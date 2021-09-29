underscored best denim jackets
Raeann Langas

There are few spring staples that have as much perennial wear-potential as a good denim jacket. Similar to your go-to moto leather jacket or a great trench, a denim jacket can be one of the most useful and stylish layers to reach for as soon as the weather turns from winter to spring.

No matter if you’re looking for a traditional non-stretch cotton denim jacket, a cropped style that gives your high-waist pants a moment to shine or a vest with a little more layering potential, the best denim jackets aren’t hard to find. Even more, you don’t have to opt for traditional blue denim. “A black denim jacket is a wardrobe must,” says NYC-based stylist Desiree Miranda. “You can get that effortless ‘off-duty cool-girl’ look by pairing it with black jeans or leather pants and a white or striped shirt underneath.”

Luckily, you don’t have to drop a ton of cash on the traditional staple to find one that’s stylish and warm. We turned to the experts — editors, stylists and influencers that try on hundreds of new items a month — to find the best denim jackets under $100 for spring. Ahead, 20 of the best ones to shop.

Express Dark Wash Cropped Denim Trucker Jacket

underscored Express Dark Wash Cropped Denim Trucker Jacket
Express

“I absolutely love the wash of this jacket,” says influencer Raeann Langas, who recently moved from LA to NYC. “I would wear it as a top paired with dark-wash denim with a long coat layered over top.”

$64 at Express

Mango Pocketed Denim Jacket

underscored Mango Pocketed Denim Jacket
Mango

“I’m really particular with my denim jackets — the shape is so important!” says Indya Brown, a stylist and editor. “I tend to go for shorter or cropped lengths since most of my pants are high-waist, so the proportions look really intentional and fun.”

$60 at Mango

Levi’s ‘90s Trucker Jacket

underscored Levi's '90s Trucker Jacket
Levi's

“The Levi’s Premium ‘90s Trucker Jacket is a timeless and comfortable shape, which means both dressy and casual ensembles become imbued with effortless coolness,” says influencer Mandy Madden Kelley, who also owns jewelry brand Pagerie. “What makes it so special is its versatility — it looks equally great styled over a floaty dress, or paired with skinny jeans and sneakers for a streetwear look. Indeed, the jacket only improves with wear, showing age in the form of fading, torn threads and unique fades that no two pieces have in common. The combination of the classic design, durable material and the fact that it goes with almost anything makes this an essential addition to any wardrobe."

$98 at Levi's

Free People Rumors Denim Jacket

underscored Free People Rumors Denim Jacket
Shopbop

“I always find inspiration from that classic California 1970s aesthetic,” says recent LA-to-NYC transplant Kathryn Zahorak. “I blame it on growing up in the Golden State. I love a bit masculine oversized fit for a jacket. Stiff dark wash denim. Love pairing with vintage Levi’s or bold maxi dress.”

$98 at Shopbop

Topshop Tilda Crop Denim Jacket

underscored TOPSHOP Tilda Crop Denim Jacket
Nordstrom

“This one from Topshop’s collection at Nordstrom is a perfect staple and the slightly cropped look is sure to be a flattering style on all body types," says Miranda.

$68 at Nordstrom

Denim Forum The '90s Mia Denim Vest

underscored Aritzia Denim Forum The '90s Mia Denim Vest
Aritzia

Surely you’ve seen the denim vest’s comeback on your feed recently — and this pick from influencer and entrepreneur Alyssa Coscarelli is also a favorite of my own. Layer it atop a tee for a casual vibe, or on its own for a night out.

$98 at Aritzia

Cider Denim Short Jacket

underscored Cider Denim Short Jacket
Cider

"The Short Denim Jacket from Cider is my new obsession,” says Muntea Carmina, an influencer in Romania who goes by @carminamnt. “An essential addition to your wardrobe. I love the unique design that you don’t see everyday,” says Carmina, who would pair this jacket with “a denim crop top, black cargo pants and Dr. Martens boots.”

