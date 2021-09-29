There are few spring staples that have as much perennial wear-potential as a good denim jacket. Similar to your go-to moto leather jacket or a great trench, a denim jacket can be one of the most useful and stylish layers to reach for as soon as the weather turns from winter to spring.

No matter if you’re looking for a traditional non-stretch cotton denim jacket, a cropped style that gives your high-waist pants a moment to shine or a vest with a little more layering potential, the best denim jackets aren’t hard to find. Even more, you don’t have to opt for traditional blue denim. “A black denim jacket is a wardrobe must,” says NYC-based stylist Desiree Miranda. “You can get that effortless ‘off-duty cool-girl’ look by pairing it with black jeans or leather pants and a white or striped shirt underneath.”

Luckily, you don’t have to drop a ton of cash on the traditional staple to find one that’s stylish and warm. We turned to the experts — editors, stylists and influencers that try on hundreds of new items a month — to find the best denim jackets under $100 for spring. Ahead, 20 of the best ones to shop.

Mango Pocketed Denim Jacket Mango “I’m really particular with my denim jackets — the shape is so important!” says Indya Brown, a stylist and editor. “I tend to go for shorter or cropped lengths since most of my pants are high-waist, so the proportions look really intentional and fun.” $60 at Mango

Levi’s ‘90s Trucker Jacket Levi's “The Levi’s Premium ‘90s Trucker Jacket is a timeless and comfortable shape, which means both dressy and casual ensembles become imbued with effortless coolness,” says influencer Mandy Madden Kelley, who also owns jewelry brand Pagerie. “What makes it so special is its versatility — it looks equally great styled over a floaty dress, or paired with skinny jeans and sneakers for a streetwear look. Indeed, the jacket only improves with wear, showing age in the form of fading, torn threads and unique fades that no two pieces have in common. The combination of the classic design, durable material and the fact that it goes with almost anything makes this an essential addition to any wardrobe." $98 at Levi's

Free People Rumors Denim Jacket Shopbop “I always find inspiration from that classic California 1970s aesthetic,” says recent LA-to-NYC transplant Kathryn Zahorak. “I blame it on growing up in the Golden State. I love a bit masculine oversized fit for a jacket. Stiff dark wash denim. Love pairing with vintage Levi’s or bold maxi dress.” $98 at Shopbop

Topshop Tilda Crop Denim Jacket Nordstrom “This one from Topshop’s collection at Nordstrom is a perfect staple and the slightly cropped look is sure to be a flattering style on all body types," says Miranda. $68 at Nordstrom

Free People Opal Swing Denim Jacket Free People “One of my favorite denim jackets is the Opal Swing Denim Jacket from Free People,” says North Carolina-based influencer Kooba Pardo. “I love how timeless and chic this jacket is. It also has a beautiful distressed denim wash that can be worn year-round. It’s the perfect oversized fit but doesn’t look baggy. In addition, it’s versatile and can be dressed up or down. It’s a great piece if you’re trying to build a capsule wardrobe at an affordable price.” $98 at Free People

H&M Oversized Denim Jacket H&M “This oversized dark denim blue jacket from H&M is such an easy piece to use for transitional weather going from fall to winter and spring to summer,” says Miranda. “Oversized denim jackets are great for when you want to add another piece, and not be to “over done,” use over athleisure for a fun day look.” $60 at H&M

Mango Pockets Denim Jacket Mango This zip-up denim jacket is made from thick-spun denim, lending it the telltale vintage look that you’ve seen all over your feed. $60 $26 at Mango

Topshop Balloon Oversized Cotton Denim Trucker Jacket Topshop “I also love an oversized silhouette like this denim jacket from Topshop,” says Brown. “It's dark denim with a balloon shape and altogether looks super expensive.” $96 at Nordstrom

Azalea Wang Chain Fringe Crop Denim Jacket Nordstrom A favorite of influencers from LA to NYC, Azalea Wang makes separates and accessories that feel like one-of-a-kind pieces for the every day. This cropped jacket is no exception. $80 at Nordstrom

Gideon Denim Trucker Jacket Weekday Leclercq also recommends “a denim crop jacket to go with all your looks—especially over a long dress on summer nights.” $80 at Weekday