bonus: You can mix and match colors and patterns. Since there are three pairs in a pack, you can choose a pattern for every occasion! $22 at Amazon

Suuksess Ribbed Seamless Leggings $25.95 at Amazon Suuksess Ribbed Seamless Leggings Amazon Ribbed leggings like these are seamless, making them squat proof and suitable for most other activities (including lounging!), according to Evans. For outdoor summer workouts, the Suuksess brand also has ribbed shorts to keep you cool during exercise. $25.95 at Amazon

Sportneer Ribbed Matching Gym Set From $29.99 at Amazon Sportneer Ribbed Matching Gym Set Amazon Who doesn’t love a matching workout set? As a former Division 1 athlete, Robbins has done a fair amount of intense training. Out of all the leggings she’s tried, the ribbed Sportneer leggings are a personal favorite. “I love that they are seamless and are made of a compressing nylon spandex blend,” she says. $29.99 at Amazon