$46 at Cider

Lincoln Oversized Denim Jacket

underscored Weekday Lincoln Oversized Denim Jacket
Weekday

Influencer Pauline Leclercq, who goes by the handle @honeypopi, says she loves “a classic, oversized and dark=colored denim jacket to change from the classic denim jacket. I see this one with a long skirt and a pair of gazelles or samba, and a classic white shirt."

$85 at Weekday

Superdown Demi Crop Jacket

underscored Revolve Superdown Demi Crop Jacket
Revolve

Nail the ’00s revival that’s all over Instagram and TikTok with this denim shrug.

$78 at Revolve

Free People Opal Swing Denim Jacket

underscored Free People Opal Swing Denim Jacket.
Free People

“One of my favorite denim jackets is the Opal Swing Denim Jacket from Free People,” says North Carolina-based influencer Kooba Pardo. “I love how timeless and chic this jacket is. It also has a beautiful distressed denim wash that can be worn year-round. It’s the perfect oversized fit but doesn’t look baggy. In addition, it’s versatile and can be dressed up or down. It’s a great piece if you’re trying to build a capsule wardrobe at an affordable price.”

$98 at Free People

H&M Oversized Denim Jacket

underscored H&M Oversized Denim Jacket
H&M

“This oversized dark denim blue jacket from H&M is such an easy piece to use for transitional weather going from fall to winter and spring to summer,” says Miranda. “Oversized denim jackets are great for when you want to add another piece, and not be to “over done,” use over athleisure for a fun day look.”

$60 at H&M

Mango Pockets Denim Jacket

underscored Mango Denim Jacket
Mango

This zip-up denim jacket is made from thick-spun denim, lending it the telltale vintage look that you’ve seen all over your feed.

$60 $26 at Mango

Topshop Balloon Oversized Cotton Denim Trucker Jacket

underscored Topshop Balloon Topshop Oversized Cotton Denim Trucker Jacke
Topshop

“I also love an oversized silhouette like this denim jacket from Topshop,” says Brown. “It's dark denim with a balloon shape and altogether looks super expensive.”

$96 at Nordstrom

Everlane The Modern Jean Jacket

underscored Everlane The Modern Jean Jacket
Everlane

“I love Everlane denim because it's reliable and affordable,” says Abby Price, founder of Shop Abbode. “I wear this light wash style constantly,”

$88 at Everlane

Dr. Denim Tilly Oversized Denim Jacket

underscored Revolve Dr. Denim Tilly Oversized Denim Jacket
Revolve

LA-based Influencer and model Loren Thompson loves this white-wash denim jacket from Revolve because it’s perfect for transitional weather.

$100 $84 at Revolve

Madewell The Jean Jacket in Lunar Wash

underscored Madewell The Jean Jacket in Lunar Wash
Madewell

“I generally prefer a bomber style but I love the way this dark wash jacket goes with everything,” says Coscarelli.

$128 $80 at Madewell

Azalea Wang Chain Fringe Crop Denim Jacket

underscored Nordstrom AZALEA WANG Chain Fringe Crop Denim Jacket
Nordstrom

A favorite of influencers from LA to NYC, Azalea Wang makes separates and accessories that feel like one-of-a-kind pieces for the every day. This cropped jacket is no exception.

$80 at Nordstrom

Gideon Denim Trucker Jacket

underscored Weekday Gideon Denim Trucker Jacket.
Weekday

Leclercq also recommends “a denim crop jacket to go with all your looks—especially over a long dress on summer nights.”

$80 at Weekday

Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Denim Jacket

underscored Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie Cropped Denim Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch

“Cropped denim jackets are so versatile, this is what you can use over your summer dresses or skirt outfits in the spring,” says Miranda. “Additionally, it’s so easy to throw on a over casual look. This one from Abercrombie is a great option, being primarily cotton and with a little elastane to be extra comfortable.”

$100 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets

underscored Amazon Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets
Amazon

One of Amazon’s top-rated denim jackets is also an influencer favorite: This sherpa-lined denim style from Levi’s.

From $53 at Amazon